Write Your Story with Ally Fallon

I’ve wondered again and again how I can make a meaningful contribution during this dark time in human history and I keep coming back to this:
The power of our breath.
The simple act of showing up and intentionally breathing changed my life irrevocably many years ago and still continues to sustain me when I’m feeling “off” or desperate or stuck or frustrated that things haven’t gone my way.
Many cultures think of breath as Spirit.
Even the Christian tradition I was raised in uses the word “breath” to describe God’s Spirit.
Meanwhile the Buddhist tradition has a meditation practice called Tonglen that is based on the idea that we can transmute complex, thick, unsolvable suffering by simply bringing intention to the breath.
There are many other things you can do too (like protest, write a book, use your voice, create, call your representatives, march, etc) but… why not also try this?
In today’s episode, I’ll show you how.
Visit abookin6months.com to start your writing journey!
Host: Ally Fallon // @allyfallon // allisonfallon.com
Follow Ally on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allyfallon/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.