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- Ward, the sequel to Worm, is being released and has just entered it’s 4th Arc! In equally great news: I’ve begun a new audiobook project for this sequel! I’m handling things a little differently this time so I hope you’ll … Continue reading →
The post Sequel Announcement! appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
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