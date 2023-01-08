World of DaaS is a podcast for data enthusiasts, by data enthusiasts, where Auren Hoffman talks to business and technology leaders about all things data - buil...
Erik Torenberg: Optionality, AI & Elites
Erik Torenberg was the first employee at Product Hunt, and the founder and chairman of On Deck. He's currently a partner at Village Global and the founder of Turpentine podcast network. Erik and Auren discuss the startup founder mindset and what it takes to be successful in tech. Erik shares the career strategies and frameworks that have allowed him to found multiple companies and a venture capital firm. They also discuss unconventional financial arrangements that could allow more people to found companies, like income share agreements and equity pooling. Erik also shares some of his insights on podcasting and why it's one of the best ways to learn.
8/1/2023
51:40
Jesse Pujji: Digital Marketing, D2C & Venture Studios
Jesse is the founder and CEO of Gateway X, a venture studio focused on DTC brands. Previously, he was the co-founder and CEO of Ampush, a digital marketing firm which he bootstrapped to an eight figure exit.Jesse and Auren break down some of the nuances of digital marketing and discuss the state of marketing on the major tech platforms today. They also discuss Red Ventures, "the most impressive company you've never heard of." Jesse is an expert on DTC companies and shares his insights on the space overall, including where he thinks the next major companies will be built. Auren and Jesse also do a deep dive into the venture studio model and explore how Jesse structures the business and hires CEOs.
7/25/2023
53:23
Immad Akhund, CEO of Mercury: SVB, Neobanks, and UI
Immad Akhund is the CEO of Mercury, a bank for startups. He's also a multi-time founder and a Dual Threat CEO with over 300+ angel investments. Auren and Immad discuss the collapse of SVB and how Mercury handled an influx of over $2 billion in deposits. Immad explains some lesser-known structural aspects of the banking system that affect the product and customer experience. Auren and Immad also talk about crowdfunding a startup, how much focus founders need to succeed, and why Dual Threat CEOs can outperform conventional VCs.
7/18/2023
48:21
Prince Turki Al Faisal: Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia & Energy
HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud was the head of Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence Directorate for 24 years. He also served as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UK, Ireland, and the United States, and he's the author of The Afghanistan File. Auren and Prince Turki discuss the complex history of Afghanistan and Middle East geopolitics. Prince Turki shares his thoughts on the mistakes made by the U.S. in Afghanistan, the consequences of negotiating with the Taliban, and how the U.S. could have made a better strategic exit from the country.They also delve into the failure of Israeli peace talks, the rise of Chinese diplomacy, and the nature of Iran's nuclear program. Finally, Prince Turki provides insights into the changing landscape of the oil market, the impact of fracking on OPEC+, and the plateau that frackers have reached in the industry.
7/11/2023
45:49
Dmitri Alperovitch: Ukraine, Russia, Starlink & Cyber Warfare
Dmitri Alperovitch is the co-founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike and the founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator. Dmitri and Auren delve into the complexities of cyber warfare, geopolitics, and their intersections. Dmitri explains the intricacies of the 'vulnerabilities equities process' and the challenges in making software safer. The conversation also explores the realm of cyber weapons and Ukraine's resilience in combating cyber attacks. Shifting to geopolitics, they discuss the implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's strategic objectives, and the changing communication dynamics due to Starlink satellites.
World of DaaS is a podcast for data enthusiasts, by data enthusiasts, where Auren Hoffman talks to business and technology leaders about all things data - building it, acquiring it, analyzing it, and everything in between. World of DaaS will keep you up-to-date with the latest trends, best practices, and innovations to help you create the next great data business.