About KLSC - Semo ESPN 92.9 FM

92.9 FM ESPN is a sports radio station based in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. The station is owned and operated by Entercom Communications, and its programming consists of a mix of local and national sports talk shows.



The station's local programming includes shows such as "Geoff Calkins Show", "Jason & John Show", and "Giannotto & Jeffrey Show", which cover a range of topics related to Memphis sports, including the Memphis Grizzlies, University of Memphis Tigers, and other local teams. The station also broadcasts play-by-play coverage of Memphis Grizzlies games during the NBA season.



In addition to its local programming, 92.9 FM ESPN carries a number of nationally syndicated shows, including "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and "The Stephen A. Smith Show". The station also serves as the Memphis affiliate for ESPN Radio's national programming, including "Golic and Wingo" and "The Paul Finebaum Show".



92.9 FM ESPN's website, 929espn.com, provides additional coverage of Memphis sports, including news, analysis, and live streaming of the station's programming. The website also features podcasts of the station's shows, as well as video content and social media integration.



Overall, 92.9 FM ESPN is a popular destination for sports fans in Memphis and the surrounding area, offering a mix of local and national sports talk programming, as well as live coverage of Memphis Grizzlies games.

