Claudia and Shanna pull back the curtain on what reality TV is really like, from pageants and early 2000s wild-west filming to the highly produced Housewives era.
They share behind-the-scenes stories from Meet the Barkers, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Hollywood Exes, and more, including how producers manufacture drama, how contracts have changed, why talent rarely gets residuals, and how editing can turn heroes into villains overnight.
They also get candid about paychecks, power dynamics, missed Housewives opportunities, and the emotional toll of being misunderstood by millions of viewers.
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