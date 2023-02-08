Skip to content
Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Society & Culture
Comedy
Sports
News
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
UBCRADIO3
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
UBCRADIO3
Spiritual
Culture
Christian Contemporary
Gospel
Playing now
UBCRADIO3
About UBCRADIO3
About UBCRADIO3
About UBCRADIO3
(2)
UBCRADIO3 URBAN GOSPEL 24/7/365
Station website
English
Tulsa
Oklahoma
USA
Christian Contemporary
Gospel
Spiritual
Culture
Christian
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.23.2
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 8:45:03 AM
A company from
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Conexiones del Ayer
Heredia, Christian Contemporary, Soft Pop, Classical, Ballads
Righteous Radio
Everett WA, Christian Contemporary, Christian Music
Hopeful Hearts Radio
Aalborg, Pop, Christian Contemporary, Gospel, Christian Music
WAY FM - Louisville
Louisville KY, Christian Contemporary
MI ALTAR RADIO
Puebla, Christian Contemporary, Talk, Gospel, Christian Music
Cristiana Salsa Tropical y Mas
Basel, Christian Contemporary, Christian Music
WLJN-FM 89.9
Traverse City, Christian Contemporary
Revelations
Christian Contemporary, Alternative, Rock, Christian Music
Radio Emanuel7
Arequipa, Christian Contemporary
Rádio Doce Louvor
Rio de Janeiro, Christian Contemporary, Christian Music
TrueFM
Wichita, Christian Contemporary, Christian Music
93-5 Eagle Radio
Taupo, Charts, Christian Contemporary, Country, R'n'B, Gospel, Christian Music
Afrobeats Gospel Radio
Abuja, Christian Contemporary, Gospel, Afrobeat, African Music
Vogue 97.7 FM
Lagos, Christian Contemporary, 80s, Blues, Afrobeat
LIGHT FM ECOLOGIE
Kinshasa, Pop, Christian Contemporary, Gospel, Christian Music
Listen to UBCRADIO3, Conexiones del Ayer and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
UBCRADIO3
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Oklahoma
More stations from Oklahoma
More stations from Oklahoma
KTSO Totally Awesome 80s @ 100.9
Tulsa, 80s
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
Oklahoma City, Talk
96.5 KRMG
Tulsa OK, Pop, Talk
KWXC 88.9 FM
Christian Music
God Help Me Today
Tulsa, Christian Music
KJKE Jake 93.3 FM
Oklahoma City, Country
Vietnam Vet Radio
Oldies, 70s
KRMP Heart & Soul 92.1 FM & 1140 AM
Oklahoma City, Pop, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Gold Star Oldies USA
Oklahoma City, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, 60s, 50s, Classic Rock, 70s
99.3 KCAD "Where Country LIVES!"
Altus OK, Country, 80s, Folk, 90s
97.5 KZLF
Alva, 80s, Classic Rock, 90s
101 K-Hits
Edmond, Pop, Rock, 90s, 2000s
99.7 The Wolf Oklahoma Country
Oklahoma City OK, Country
GLA Radio
Gospel, Christian Music
Prime 99, KRRN-DB
Tulsa, Hard Rock, Rock
KPCG Trumpet Radio 101.3 FM
Edmond, Talk, Hits
WLIN Breezy 101.1 FM
Durant, Pop
Uncion Del Espiritu Santo
Oklahoma City, Gospel
Candid Radio Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Alternative, Rock, Classic Rock
Oneway Radio
Oklahoma City, Salsa, Merengue, Christian Music
KZUE La Tremenda Radio Mexico 1460 AM
Oklahoma City, Hits, Ranchera
KYNZ GTO 107.1 FM
Lone Grove, Oldies
KXTD Que Buena 1530 AM
Tulsa, Ranchera
KUSH 1600 AM
Cushing, Talk
Classic Rock 105.1
McAlester, Pop, Classic Rock
KTLS 106.5 Boss FM
Holdenville, Classic Rock
KSEO Good Time Oldies 750 AM
Durant, Oldies
KNED 1150 AM
McAlester, Country
KMCO 101.3 FM
McAlester, Country
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Next Question with Katie Couric
Documentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
20/20
True Crime
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
My Mom’s Murder
True Crime
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement