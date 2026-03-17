Write Your Story with Ally Fallon

I’ve wondered again and again how I can make a meaningful contribution during this dark time in human history and I keep coming back to this: The power of our breath. The simple act of showing up and intentionally breathing changed my life irrevocably many years ago and still continues to sustain me when I’m feeling “off” or desperate or stuck or frustrated that things haven’t gone my way. Many cultures think of breath as Spirit. Even the Christian tradition I was raised in uses the word “breath” to describe God’s Spirit. Meanwhile the Buddhist tradition has a meditation practice called Tonglen that is based on the idea that we can transmute complex, thick, unsolvable suffering by simply bringing intention to the breath. There are many other things you can do too (like protest, write a book, use your voice, create, call your representatives, march, etc) but… why not also try this? In today’s episode, I’ll show you how. Visit abookin6months.com to start your writing journey! Host: Ally Fallon // @allyfallon // allisonfallon.com Follow Ally on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allyfallon/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Have you noticed how the worst people in the world — those with the least character, next to no ethics and the lowest possible bar for human decency — have the most confidence? They have no issues taking up space, asserting their ideas or taking the lead role. Meanwhile those of us with huge hearts, a million skills and good intentions sit around questioning our ideas, holding back our gifts and second guessing ourselves after every interaction. It’s time for this to change. And it starts with us (yes, YOU and me) deciding we have every right to lead, to love and to make a massive contribution. What if your confidence could shift the world around you? What if all of us joining together in confidence could shift the world at large? Visit abookin6months.com to start your writing journey! Host: Ally Fallon // @allyfallon // allisonfallon.com Follow Ally on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allyfallon/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Have you ever had a situation where your mind said “yes” but your body said “no”? Or vice versa — your mind said “no” and your body said “yes”? Maybe someone asked for your help and your mind told you that helping was the kind, generous thing to do but you also felt your stomach tighten, your breath constrict and voice shake as you agreed to be of assistance. We’re quick to dismiss our bodies but at what cost? The body speaks in whispers; but then when we don’t listen, it speaks louder and louder until it gets its message across. What might your body be saying that you aren’t hearing? How much louder will it have to speak before you listen? Host: Ally Fallon // @allyfallon // allisonfallon.com Follow Ally on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allyfallon/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Write Your Story with Ally Fallon

We are all creating the stories of our lives each day. Sometimes it’s hard to believe in a happy ending when were in the middle of chaos – or to understand the transformation we are undergoing when we're being tested over and over again – but I believe we are all here to learn, grow, and discover more of who we are in this life and I want to help you do exactly that. Let’s uncover the meaning of our stories together. The stories we tell ourselves about our life matter – and only we have the power to edit, upgrade or re-write them altogether. Only we have the power to become the hero we want to be. Only we can change the narrative of the story we’re telling ourselves. If we’re sick of being the “girl who got dumped” or the “guy who lost his job” or the “villlan,” the “helper”, etc — what choice do we have? We get creative and we write a new story. As a bestselling author, I’ve learned the principals that make stories tick and I've taken many of my life stories and put them to paper. What I have learned is that stories have a lot to teach us about what matters in life; and that one of the most powerful things you can do to heal is to face your story head-on. To co-create the ending. To uncover the thread that holds the whole thing together. To become the hero you would want to see on the screen. I’ve taught many others how to do this and I want to share these insights with you, too. Everyone wants to make meaning of their story (me included) and it’s never too late. You can become a completely new person with a whole new story in just a few short years. So let’s go on this journey together. Come with me as we explore how to become our authentic selves and live our true stories. We’ll explore personal growth, self-help, psychology, spirituality, and so much more. It’s never too late to rewrite your story.