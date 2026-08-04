Brendan Wallace is the Founder, CEO & CIO of Fifth Wall, the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment, with ~$3B in capital, the firm is driving the growth of nearly 170 companies, backing category-defining PropTech leaders such as Opendoor, Procore, Blend, Hippo, and Bilt Rewards. It's supported by ~115 of the world's largest real estate owner-operators including CBRE, Hilton, Hines, Marriott, Public Storage, Related, and Starwood. Before Fifth Wall, Brendan was at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, and he co-founded Identified (sold to Workday) and Cabify.

In this episode of Summation, Brendan and Auren discuss:

How remote work protected mediocrity for years

The data center land grab: powered land, 2037 grid connections, and bring-your-own-solar

How land is the most stable asset on earth and there's still no way to buy an index of it

Why "capital-intensive businesses are bad for venture" is no longer true

You can find Auren Hoffman on X at @auren and Brendan Wallace on X at @BrendanFWallace