Your Parenting Mojo - Respectful, research-based parenting ideas to help kids thrive

187: What to do when my child says: “I’m booored!”?

Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are in the middle of summer now, with the whirlwind of cobbled together childcare and kids at home saying: "I'm booored!". What's happening for them when they're saying this? And, more importantly, what should we DO about it? We don't want to have to entertain them, but what other option is there besides threatening chores? This episode will help you to answer their question during the summer months in a way that supports their wellbeing, and also address boredom that crops up at other points in the school year. Like when they're in school. Because while I approached this episode from the perspective of navigating summer holidays, it turns out that most researchers can't include the word "child" and "bored" in a study without also including the word "school." Jump to Highlights00:59Introduction to today's topic02:32Dr. Peter Toohey's book explores various definitions of boredom, including one tied to predictable circumstances and another linked to existential despair.04:16The concept of boredom has evolved over time.07:57Boredom can be linked to dopamine levels in the brain.10:45Boredom is connected to negative outcomes and low dopamine activity, leading to depression, anxiety, addiction, and poor performance13:51Boredom in children, particularly in school, has negative consequences on academic outcomes and well-being23:32Exercising autonomy and pursuing assignments aligned with personal interest and relevance can foster intrinsic motivation and enhance student performance and well-being29:53The traditional school system prioritizes conformity over individual interests, leading to disengagement and boredom35:47The Learning Membership offers support and resources for parents...