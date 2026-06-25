This week, Robbie and Adam are coming to you live from the Clerk booth at React Miami with a rapid-fire lineup of lightning podcasts. Fueled by Cutwater cocktails and conference energy, they caught up with Nnenna Ndukwe, Michael "Micky" Shimeles (AKA Rasmic), and the legendary Ryan "Thighs" Vogel for a rotating cast of hot takes, stories, and web dev chaos. They dig into whether React is a framework or library, server components, hooks versus signals versus proxies, HTML as a programming language, git rebase versus merge, semicolons, package managers, and why some programming languages just feel wrong. Along the way, they debate AI harnesses, codex versus Claude drama, token leaderboards, AGI predictions, security vulnerabilities in NPM, sidebar placement preferences, tabs on top versus the side, and whether dark factories are the future.
In this episode:
Chapters
00:00:00 Welcome & Introductions
00:02:11 Hot Takes: React, Server Components & Framework Debates
00:03:19 Hooks, Signals & The Future of Reactivity
00:03:26 Is HTML a Programming Language? The Great Debate
00:04:05 Git Rebase vs Merge & Developer Workflow Preferences
00:06:21 AGI, AI Harnesses & The State of AI Development
00:09:12 Will AI Replace Designers or Developers First?
00:10:54 Code Editors, Tabs & Terminal Trends
00:16:34 Google Search vs LLMs & Developer Research Habits
00:17:24 Composition vs Inheritance & Package Manager Wars
00:20:29 Security Nightmares & Social Engineering Attacks
00:23:34 OpenAI vs Anthropic & The AI Model Wars
00:25:32 Personal Preferences: Coffee, Whiskey & Beards
00:27:22 Second Guest: Svelte 5, Signals & Framework Philosophy
00:29:39 React Server Components Deep Dive & Performance Reality
00:31:17 GPT 5.5 Announcement & The Token Spending Arms Race
00:35:09 GStack Drama & Gary Tan Controversies
00:36:49 Monorepos, Turborepo & Modern Build Tools
00:41:31 AI Coding Tools: Cursor vs Copilot vs Codex
01:05:31 The Future of Web Development & Wrap Up
Links
Cutwater Spirits: https://cutwaterspirits.com/
React: https://react.dev/
React Server Components: https://react.dev/
Svelte: https://svelte.dev/
Solid: https://www.solidjs.com/
Tailwind CSS: https://tailwindcss.com/
Claude: https://claude.ai/
Codex: https://openai.com/index/openai-codex/
OpenCode: https://opencode.ai/
Cursor: https://www.cursor.com/
Windsurf: https://codeium.com/windsurf
Zed: https://zed.dev/
VS Code: https://code.visualstudio.com/
Warp: https://www.warp.dev/
Ghostty: https://ghostty.org/
Arc Browser: https://arc.net/
Perplexity: https://www.perplexity.ai/
NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/
PNPM: https://pnpm.io/
Yarn: https://yarnpkg.com/
Anthropic: https://www.anthropic.com/
OpenAI: https://openai.com/
Convex: https://www.convex.dev/
Clerk: https://clerk.com/
React Miami: https://www.reactmiami.com/
TypeScript: https://www.typescriptlang.org/
Connect with Nnenna
Website: https://www.nnennahacks.com/
X / Twitter: https://x.com/nnennahacks
Connect with Micky
Website: https://www.rasmic.xyz/
X / Twitter: https://x.com/Rasmic
Connect with Ryan
Website: https://ryan.ceo/
X / Twitter: https://x.com/ryanvogel
Connect with the hosts
Robbie Wagner: https://x.com/RobbieWagner
Adam Argyle: https://x.com/argyleink
Subscribe and stay in touch
Website: https://whiskey.fm
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whiskey-web-and-whatnot/id1552776603
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/19jiuHAqzeKnkleQUpZxDf
Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1552776603
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhiskeyWebAndWhatnot
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