Your Parenting Mojo - Respectful, research-based parenting ideas to help kids thrive
Your Parenting Mojo - Respectful, research-based parenting ideas to help kids thrive

Podcast Your Parenting Mojo - Respectful, research-based parenting ideas to help kids thrive
Jen Lumanlan
Jen Lumanlan always thought infancy would be the hardest part of parenting. Now she has a toddler and finds a whole new set of tools are needed, there are hund...
Jen Lumanlan always thought infancy would be the hardest part of parenting. Now she has a toddler and finds a whole new set of tools are needed, there are hund...
Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • Q&A 4: Is it safe to delay math learning?
    In this episode we hear from listener Lindsay who wonders whether it's safe to delay math learning, since (they've heard) there's a 'critical window' for learning language. Would delaying math learning mean that our child can't catch up later? Will they develop a negative view of their own learning? What if they can't get into college? We address all of these questions and more. The Learning Membership Discover an empowering learning approach for your child. The Learning Membership supports you in nurturing their love for learning–whether you homeschool or send them to school!  In our supportive community, we cherish their unique learning style, fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Enrollment is now open until August 9, 2023.  Join now and watch your child soar to new heights of knowledge and lifelong learning! Click the banner to sign up! If you want to get a taste for what it's like to be in the Learning Membership, sign up for the FREE 90 minute You Are Your Child's Best Teacher masterclass. It's now available to watch on demand until August 6, 2023. Sign up now! Jump to Highlights 01:10 Listener Lindsay asks the question, “How safe is it to neglect math education until your child shows some kind of interest in wanting to do it?” 01:48 Jen gives her academic history in math and admits to applying problem-solving strategies without full comprehension. 07:44 The critical period for learning seen in animal research also applies to children with severe language deprivation during early months. 08:51 The critical period for language development and second language acquisition is questioned in relation to math learning. 12:58 Sudbury School's anecdotal evidence suggests children can learn math quickly when motivated, sparking questions about early teaching, fostering a...
    7/31/2023
    25:58
  • 188: How to learn way beyond ‘doing well in school’
    When you listen to this episode you may get a bit of a sense of deja vu - way back in 2020, listener Kelly reached out to me and asked if I would be willing to do an episode on parental burnout, which she was struggling to navigate at the time. We ended up interviewing Dr. Moira Mikolajczak, one of the world's experts on parental burnout. After the conversation Dr. Mikolajczak expressed to me how much her heart went out to Kelly, who was navigating what seemed like an individual-level problem when it was actually very much our society's failure to support her that created the problem. Having explored the connection between race and parenting in a series of episodes the previous year, ideas were definitely percolating for me about how societal issues show up in our families which is, of course, a massive theme in my book (which will be published on September 5!). So it was so amazing to see Kelly recently in a much better place, reflecting on the connections between her school-based learning and her burnout, and how she's taking steps to help her child learn lessons she thinks are truly important, like how to: Think critically about messages she receives from other people; See multiple people's needs in an interaction, and find ways to meet both of their needs; Learn about the world immediately around her (which often involves Kelly backing off and not doing anything, rather than stepping in to teach a lesson). Kelly's children are certainly learning profound lessons in this process - but so is Kelly. I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone so delighted to say that she's thrown out a puzzle book that still had three un-done puzzles in that she didn't want to do, having (finally) learned that it's OK not to finish every single thing you start. Because not being able to do that can lead to burnout. The Learning Membership Discover an empowering learning approach for your child. The Learning Membership supports you in nurturing their love for learning–whether you homeschool or send them to school!  In our supportive community, we cherish their unique learning style, fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Enrollment is now open until August 9, 2023.  Join now and watch your child soar to new heights of knowledge and lifelong learning! Click the banner to sign up! If you want to get a taste for what it's like to be in the Learning Membership, sign up for the FREE 90 minute You Are Your Child's Best Teacher masterclass. It's available to watch on demand between July 24 - August 6, 2023. Sign up now and we'll send it over on July 24th! Jump to Highlights 01:26 Introduction to today’s topic
    7/17/2023
    41:18
  • 187: What to do when my child says: “I’m booored!”?
    Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are in the middle of summer now, with the whirlwind of cobbled together childcare and kids at home saying: "I'm booored!". What's happening for them when they're saying this? And, more importantly, what should we DO about it? We don't want to have to entertain them, but what other option is there besides threatening chores? This episode will help you to answer their question during the summer months in a way that supports their wellbeing, and also address boredom that crops up at other points in the school year. Like when they're in school. Because while I approached this episode from the perspective of navigating summer holidays, it turns out that most researchers can't include the word "child" and "bored" in a study without also including the word "school." The Learning MembershipIf your child is often complaining of boredom and losing their love for learning, I invite you to join the Learning Membership, which opens for enrollment on Sunday, July 30, 2023. This membership is designed to support your child's intrinsic love of learning, whether they are in school or not. We’ll cover topics such as understanding how children learn, exploring their interests, finding inspiration in nature, effective learning strategies, recording their learning journey, and building critical thinking skills. The membership caters to homeschooling families who use the acquired knowledge as the foundation of their children's education, as well as families who choose traditional schooling but feel that their child's love of learning needs additional support beyond the classroom. Click the banner to sign up!You Are Your Child’s Best Teacher MasterclasssWant to have a taste of what it's like to be in the Learning Membership? Sign up for the FREE You Are Your Child's Best Teacher from July 24 - August 6, 2023 and we'll send you the 90-minute on-demand video masterclass. Unlock your full potential as a parent-educator. Ignite your child's love for learning, explore their interests, and create an empowering educational experience. Whether you are homeschooling or sending your kids to traditional schools, remember you are your child’s best teacher! Click the banner to sign up.The Confident Homeschooler CourseConsidering homeschooling? Discover the power of the Confident Homeschooler course – your guide to providing a personalized and adaptable learning environment for your child. Gain the tools and knowledge you need to homeschool with unwavering confidence. Let's dive in and explore the possibilities together! Enrollment starts July 24, 2023. Click the link to know more.Jump to Highlights00:59Introduction to today’s topic02:32Dr. Peter Toohey's book explores various definitions of boredom, including one tied to predictable circumstances and another linked to existential despair.04:16The concept of boredom has evolved over time.07:57Boredom can be linked to dopamine levels in the brain.10:45Boredom is connected to negative outcomes and low dopamine activity, leading to depression, anxiety, addiction, and poor performance13:51Boredom in children, particularly in school, has negative consequences on academic outcomes and well-being23:32Exercising autonomy and pursuing assignments aligned with personal interest and relevance can foster intrinsic motivation and enhance student performance and well-being29:53The traditional school system prioritizes conformity over individual interests, leading to disengagement and boredom35:47The Learning Membership offers support and resources for parents...
    7/10/2023
    59:30
  • Q&A #3: Why do you have to go to work?
    Listener Kelsey posted in the Your Parenting Mojo Facebook community a while ago asking how she should respond when her child asks: "Why does Daddy have to go to work?" She got some great answers from community members...and yet there was also a lot more to explore. I asked her to record her question so I could answer it in an episode, so here it is! Of course, the issue of Daddy going to work has intersections with patriarchy as well...and many Your Parenting Mojo listeners of both/all genders work and probably hear this question from their children, so I adjusted the title of the episode a little. The episode looks at capitalism and how it impacts our families and other peoples' families...and how we can start to have conversations about that with our children. If you'd like to ask a question for me to answer in a future Q&A episode, please email a link to a video of you asking the question to [email protected], or go to yourparentingmojo.com/question and look for the Record A Question button.Jump to Highlights00:58 Listener Kelsey asks how to honestly but age-appropriately answer the question, "Why does daddy have to go to work?"02:54 Carys shares her ideas on capitalism and work14:10 Kelsey's child isn't necessarily questioning why Daddy has to work, but rather why Daddy isn't available to play17:51 The cultural devaluation of certain types of work, the influence of capitalism, housing discrimination, and societal expectations contribute to financial burdens23:32 Every time we're making a choice to buy something, that is a choice to spend more time working24:00 The mindset plays a significant role in finding joy and value in any job25:16 Job satisfaction, financial security, and the role of money in addressing challenges and enhancing safety are crucial in deciding on work27:26 Money doesn’t guarantee safety30:11 Undervalued care work, predominantly performed by women, is crucial for the capitalist system.31:47 Building communities that meet each other's needs can provide more choices and reduce reliance on financial resources.32:59 We can talk to our children about capitalism, explaining that work allows us to meet our needs and wants, while addressing the inequalities and challenges that some people face. 35:14 Teaching children about capitalism and its objections fosters critical thinking about fairness, inequality, and alternative economic perspectives.37:40 Teaching financial literacy to children should involve a critical examination of capitalist-focused programs42:24 Wrapping up
    6/26/2023
    47:10
  • 186: How to meet your needs with Mara Glatzel
    We talk a lot about meeting needs on the show. And mostly we focus on meeting your child's needs, because when those are met then your needs for peace and ease and collaboration with your child get met as well. But of course those are not your only needs. You also have needs independent of your relationship with your children, and you deserve to have these met. Mara Glatzel's new book focuses squarely on your needs. Why is it so hard to understand what our needs are? How can we figure out what our needs are...before they explode out of us in a meltdown? And how can we get these met on a regular basis? This episode will show you how to do that. Jump to highlights: 01:20 Introduction of the guest - Mara Glatzel 02:20 Mara shares the story at the beginning of her book where she tells her personal reflection when she felt learned the importance of asserting one's needs and the impact it has had on her  life and relationship 06:13 Mara differentiates needs from wants 09:47 The societal pressure to maintain a perfect and productive facade may just lead to burnout and a denial of our own humanity 13:31 It is important to recognize and identify  physical sensations, symptoms, and circumstances associated with burnout to prevent and reverse it 20:20 Setting boundaries with children allows parents to prioritize their own needs so they meet their children’s needs as well 24:49 Consistently pushing ourselves beyond our limits and striving for perfection sets us up for burnout
    6/12/2023
    55:51

About Your Parenting Mojo - Respectful, research-based parenting ideas to help kids thrive

Jen Lumanlan always thought infancy would be the hardest part of parenting. Now she has a toddler and finds a whole new set of tools are needed, there are hundreds of books to read, and academic research to uncover that would otherwise never see the light of day. Join her on her journey to get a Masters in Psychology focusing on Child Development, as she researches topics of interest to parents of toddlers and preschoolers from all angles, and suggests tools parents can use to help kids thrive - and make their own lives a bit easier in the process. Like Janet Lansbury's respectful approach to parenting? Appreciate the value of scientific research, but don't have time to read it all? Then you'll love Your Parenting Mojo. More information and references for each show are at www.YourParentingMojo.com. Subscribe there and get a free newsletter compiling relevant research on the weeks I don't publish a podcast episode!
