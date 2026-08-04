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281 episodes
- Moritz Baier-Lentz is one of the foremost investors in gaming, AI, and frontier technologies—including companies like OpenAI, SpaceX, Palantir, Etched, Decart, and Recursive. He founded Goldman Sachs's global gaming practice and was previously a partner, IC member, and head of gaming at Lightspeed. Moritz is part of the founding team of General Intuition, an AI research lab training agents on video game data, which has raised a $133M Seed round and a $320M Series A. He is also a senior advisor to OpenAI, McKinsey & Co., and TPG Capital.
In this episode of Summation, Moritz and Auren discuss:
Why video games are the best data set for the next phase of AI
The idea that humans only truly learn during play
Why Germany's fear of risk is cultural
Getting into Stanford with an essay about Diablo II
You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Moritz Baier-Lentz on LinkedIn or his website.
OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji: measuring the greatest technology of our time07/28/2026 | 56 mins.Ronnie Chatterji is the Chief Economist at OpenAI, where he leads research on how AI reshapes growth, jobs, and the economy. He is also an economics professor at Duke. He was previously the White House CHIPS coordinator implementing the $52B CHIPS Act, and before that the chief economist at the US Department of Commerce.
In this episode of Summation, Ronnie and Auren discuss:
The three things people actually do with ChatGPT
The 10x jump in people handing their work to AI
Why the next big leap in AI is adoption and not capability
The case that AI could cause a population boom
You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Ronnie Chatterji on X at @RonnieChatterji
- Felix Rieseberg leads engineering for Claude Cowork and Claude Code Desktop at Anthropic. Before that he led desktop and web infrastructure at Notion and built software at Stripe, Slack, and Microsoft.
In this episode of Summation, Felix and Auren discuss:
The next AI step function: going from solving a problem to owning a responsibility
Why AI will win many Nobel prizes before it wins a single Pulitzer
Bringing AI into the physical world, from a $30 coffee-machine display to a Wi-Fi garage opener
Why "here's what your team can learn from the Navy SEALs" is bad management advice
You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Felix Rieseberg on X at @felixrieseberg
Fifth Wall CEO Brendan Wallace: the data center land grab and the most stable asset on earth you still can't buy07/14/2026 | 53 mins.Brendan Wallace is the Founder, CEO & CIO of Fifth Wall, the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment, with ~$3B in capital, the firm is driving the growth of nearly 170 companies, backing category-defining PropTech leaders such as Opendoor, Procore, Blend, Hippo, and Bilt Rewards. It's supported by ~115 of the world's largest real estate owner-operators including CBRE, Hilton, Hines, Marriott, Public Storage, Related, and Starwood. Before Fifth Wall, Brendan was at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, and he co-founded Identified (sold to Workday) and Cabify.
In this episode of Summation, Brendan and Auren discuss:
How remote work protected mediocrity for years
The data center land grab: powered land, 2037 grid connections, and bring-your-own-solar
How land is the most stable asset on earth and there's still no way to buy an index of it
Why "capital-intensive businesses are bad for venture" is no longer true
You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Brendan Wallace on X at @BrendanFWallace
Striveworks CEO Jim Rebesco on drone swarms, AI for warfighters, and the end of air superiority07/07/2026 | 1hJim Rebesco is the co-founder and CEO of Striveworks, an AI ops company deployed across the US Army, Navy, and combatant commands. In April, Striveworks announced a $70M enterprise agreement with the Pentagon, giving nearly a million defense personnel access to its platform. Jim was previously a partner at Virtu Financial, a pioneering high-frequency trading firm.
In this episode of Summation, Jim and Auren discuss:
why the real question in AI warfare is who pushes the button
the case that autonomy favors big nation states, not insurgents
why it costs $200,000 to procure anything in the Pentagon
what high-frequency trading and war have in common
You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Jim Rebesco on LinkedIn
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About Summation with Auren Hoffman
Non-obvious ideas that move the world. Auren Hoffman hosts leaders across tech, business, markets, and government. Summation is the permanent home for the relentlessly curious. Auren is CEO of NQB8, GP at Flex Capital, Chairman of Dialog; former CEO of SafeGraph and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP).Podcast website
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