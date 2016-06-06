Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Worm Audiobook in the App
Listen to Worm Audiobook in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Worm Audiobook

Worm Audiobook

Podcast Worm Audiobook
Podcast Worm Audiobook

Worm Audiobook

Robert "Rein" Ramsay
add
New Chapter Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
More
ArtsBooksFictionScience Fiction
New Chapter Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
More

Available Episodes

5 of 299
  • Sequel Announcement!
    Ward, the sequel to Worm, is being released and has just entered it’s 4th Arc! In equally great news: I’ve begun a new audiobook project for this sequel!  I’m handling things a little differently this time so I hope you’ll … Continue reading → The post Sequel Announcement! appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
    2/1/2018
    0:42
  • Interlude: End
    Narrator:  Rein Original Chapter The post Interlude: End appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
    6/13/2016
    53:33
  • Teneral E.5
    Narrator: Genesis Original Chapter The post Teneral E.5 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
    6/10/2016
    52:03
  • Teneral E.4
    Narrator: the Snickety Original Chapter The post Teneral E.4 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
    6/8/2016
    50:34
  • Teneral E.3
    Narrator: Edgar Preen Original Chapter The post Teneral E.3 appeared first on Worm Audiobook.
    6/6/2016
    47:55

More Arts podcasts

About Worm Audiobook

New Chapter Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Podcast website

Listen to Worm Audiobook, The New Yorker: Fiction and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Worm Audiobook

Worm Audiobook

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store