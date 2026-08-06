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.NET Rocks!

Carl Franklin and Richard Campbell
Technology
.NET Rocks!
Latest episode

2073 episodes

  • .NET Rocks!

    Catching Up with Shawn Wildermuth

    08/05/2026 | 55 mins.
    What's Shawn been up to lately? Carl and Richard chat with Shawn Wildermuth about his work in the Netherlands. Shawn talks about his last show on being a senior developer - and how much that has changed in the past two years. The role of large language models in software development has changed careers, but they're still fun. The conversation also dives into the role of Aspire to utilize the best of cloud architecture and how LLMs make that easier as well - and enable developers to take on more architectural roles without getting stuck in the details of implementation.
  • .NET Rocks!

    Identity is Hard with Michele Bustamante

    07/30/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Identity is hard, and getting harder! Carl and Richard talk to Michele Bustamante about the evolution of authentication and authorization in the current landscape. Michele talks about finding apps at clients that are still using older authentication strategies that are no longer secure - or are implemented incorrectly, so they were never secure! The conversation covers the array of tools available today for security, so you don't need to roll your own, and includes support so you can do it right. The role of the LLMs is important - old significant vulnerabilities are being found and fixed that can impact your apps, so it's important to review your identity solutions today!
  • .NET Rocks!

    Commercial Open Source Update with Jimmy Bogard

    07/23/2026 | 56 mins.
    Last year Jimmy Bogard released commercial licensed versions of AutoMapper and Mediatr - how's it going? Carl and Richard chat with Jimmy about the decision to go commercial and what he's learned after a year. Making customer transactions is part of the process for sure, as is a new array of issues and ideas. But for the most part, Jimmy says it was the right decision and has been a good experience. Another great story of sustainable open source!
  • .NET Rocks!

    The Hives that Bind

    07/19/2026 | 35 mins.
    New Windows LegacyHive zero-day gives hackers admin privileges
  • .NET Rocks!

    The Role of AI in Testing with Debbie O'Brien

    07/16/2026 | 53 mins.
    How has testing changed in the era of AI? Carl and Richard talk to Debbie O'Brien in her new role at Zephyr about using LLMs to help build and validate tests - and much more. Debbie talks about joining Zephyr and using testing tools like Playwright to validate application workflows and generate documentation. This leads to a discussion about documentation being more important than ever, since LLMs will actually read it! Maintaining quality is a challenge with LLM-generated code and tests, so there's always a role for a critical eye in the process.
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About .NET Rocks!
.NET Rocks! is an Internet Audio Talk Show for Microsoft .NET Developers.
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