Claudia and Shanna talk with world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei to break down the biggest myths in beauty and aging, from the real difference between Botox and filler to who actually needs a facelift and whether Ozempic face is real. They dive into the dangers of DIY injectables, why some laser treatments can accelerate aging, when eyelid surgery is medically necessary, and what women in their 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond should actually be doing to protect their skin.

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