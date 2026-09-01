Serving the World: Travel, Impact & Adventure with Kimberly Haley-Coleman



What if your next vacation could change not only your perspective—but someone else’s life, too?



In this episode of The Travel Brats Podcast, we sit down with Kimberly Haley-Coleman, the founder and Executive Director of Globe Aware, to explore what it really means to travel with purpose.



With more than 25 years of experience leading short-term volunteer adventures in over 25 countries, Founder of Globe Aware, Kimberly Haley Coleman, has helped thousands of travelers turn meaningful impact into a core part of their journey. Her work has been featured on major platforms like CNN, The Today Show, and The New York Times—and for good reason.



This conversation goes beyond travel tips. It’s about shifting your mindset from simply seeing the world to truly connecting with it.



How It All Started: The Traveler Behind the Mission



Kimberly’s love for travel didn’t start with a perfectly curated itinerary—it started with curiosity and connection. Inspired early on by a sense of global wonder, she began traveling internationally and quickly realized that the most meaningful experiences weren’t found in tourist attractions—but in human connection.



That realization became the foundation for her nonprofit, Globe Aware.



What began as a vision to connect travelers with communities around the world has grown into a globally recognized nonprofit offering structured, ethical, and sustainable service programs.



And while Kimberly has traveled across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, it’s not just the destinations that stand out—it’s the people, the resilience, and the shared humanity she’s encountered along the way.



Redefining “Volunteer Travel”



Let’s address the elephant in the room: Is volunteer travel just “poverty tourism”?



Kimberly doesn’t shy away from this conversation.



She explains that ethical, impactful travel is about partnership—not saviorism. It’s about working with communities, not for them. The goal isn’t to “fix” anything—it’s to support locally driven initiatives in a meaningful and sustainable way.



What Ethical Travel Looks Like:



Programs led by or in partnership with local communities



Projects that address real, ongoing needs—not short-term optics



Cultural exchange that goes both ways



Green Flags to Look For:



Transparency about where your time and money go



Long-term relationships within the community



A balance between service and cultural immersion



Red Flags:



Programs that center the volunteer over the community



Lack of clear impact or follow-through



“Feel-good” experiences with no sustainable outcome



What a Globe Aware Trip Actually Feels Like



So what does a week of service travel really look like?



Imagine landing in a destination like Peru. You’re welcomed into a community, introduced to your project, and quickly become part of something bigger than yourself.



Over the course of the week, you might:



Help build infrastructure, like schools or housing



Support environmental or conservation efforts



Work alongside locals on community-driven initiatives



And no, you don’t need special skills or to speak the language.



What you do need is an open mind.



Travelers often leave these trips surprised—not just by what they’ve seen, but by what they’ve learned about themselves. There’s growth, perspective, and yes… sometimes even tears.



Because when you step outside your comfort zone, you start to see the world—and your place in it—differently.



Balancing Impact & Adventure



One of the most unique aspects of Globe Aware trips is the balance.



You’re not volunteering 24/7. Typically, about 30 hours of your week are dedicated to service, leaving plenty of time to explore, experience local culture, and enjoy the destination.



It’s not about sacrificing travel—it’s about enhancing it.



The Personal Growth Side of Travel



Kimberly’s journey isn’t just about building a nonprofit—it’s about what travel taught her along the way.



Leaving a high-level corporate career to pursue Globe Aware came with challenges, but also clarity.



Through her work, she’s learned:



Resilience from communities facing adversity



The power of connection across cultures



That leadership looks different around the world



And after more than two decades, what still moves her most?



The people.



Who Is This Type of Travel For?



Short answer: almost everyone.



Globe Aware trips are designed for:



Solo travelers looking for a deeper connection



Families wanting meaningful shared experiences



Students seeking perspective before entering the workforce



Corporate teams building a purpose-driven culture



There are minimal age restrictions, and no prior experience is required.



Practical Tips Before You Go



If you’re considering a service trip, here’s what Kimberly recommends:



Mentally prepare:



Go in with humility, not expectations.



Stay open:



You’re there to learn just as much as you are to help.



Don’t stress about skills:



Your presence and willingness matter more than expertise.



Safety:



Programs are structured and vetted—safety is always a priority.



The Bigger Picture: Can Travel Change the World?



Kimberly believes it can.



When people experience different cultures firsthand, it fosters empathy, understanding, and connection—things the world needs more of.



Her hope for the future of travel?



That more travelers shift from asking



“What can I get from this trip?” to “What can I give—and what can I learn?”



Final Thoughts



This episode is a reminder that travel isn’t just about where you go—it’s about how you show up when you get there.



And sometimes, the most unforgettable trips aren’t the ones where you saw the most—but the ones where you felt the most.



Ready to travel with purpose?



If you’ve been wanting a trip that goes beyond sightseeing—one where you can truly make an impact, learn about a culture, and connect with locals while exploring incredible destinations—this is your sign.



We’ve partnered with Globe Aware to help YOU experience a different kind of travel: one-week service adventures in places like Peru, Costa Rica, Cambodia, and more. You’ll spend part of your trip assisting and connecting with local communities—while also discovering the culture, food, and beauty of each destination.



No special skills needed—just an open mind and a willingness to show up and immerse yourself.



If this sounds like your kind of adventure, we’d love to help you get started. Email us at thetravelbrats@gmail.com with the subject line “GLOBE AWARE TRIP”, and we’ll send you a code for $100 off your first Globe Aware booking.



Let’s travel differently—more meaning, more connection, more impact.



Listen to the Episode



Ready to explore Europe beyond the tourist traps?



This episode is packed with travel tips, cultural insights, and destination inspiration to help you plan a more meaningful trip.







Read the full blog post here:



https://thetravelbrats.com/serving-the-world-travel-impact-adventure-with-kimberly-haley-coleman/







Watch the full video here:



https://youtu.be/mAIjo83mCCo







Visit tenontours.com and include the code TRAVELBRAT300 to your initial trip request or provide it when you first connect with your Travel Designer.