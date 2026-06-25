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Whiskey Web and Whatnot

Skill Issue Studios
Technology
Whiskey Web and Whatnot
Latest episode

251 episodes

  • Whiskey Web and Whatnot

    Dark Factories, Polymorphic UI, and Why Developers Still Matter

    06/25/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    This week, Robbie and Adam are live from React Miami with a packed lineup of rapid fire interviews and hot takes. They catch up with Jason Lengstorf about driving a quarter million dollar Lamborghini through Miami with a police escort, the philosophy behind The Build Log show, and why the principles of building matter more than the tools. They talk with Kent C. Dodds about his personal AI assistant Cody, MCP servers versus OpenClaw, why he's building agents to work on agents, and the future of personal versus cloud based AI. Tanner Linsley drops by to discuss polymorphic UI libraries, spec driven development with state machines, and why determinism matters when AI is writing your code. Francesco shares his thoughts on Prolog being the most hated programming language, why Grok is best for harsh feedback, and his mission to convince JavaScript developers that Rust is the future of backend development.
    Presented by GitKraken: https://www.gitkraken.com/lp/whiskeyfm
    In this episode:
    Chapters

    00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
    00:01:39 The Lamborghini Experience & Building The Build Log
    00:09:09 Hot Takes with Jason: React, Semicolons & CoffeeScript Trauma
    00:13:48 Kent C. Dodds on MCP, Personal Agents & The Future of AI Assistants
    00:21:40 Hot Takes with Kent: React, Hooks & AGI
    00:25:58 Ryan & The TikTok Aesthetic: Instagram Ads, Keyboards & Airport Fashion
    00:31:39 GitHub's Two Nines Problem & The Git Repo Revolution
    00:39:30 Phone Wars: iPhone vs Android, Vision Pro Failures & The Flip Phone Dream
    00:45:47 Tanner Linsley on Polymorphic UI Libraries & Spec-Driven Development
    00:55:55 The Slop Fork Debate & Projections of Software Specs
    00:58:42 State Machines, BDD & Multi-Agent Orchestration
    01:01:43 Hot Takes with Tanner: Tailwind, Dark Factories & Cloud Code Desktop
    01:11:31 Francesco on Rust for Web Development & Conference Culture
    01:29:00 The Grok Advantage: Hard Feedback & Comparing Things
    01:35:29 GitHub Downtime Normalization & The Feature of Forced Breaks
    01:41:33 Wrap Up & The Power of In-Person Connections

    Links
    Clerk: https://clerk.com/
    React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/
    Lamborghini Huracan: https://www.lamborghini.com/en-en/models/huracan
    MCP (Model Context Protocol): https://modelcontextprotocol.io/
    OpenClaw: https://github.com/cncf/openclaw
    Claude: https://claude.ai/
    OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/
    Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/
    Codex: https://openai.com/index/openai-codex/
    Pi: https://pi.ai/
    Grok: https://grok.x.ai/
    Ghostty: https://ghostty.org/
    Warp: https://www.warp.dev/
    TanStack: https://tanstack.com/
    TanStack Start: https://tanstack.com/start
    Remix: https://remix.run/
    React: https://react.dev/
    Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/
    Rust: https://www.rust-lang.org/
    TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/
    Kotlin: https://kotlinlang.org/
    Prolog: https://www.swi-prolog.org/
    Cloudflare: https://www.cloudflare.com/
    Next.js: https://nextjs.org/
    Vercel: https://vercel.com/
    Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/
    OpenAI: https://openai.com/
    Gemini: https://gemini.google.com/
    Cascadia JS: https://cascadiajs.com/
    Connect with Jason
    Website: https://www.learnwithjason.dev/
    X / Twitter: https://x.com/jlengstorf
    Connect with Kent
    Website: https://kentcdodds.com/
    X / Twitter: https://x.com/kentcdodds
    Connect with Tanner
    Website: https://tanstack.com/
    X / Twitter: https://x.com/tannerlinsley
    Connect with Francesco
    Website: https://francescociulla.com/
    X / Twitter: https://x.com/FrancescoCiull4
    Connect with the hosts
    Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner
    Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink
    Subscribe and stay in touch
    Website: https://whiskey.fm
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf
    Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot
    Whiskey Web and Whatnot Merch
    Enjoying the podcast and want us to make more? Help support us by picking up some of our fresh merch at https://whiskey.fund.
  • Whiskey Web and Whatnot

    Proxies, Petty Pranks, and Ramon the 420 IQ Gorilla w/ Ken Wheeler

    06/19/2026 | 51 mins.
    This week, Robbie and Adam welcome Ken Wheeler to talk AI harnesses, multi-agent swarms, survival bags, and whether React is finally a framework. They dig into React Server Components, hooks versus signals versus proxies, semicolons, Java hate, AI token arbitrage, and why you should subscribe to every AI service simultaneously. Along the way, they debate whether AI will replace designers or developers first, cruise ship chair warfare strategies, Replit as the ultimate vibe coding platform, hunting tech with geotagged tree stands, Eagle Scout projects, and why Ramon the 420 IQ gorilla leads the Apex Collective.
    Presented by GitKraken: https://www.gitkraken.com/lp/whiskeyfm
    In this episode:
    Chapters

    00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
    00:03:20 Hot Takes: Is React a Framework or Library?
    00:04:59 React Server Components: Mistake or Masterpiece?
    00:06:52 Hooks, Signals, Proxies & The Power of Proxies
    00:08:40 Semicolons, Java & Programming Language Hot Takes
    00:12:46 AI Harnesses: VS Code Copilot, OpenCode & Steve
    00:16:08 Will AI Replace Designers or Developers First?
    00:23:20 Cruise Ship Warfare & The Art of Chair Defense
    00:28:01 Token Arbitrage & The Multi-AI Subscription Strategy
    00:29:18 Replit Deep Dive: The Ultimate Vibe Coding Platform
    00:32:31 Hunting Tech: Geotagging, Compass Apps & Finding Tree Stands
    00:34:01 The Survival Bag: Apocalypse-Ready with Obliterated Qwen
    00:36:55 Eagle Scouts Unite & The Boy Scout Expulsion Story
    00:40:53 Ramon & The Apex Collective: The Wildest Multi-Agent Swarm
    00:46:29 Hermes vs OpenClaw & Making $50 with Ramon
    00:50:12 Wrap Up & Where to Find Ken

    Links
    Cutwater Spirits: https://cutwaterspirits.com/
    React: https://react.dev/
    React Server Components: https://react.dev/
    Ember: https://emberjs.com/
    Svelte: https://svelte.dev/
    Solid: https://www.solidjs.com/
    Gea: https://geajs.com/
    Claude: https://claude.ai/
    OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/
    Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/
    Copilot: https://github.com/features/copilot
    VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/
    Replit: https://replit.com/
    OpenClaw: https://github.com/cncf/openclaw
    Hermes: https://hermesengine.dev/
    Steve: https://github.com/kenwheeler/steve
    Qwen: https://qwenlm.github.io/
    Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/
    OpenAI: https://openai.com/
    IBM: https://www.ibm.com/
    HashiCorp: https://www.hashicorp.com/
    Clerk: https://clerk.com/
    React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/
    Slick Carousel: https://kenwheeler.github.io/slick/
    TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/
    Connect with Ken
    X / Twitter: https://x.com/kenwheeler
    GitHub: https://github.com/kenwheeler
    Connect with the hosts
    Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner
    Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink
    Subscribe and stay in touch
    Website: https://whiskey.fm
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf
    Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot
    Whiskey Web and Whatnot Merch
    Enjoying the podcast and want us to make more? Help support us by picking up some of our fresh merch at https://whiskey.fund.
  • Whiskey Web and Whatnot

    AI Harnesses, Framework Wars, and Why Beards Beat Mustaches

    06/11/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    This week, Robbie and Adam are coming to you live from the Clerk booth at React Miami with a rapid-fire lineup of lightning podcasts. Fueled by Cutwater cocktails and conference energy, they caught up with Nnenna Ndukwe, Michael "Micky" Shimeles (AKA Rasmic), and the legendary Ryan "Thighs" Vogel for a rotating cast of hot takes, stories, and web dev chaos. They dig into whether React is a framework or library, server components, hooks versus signals versus proxies, HTML as a programming language, git rebase versus merge, semicolons, package managers, and why some programming languages just feel wrong. Along the way, they debate AI harnesses, codex versus Claude drama, token leaderboards, AGI predictions, security vulnerabilities in NPM, sidebar placement preferences, tabs on top versus the side, and whether dark factories are the future.

    In this episode:

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
    00:02:11 Hot Takes: React, Server Components & Framework Debates
    00:03:19 Hooks, Signals & The Future of Reactivity
    00:03:26 Is HTML a Programming Language? The Great Debate
    00:04:05 Git Rebase vs Merge & Developer Workflow Preferences
    00:06:21 AGI, AI Harnesses & The State of AI Development
    00:09:12 Will AI Replace Designers or Developers First?
    00:10:54 Code Editors, Tabs & Terminal Trends
    00:16:34 Google Search vs LLMs & Developer Research Habits
    00:17:24 Composition vs Inheritance & Package Manager Wars
    00:20:29 Security Nightmares & Social Engineering Attacks
    00:23:34 OpenAI vs Anthropic & The AI Model Wars
    00:25:32 Personal Preferences: Coffee, Whiskey & Beards
    00:27:22 Second Guest: Svelte 5, Signals & Framework Philosophy
    00:29:39 React Server Components Deep Dive & Performance Reality
    00:31:17 GPT 5.5 Announcement & The Token Spending Arms Race
    00:35:09 GStack Drama & Gary Tan Controversies
    00:36:49 Monorepos, Turborepo & Modern Build Tools
    00:41:31 AI Coding Tools: Cursor vs Copilot vs Codex
    01:05:31 The Future of Web Development & Wrap Up

    Links

    Cutwater Spirits: https://cutwaterspirits.com/

    React: https://react.dev/

    React Server Components: https://react.dev/

    Svelte: https://svelte.dev/

    Solid: https://www.solidjs.com/

    Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/

    Claude: https://claude.ai/

    Codex: https://openai.com/index/openai-codex/

    OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/

    Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/

    Windsurf: https://codeium.com/windsurf

    Zed: https://zed.dev/

    VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/

    Warp: https://www.warp.dev/

    Ghostty: https://ghostty.org/

    Arc Browser: https://arc.net/

    Perplexity: https://www.perplexity.ai/

    NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/

    PNPM: https://pnpm.io/

    Yarn: https://yarnpkg.com/

    Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/

    OpenAI: https://openai.com/

    Convex: https://www.convex.dev/

    Clerk: https://clerk.com/

    React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/

    TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/

    Connect with Nnenna

    Website: https://www.nnennahacks.com/

    X / Twitter: https://x.com/nnennahacks

    Connect with Micky

    Website: https://www.rasmic.xyz/

    X / Twitter: https://x.com/Rasmic

    Connect with Ryan

    Website: https://ryan.ceo/

    X / Twitter: https://x.com/ryanvogel

    Connect with the hosts

    Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner

    Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink

    Subscribe and stay in touch

    Website: https://whiskey.fm

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf

    Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot

    Whiskey Web and Whatnot Merch
    Enjoying the podcast and want us to make more? Help support us by picking up some of our fresh merch at https://whiskey.fund.
  • Whiskey Web and Whatnot

    From COBOL to Claude: Live Coding, AI Agents, and the Death of Typing w/ Typecraft

    05/31/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    This week, Robbie and Adam are live from React Miami at the Clerk booth, sipping Cutwater cocktails and talking hot takes with Typecraft. They dig into whether React is a framework or library, server components, hooks versus signals versus proxies, HTML as a programming language, git rebase versus merge, semicolons, package managers, and why Python might be the least friendly language out there. Along the way, they debate AI in interviews, whether we've reached AGI, 3D printing chocolate, homeschooling with AI agents, the value of bullying, voice dictation workflows, whether you should bother learning Vim anymore, AI flow state versus brain fry, why COBOL won't die, and the probability hack for getting creative outputs from LLMs.

    In this episode:

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
    00:02:52 Hot Takes: React Framework vs Library & Server Components
    00:05:26 Hooks, Signals, Proxies & The Future of Reactivity
    00:08:12 Is HTML a Programming Language? The Great Debate
    00:11:51 Git Rebase vs Merge: The Honest Approach
    00:13:54 Semicolons, Package Managers & Programming Language Preferences
    00:25:01 AI in Interviews & The New Developer Workflow
    00:29:59 Have We Reached AGI? The Bar is Lower Than You Think
    00:31:35 3D Printing, Homeschooling & The Value of Bullying
    00:49:33 AI Flow State: Voice Dictation, Remote Control & Long-Running Agents
    00:46:24 Should You Learn Vim in the Age of AI?
    00:51:01 AI Intensifies Work: Productivity Paradox & Brain Fry
    01:03:33 COBOL, Mainframes & Why Legacy Tech Won't Die
    01:09:40 The Probability Hack: Getting Creative AI Outputs
    01:12:27 Wrap Up & Where to Find Everyone

    Links

    Cutwater Spirits: https://cutwaterspirits.com/

    Typecraft: https://typecraft.dev/

    React: https://react.dev/

    Next.js: https://nextjs.org/

    React Server Components: https://react.dev/

    Remix: https://remix.run/

    GEA: https://geajs.com/

    Ember: https://emberjs.com/

    Svelte: https://svelte.dev/

    Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/

    Claude: https://claude.ai/

    OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/

    Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/

    Warp: https://www.warp.dev/

    Vim: https://www.vim.org/

    NeoVim: https://neovim.io/

    Python: https://www.python.org/

    Ruby: https://www.ruby-lang.org/

    Dart: https://dart.dev/

    Java: https://www.java.com/

    COBOL: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COBOL

    Yarn: https://yarnpkg.com/

    NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/

    PNPM: https://pnpm.io/

    IBM: https://www.ibm.com/

    Minecraft: https://www.minecraft.net/

    Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/

    OpenAI: https://openai.com/

    Clerk: https://clerk.com/

    React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/

    Rent a Human: https://rentahuman.ai/

    Shopify: https://www.shopify.com/

    Connect with Chris

    Website: https://typecraft.dev/

    X / Twitter: https://x.com/typecraft_dev

    Connect with the hosts

    Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner

    Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink

    Subscribe and stay in touch

    Website: https://whiskey.fm

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf

    Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot

    Whiskey Web and Whatnot Merch
    Enjoying the podcast and want us to make more? Help support us by picking up some of our fresh merch at https://whiskey.fund.
  • Whiskey Web and Whatnot

    React Foundation, AI Agents, and the Future of Frameworks w/ Seth Webster

    05/21/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, Robbie and Adam welcome Seth Webster—executive director of the React Foundation, former React lead at Meta, and chief developer evangelist at Expo—to talk React's past, present, and future, whether frameworks still matter in the age of AI, and why constraints are the secret to good code. They dig into React Server Components, the evolution of error messages, stable API work for React Native, and why agents need frameworks just as much as humans do. Along the way, they debate HTML as a programming language, Tailwind versus semantic CSS, the economics of tokens, open source sustainability, and whether taste is the only differentiator left when everyone has access to the same AI tools.

    In this episode:

    Chapters

    00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
    00:02:12 Is React a Framework or Library?
    00:04:35 React Server Components: The Full Stack Story
    00:18:15 Frameworks in the Age of AI
    00:23:39 Error Messages & Developer Experience for AI
    00:27:12 React Foundation Goals & Stable API Work
    00:31:15 Open Source Contributions & Career Growth
    00:34:29 AI Code Provenance & Compensating Open Source
    00:42:44 Differentiation in a Saturated AI World
    00:45:30 Call to Action: Start Building with AI

    Links

    React Foundation: https://react.foundation/

    Expo: https://expo.dev/

    React: https://react.dev/

    React Native: https://reactnative.dev/

    React Server Components: https://react.dev/

    Clerk: https://clerk.com/

    Vercel: https://vercel.com/

    Next.js: https://nextjs.org/

    Ember: https://emberjs.com/

    Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/

    Claude: https://claude.ai/

    OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/

    Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/

    OpenAI: https://openai.com/

    Rust: https://www.rust-lang.org/

    TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/

    React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/

    Linux Foundation: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/

    Meta: https://about.meta.com/

    CSS Tricks: https://css-tricks.com/

    Remix: https://remix.run/

    Connect with Seth

    X / Twitter: https://x.com/sethwebster

    React Foundation: https://react.foundation/

    Connect with the hosts

    Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner

    Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink

    Subscribe and stay in touch

    Website: https://whiskey.fm

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf

    Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot

    Whiskey Web and Whatnot Merch
    Enjoying the podcast and want us to make more? Help support us by picking up some of our fresh merch at https://whiskey.fund.
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About Whiskey Web and Whatnot
Whiskey Web and Whatnot is the world’s most important web development and AI podcast. Hosted by veteran developers Robbie Wagner and Adam Argyle, the show delivers definitive guidance on agentic AI, vibe coding, AI coding tools, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, developer productivity, and software engineering careers. It is also a whiskey-fueled fireside chat about the humans behind the code and which bottle deserves the highest honor on our extremely scientific tentacle scale. Many people are saying it’s the most accurate podcast ever made.
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