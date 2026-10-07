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When We Find Them
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When We Find Them

Central Florida Public Media
Science
When We Find Them
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • When We Find Them

    Search and confirm

    10/07/2026 | 22 mins.
    Finding extraordinary evidence for the extraordinary claim of life in the universe.
  • When We Find Them

    False alarms

    09/30/2026 | 18 mins.
    What happened when we thought we found life?
  • When We Find Them

    Searching for life in the universe

    09/23/2026 | 18 mins.
    The work of radio astronomer Frank Drake kicked off the modern search for life in the universe.
  • When We Find Them

    Trailer: When We Find Them podcast

    09/11/2026 | 1 mins.
    For centuries, humans have looked to the heavens and asked: Are we alone in the universe? And when it comes to answering that question, it’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when.
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About When We Find Them
For centuries, humans have looked to the heavens and asked: Are we alone in the universe? And when it comes to answering that question, it’s not a matter of if. It’s a matter of when. With that day on the horizon, are we, as humans, ready for what insight that might bring? “When We Find Them” is a new limited podcast series from Central Florida Public Media that looks at our search for life in the universe and the not so finished plan to tell the world what we find. We’ll look at our current efforts to search for life, the protocols in place to confirm such an extraordinary finding, and look at how we – as humans – may react when our entire worldview changes. Subscribe to “When We Find Them,” from Central Florida Public Media.
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