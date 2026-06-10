About KRXO The Franchise 107.7 FM & 1270 AM

About KRXO The Franchise 107.7 FM & 1270 AM

About KRXO The Franchise 107.7 FM & 1270 AM

(8)

KRXO The Franchise 107.7 FM & 1270 AM, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the premier sports station for fans across the state, known as ""Oklahoma's New Sound for Sports."" The Franchise is dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Oklahoma’s top sports teams, including live broadcasts of Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys games, as well as select NCAA events. This focus on local college sports and NCAA action makes it an essential destination for Oklahoma sports enthusiasts.



As part of Tyler Media, The Franchise features a lineup of popular programs like ""Franchise Morning Show,"" ""DB on the Radio,"" and ""Franchise Players,"" where listeners enjoy expert analysis, in-depth discussions, and interviews with prominent figures in the sports world. The station also covers the Oklahoma City Thunder, keeping fans connected to both college and professional sports.



Accessible on 107.7 FM and 1270 AM, and via online streaming, KRXO The Franchise provides Oklahoma sports fans with a complete listening experience, making it a must-listen for those who want to stay up-to-date on the Sooners, Cowboys, NCAA events, and more.

