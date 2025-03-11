Starship’s air traffic disruptions and uncertainty ahead for NASA science
SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft broke apart during a test flight. The debris from the rapid unplanned disassembly prompted the ground stoppage of many airline flights from Florida, highlighting the relationship between air traffic and space traffic. Plus, NASA is closing several of its offices in an attempt to reduce its forces—a reaction from new policy changes under the Trump administration.
28:00
Impending doom from asteroids and storing Earthly data on the moon
NASA and other international partners are tracking an asteroid the size of a football field as it approaches Earth. Plus, one company sent a data center to the moon to preserve Earth's data and help advance the lunar economy.
28:00
Untold stories from the Apollo program and a look ahead at upcoming NASA science missions
The podcast “The Other Moonshot” explores the stories of three Black engineers and their contributions to the Apollo program. Plus, a look ahead at three missions that are launching this year that will help us understand and study our universe like never before.
28:00
The latest news from the space beat, plus moon experiments go for a spin
Boeing is a contractor for NASA’s SLS rocket that will take astronauts on the moon, but Boeing recently announced plans to lay off over 400 employees from its SLS team. Plus, one professor’s experiment went for a spin on Blue Origin’s recent launch of New Sheppard that mimicked lunar gravity.
28:00
A love story at the edge of our solar system. Plus, how to study centaurs
Researchers have uncovered evidence that Pluto may have found one of its moons through what they call the “kiss and capture method.” Plus, a centaur named Chiron has characteristics of both a comet and an asteroid; making scientist wonder what else makes this celestial body unique.
There’s a lot going on up there. Join space reporter Brendan Byrne each week as he explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, "Are We There Yet?" brings you the latest in news from the space beat. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap exploring our universe.