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4 episodes
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About When We Find Them
For centuries, humans have looked to the heavens and asked: Are we alone in the universe? And when it comes to answering that question, it’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when. With that day on the horizon, are we, as humans, ready for what insight that might bring? “When We Find Them” is a new limited podcast series from Central Florida Public Media that looks at our search for life in the universe and the not so finished plan to tell the world what we find. We’ll look at our current efforts to search for life, the protocols in place to confirm such an extraordinary finding, and look at how we – as humans – may react when our entire worldview changes. Subscribe to “When We Find Them,” from Central Florida Public Media.Podcast website
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When We Find Them
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