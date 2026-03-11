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Wicked Awesome

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Society & CultureTV & Film
Wicked Awesome
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Wicked Awesome

    The Dark Side of Female Friendships

    03/11/2026 | 44 mins.
    Shanna and Claudia dive into the complicated reality of female friendships. They talk about jealousy, competing for men, betrayal from close friends, and the harsh lessons they learned navigating Hollywood. The conversation also turns to past relationships, cheating scandals involving Travis, and the moment Shanna confronted Kim Kardashian at a party.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Wicked Awesome

    The Truth About Facelifts, Botox, Ozempic Face & DIY Filler Disasters

    02/25/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Claudia and Shanna talk with world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei to break down the biggest myths in beauty and aging, from the real difference between Botox and filler to who actually needs a facelift and whether Ozempic face is real. They dive into the dangers of DIY injectables, why some laser treatments can accelerate aging, when eyelid surgery is medically necessary, and what women in their 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond should actually be doing to protect their skin.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Wicked Awesome

    Reality Check: Money, Manipulation & The Housewives Machine

    02/18/2026 | 49 mins.
    Claudia and Shanna pull back the curtain on what reality TV is really like, from pageants and early 2000s wild-west filming to the highly produced Housewives era.
    They share behind-the-scenes stories from Meet the Barkers, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Hollywood Exes, and more, including how producers manufacture drama, how contracts have changed, why talent rarely gets residuals, and how editing can turn heroes into villains overnight.
    They also get candid about paychecks, power dynamics, missed Housewives opportunities, and the emotional toll of being misunderstood by millions of viewers.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Wicked Awesome

    Broke, Bougie, or Both? Dating Rich, Famous and Powerful Men

    02/11/2026 | 59 mins.
    Claudia and Shanna get real about growing up on completely different sides of money, from old East Coast wealth to blue-collar hustle, and how it shaped the men they chose. From sugar mama confessions to dating athletes, actors and powerful men, they unpack fame, finances, ego and the price of being “the girlfriend.”
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Wicked Awesome

    Life After Narcissistic Abuse

    02/04/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week on Wicked Awesome, Shanna and Claudia dive into the messy reality of dating narcissists—from love bombing and manipulation to public embarrassment and emotional trauma. They share their personal breaking points, the red flags they ignored, and how they rebuilt their confidence and found their way back to healthy love.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

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About Wicked Awesome

Wicked Awesome brings together model and reality star Shanna Moakler with Real Housewives alum Claudia Jordan for an explosive, sexy, funny, and unapologetic ride. They’ve each lived ten lifetimes, and now they’re saying what they’ve never been able to say, giving you the truth with zero filter
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