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Worm Audiobook

Robert "Rein" Ramsay
ArtsBooks
Worm Audiobook
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Worm Audiobook

    Sequel Announcement!

    02/01/2018 | 0 mins.
    Ward, the sequel to Worm, is being released and has just entered it’s 4th Arc! In equally great news: I’ve begun a new audiobook project for this sequel!  I’m handling things a little differently this time so I hope you’ll … Continue reading →

    The post Sequel Announcement! appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
  • Worm Audiobook

    Interlude: End

    06/13/2016 | 53 mins.
    Narrator:  Rein Original Chapter

    The post Interlude: End appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
  • Worm Audiobook

    Teneral E.5

    06/10/2016 | 52 mins.
    Narrator: Genesis Original Chapter

    The post Teneral E.5 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
  • Worm Audiobook

    Teneral E.4

    06/08/2016 | 50 mins.
    Narrator: the Snickety Original Chapter

    The post Teneral E.4 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
  • Worm Audiobook

    Teneral E.3

    06/06/2016 | 47 mins.
    Narrator: Edgar Preen Original Chapter

    The post Teneral E.3 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
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About Worm Audiobook
New Chapter Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Podcast website
ArtsBooksFictionScience Fiction

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