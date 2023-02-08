About WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

About WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

About WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

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WWLS 98.1 FM, also known as "The Sports Animal", is a radio station based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The station's format is primarily focused on sports talk, providing coverage of local and national teams across a variety of sports.



Listeners tuning in to WWLS can expect to hear in-depth coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA, the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys of the NCAA, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers of Minor League Baseball, among other teams. The station features a variety of programs hosted by experienced sports journalists and analysts, including "The Morning Animals," "The Total Dominance Hour," and "The Franchise Players."



In addition to its coverage of local teams, WWLS also provides coverage of national sporting events such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. The station is a popular choice for sports fans in Oklahoma City who are looking for up-to-date news, analysis, and commentary on their favorite teams and athletes.



Overall, WWLS 98.1 FM is a great choice for sports fans in the Oklahoma City area who are looking for comprehensive coverage of local and national sports teams. With its experienced hosts and journalists, the station provides insightful and entertaining programming that keeps listeners informed and engaged.

