Ward, the sequel to Worm, is being released and has just entered it’s 4th Arc! In equally great news: I’ve begun a new audiobook project for this sequel! I’m handling things a little differently this time so I hope you’ll … Continue reading →
2/1/2018
0:42
Interlude: End
Narrator: Rein Original Chapter
6/13/2016
53:33
Teneral E.5
Narrator: Genesis Original Chapter
6/10/2016
52:03
Teneral E.4
Narrator: the Snickety Original Chapter
6/8/2016
50:34
Teneral E.3
Narrator: Edgar Preen Original Chapter
