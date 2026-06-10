Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsHitradio 4 Ever
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Hitradio 4 Ever
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hitradio 4 Ever

Charts80sRock90s
Hitradio 4 Ever
Playing now
About Hitradio 4 Ever
(1)

Station website
GermanBavariaGermanyCharts80sRock90s
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 7:23:52 AM
A company fromMADSACK