This week, Robbie and Adam are live from React Miami with a packed lineup of rapid fire interviews and hot takes. They catch up with Jason Lengstorf about driving a quarter million dollar Lamborghini through Miami with a police escort, the philosophy behind The Build Log show, and why the principles of building matter more than the tools. They talk with Kent C. Dodds about his personal AI assistant Cody, MCP servers versus OpenClaw, why he's building agents to work on agents, and the future of personal versus cloud based AI. Tanner Linsley drops by to discuss polymorphic UI libraries, spec driven development with state machines, and why determinism matters when AI is writing your code. Francesco shares his thoughts on Prolog being the most hated programming language, why Grok is best for harsh feedback, and his mission to convince JavaScript developers that Rust is the future of backend development.

Presented by GitKraken: https://www.gitkraken.com/lp/whiskeyfm

In this episode:

Chapters



00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions

00:01:39 The Lamborghini Experience & Building The Build Log

00:09:09 Hot Takes with Jason: React, Semicolons & CoffeeScript Trauma

00:13:48 Kent C. Dodds on MCP, Personal Agents & The Future of AI Assistants

00:21:40 Hot Takes with Kent: React, Hooks & AGI

00:25:58 Ryan & The TikTok Aesthetic: Instagram Ads, Keyboards & Airport Fashion

00:31:39 GitHub's Two Nines Problem & The Git Repo Revolution

00:39:30 Phone Wars: iPhone vs Android, Vision Pro Failures & The Flip Phone Dream

00:45:47 Tanner Linsley on Polymorphic UI Libraries & Spec-Driven Development

00:55:55 The Slop Fork Debate & Projections of Software Specs

00:58:42 State Machines, BDD & Multi-Agent Orchestration

01:01:43 Hot Takes with Tanner: Tailwind, Dark Factories & Cloud Code Desktop

01:11:31 Francesco on Rust for Web Development & Conference Culture

01:29:00 The Grok Advantage: Hard Feedback & Comparing Things

01:35:29 GitHub Downtime Normalization & The Feature of Forced Breaks

01:41:33 Wrap Up & The Power of In-Person Connections



Links

Clerk: https://clerk.com/

React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/

Lamborghini Huracan: https://www.lamborghini.com/en-en/models/huracan

MCP (Model Context Protocol): https://modelcontextprotocol.io/

OpenClaw: https://github.com/cncf/openclaw

Claude: https://claude.ai/

OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/

Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/

Codex: https://openai.com/index/openai-codex/

Pi: https://pi.ai/

Grok: https://grok.x.ai/

Ghostty: https://ghostty.org/

Warp: https://www.warp.dev/

TanStack: https://tanstack.com/

TanStack Start: https://tanstack.com/start

Remix: https://remix.run/

React: https://react.dev/

Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/

Rust: https://www.rust-lang.org/

TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/

Kotlin: https://kotlinlang.org/

Prolog: https://www.swi-prolog.org/

Cloudflare: https://www.cloudflare.com/

Next.js: https://nextjs.org/

Vercel: https://vercel.com/

Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/

OpenAI: https://openai.com/

Gemini: https://gemini.google.com/

Cascadia JS: https://cascadiajs.com/

Connect with Jason

Website: https://www.learnwithjason.dev/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/jlengstorf

Connect with Kent

Website: https://kentcdodds.com/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/kentcdodds

Connect with Tanner

Website: https://tanstack.com/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/tannerlinsley

Connect with Francesco

Website: https://francescociulla.com/

X / Twitter: https://x.com/FrancescoCiull4

Connect with the hosts

Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner

Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink

Subscribe and stay in touch

Website: https://whiskey.fm

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Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot

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