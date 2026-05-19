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632nm

Misha Shalaginov, Michael Dubrovsky, Xinghui Yin
Natural SciencesScience
632nm
Latest episode

54 episodes

  • 632nm

    Quantum Architecture, QAOA, and Cancer Biomarkers | Fred Chong

    05/19/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Are quantum computers changing the way we discover cancer treatments?
    In this episode, Misha and Yudong spoke with Fred Chong, Seymour Goodman Professor at the University of Chicago, about the future of quantum computer architecture and how quantum algorithms could eventually help solve real-world problems in medicine, optimization, and scientific computing.
    Chong explains the transition from the NISQ era toward fault-tolerant quantum computing, why hardware-aware software design remains essential, and how compiler architectures, error correction, and quantum system design all interact across the full computing stack. The conversation explores the challenges of building scalable quantum machines, the tradeoffs between superconducting qubits, trapped ions, and neutral atoms, and why many quantum systems may ultimately function as specialized accelerators alongside classical computers.
    We also discuss quantum optimization algorithms like QAOA and how Chong’s group is applying them to cancer biomarker discovery and treatment prediction. By analyzing complex multimodal biological data, including DNA, mRNA, and pathology imaging, these methods aim to uncover patterns that are difficult for conventional machine learning systems to identify without overfitting.
    Along the way, Fred shares stories from the early days of supercomputing at Thinking Machines, the origins of his quantum research career, the founding of Super.tech, and his perspective on where quantum computing is genuinely making progress versus where hype still dominates the conversation.
    Topics include quantum computing, QAOA, fault-tolerant quantum computing, quantum error correction, quantum compilers, NISQ systems, neutral atoms, superconducting qubits, quantum architecture, cancer biomarkers, biomedical optimization, hybrid quantum-classical systems, and the future of quantum software and hardware co-design.
    Follow us for more technical interviews with the world’s greatest scientists:
    Twitter: https://x.com/632nmPodcast
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/632nmpodcast?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/632nm/about/
    Substack: https://632nmpodcast.substack.com/
    Follow our hosts!
    Mikhail Shalaginov: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikhail-shalaginov/
    Yudong Cao: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yudong-cao-25b6a929/
    Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/632nm/id1751170269
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4aVH9vT5qp5UUUvQ6Uf6OR
    Website: https://www.632nm.com
    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro
    01:34 - From Jurassic Park to Quantum Computing
    10:13 - Modernizing NISQ Research
    13:45 - Designing Around Quantum Hardware
    20:30 - Variational Quantum Algorithms
    23:07 - Quantum Computers for Cancer Research
    30:35 - How Q4Bio Began
    37:20 -  Will We Need QEC in the Future?
    40:25 - What Quantum Computers Can Learn from Classical Architecture
    43:08 - Would Fred Return to Classical Computing?
    46:11 - Quantum Software and Quantum Compilers
    55:19 - Starting Super.tech
    1:01:43 - Classical Analogs to Quantum Hardware
    1:12:21 - Advice for Young Scientists
    1:17:43 - Is AI Impacting Quantum Research?
    1:22:38 - Importance of Formal Verification
    1:30:40 - QLDPC Codes
    1:35:48 - Fred’s Beginnings in Computer Science
    1:42:48 - Chicago vs Silicon Valley
    1:46:27 - Do We Need More Quantum Software Companies?
    1:53:17 - Future of Quantum Computing and Cryptography
    #quantumcomputing #quantumalgorithms #cancerresearch #computerscience
  • 632nm

    How Quantum Sensors Can Measure Single Electrons | Amir Yacoby

    05/05/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    How do you measure something as small as a single electron or map quantum behavior at the nanoscale?
    In this episode, Misha spoke with Amir Yacoby, professor at Harvard University, about the cutting edge of quantum sensing and the experimental tools redefining how we probe the quantum world.
    Yacoby explains how physicists build ultra-sensitive detectors, from single-electron transistors to quantum dots and NV centers in diamond, that can measure charge, spin, and magnetic fields with extraordinary precision. These tools make it possible to study both strongly correlated systems, like those exhibiting the fractional quantum Hall effect, and isolated quantum systems used as qubits.
    We explore how accidental discoveries in the lab can evolve into entirely new sensing techniques, including momentum-resolved tunneling and nanoscale imaging methods. The conversation also highlights how quantum sensors are enabling researchers to bridge two regimes: complex many-body systems and controllable quantum devices, opening the door to new insights in topological physics and quantum information processing.
    Whether you're interested in quantum measurement, nanoscale imaging, or the future of quantum technologies, this episode offers a detailed look at how new instruments are driving discovery at the frontiers of physics.
    Follow us for more technical interviews with the world’s greatest scientists:
    Twitter: https://x.com/632nmPodcast
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/632nmpodcast?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/632nm/about/
    Substack: https://632nmpodcast.substack.com/
    Follow our hosts!
    Mikhail Shalaginov: https://x.com/MYShalaginov
    Michael Dubrovsky: https://x.com/MikeDubrovsky
    Xinghui Yin: https://x.com/XinghuiYin
    Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/632nm/id1751170269
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4aVH9vT5qp5UUUvQ6Uf6OR
    Website: https://www.632nm.com
    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro
    01:23 - The Process of Creating Quantum Tools
    11:28 - Graduate School at Weizmann
    14:51 - From Aerospace to Condensed Matter
    26:53 - Starting at Harvard
    39:44 - Working at Bell Labs
    47:42 - Diamond NV Centers
    1:00:52 - Spin Waves
    1:16:10 - SQUIDs
    1:29:57 - State of the Art Sensors
    1:33:08 - Motivations for Building Better Sensors
    1:36:52 - Fabrication Challenges
    1:40:14 - New Sensors
    1:45:49 - Majoranas
    1:53:25 - Finding New Applications for Sensors
    1:57:16 - The Use of AI in Physics
    1:58:55 - Advice for Young Scientists
  • 632nm

    The Physics of Un-Hackable Face Recognition | Rob Devlin on Metalenz

    04/21/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    How do you turn a flat piece of nanostructured material into a secure biometric sensor?
    In this episode, we speak with Rob Devlin, co-founder and CEO of Metalenz, about how metasurfaces are transforming optics and enabling a new generation of biosecure sensing. Devlin explains how engineers can control light at the subwavelength scale to replace bulky lens stacks with a single flat surface, and why the real breakthrough isn’t just miniaturization, but the ability to mass-produce optics in semiconductor fabs.
    We explore how Metalenz scaled metasurfaces from academic prototypes into millions of devices, and what it takes to design optics for manufacturing. Devlin breaks down the transition from building one perfect device in a cleanroom to producing millions that all meet tight specifications.
    The conversation focuses on polarization imaging as a new information channel in consumer devices. Unlike traditional cameras that capture only intensity and color, polarization reveals material properties. This enables a new approach to facial recognition that is both more secure and more compact than existing systems.
    Rob also shares the story behind Metalenz, from its origins in a Harvard lab to partnerships with major semiconductor manufacturers, and how the company navigated the challenges of finding product-market fit, scaling fabrication, and building a new sensing stack from scratch.
    Whether you’re interested in optics, nanofabrication, consumer electronics, or the future of biometric security, this episode explores how controlling light at the nanoscale is opening entirely new possibilities for sensing and identity verification.
    Follow us for more technical interviews with the world’s greatest scientists:
    Twitter: https://x.com/632nmPodcast
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/632nmpodcast?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/632nm/about/
    Substack: https://632nmpodcast.substack.com/
    Follow our hosts!
    Mikhail Shalaginov: https://x.com/MYShalaginov
    Michael Dubrovsky: https://x.com/MikeDubrovsky
    Xinghui Yin: https://x.com/XinghuiYin
    Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/632nm/id1751170269
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4aVH9vT5qp5UUUvQ6Uf6OR
    Website: https://www.632nm.com
    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro
    01:22 - Making Metalenses Mass-Producible
    10:58 - Metasurfaces for Polarimetry
    17:10 - Face ID Security and Pitfalls
    24:47 - Polar ID Principles
    29:02 - Polar ID Demo
    39:58 - Meeting Federico Capasso
    50:43 - Developing Metasurface Fabrication Techniques
    55:58 - Founding Metalenz 
    1:11:44 - Future of Metalenz and Metasurfaces
    #photonics #faceid #biometrics #metasurface #biosecurity #optics
  • 632nm

    The Real Economics of Data Centers in Space | Starcloud CEO Philip Johnston

    04/01/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Are data centers in space physically possible, or just another overhyped idea?
    In this episode, we speak with Philip Johnston, CEO of Starcloud, about the technical and economic case for putting AI infrastructure in orbit. The idea has gone viral in recent months, drawing strong criticism from science communicators like Scott Manley, Kyle Hill, and Hank Green, but rarely with detailed engagement on the underlying assumptions.
    We examine whether space-based data centers can compete with terrestrial infrastructure, and what constraints actually matter: energy generation, cooling, launch costs, and manufacturing at scale. Johnston walks through the core economic model behind Starcloud, including assumptions about SpaceX’s Starship, the cost of solar power in orbit, and why removing terrestrial constraints like land use, permitting, and energy storage could fundamentally change how compute is deployed.
    We discuss the physics of radiative cooling in space, the challenges of operating GPUs in a radiation environment, and how orbital systems compare to Earth-based data centers in terms of efficiency and cost structure. The conversation also explores broader questions around AI’s growing energy demands, the limits of terrestrial infrastructure, and whether shifting compute off-world is a niche solution or a long-term inevitability.
    Whether you’re interested in space technology, AI infrastructure, energy systems, or the economics of large-scale computing, this episode offers a detailed look at one of the most debated ideas in modern engineering, and a rare opportunity to hear its strongest arguments laid out in full.
    Follow us for more technical interviews with the world’s greatest scientists:
    Twitter: https://x.com/632nmPodcast
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/632nmpodcast?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/632nm/about/
    Substack: https://632nmpodcast.substack.com/
    Follow our hosts!
    Mikhail Shalaginov: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikhail-shalaginov/
    Michael Dubrovsky: https://x.com/MikeDubrovsky
    Xinghui Yin: https://x.com/XinghuiYin
    Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/632nm/id1751170269
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4aVH9vT5qp5UUUvQ6Uf6OR
    Website: https://www.632nm.com
    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro
    01:12 - What is Starcloud?
    02:44 - Why do data centers need to go to space?
    06:15 - Can’t we just build more solar panels on earth?
    11:10 - Economic analysis of Starcloud
    19:56 - How does Starcloud’s cooling work?
    28:26 - Training an LLM in space
    32:07 - Addressing critics on space Twitter
    34:23 - Is Starcloud overfunded?
    35:59 - Will demand for data centers keep going up?
    38:11 - GPU lifespan and disposal in space
    39:47 - Bus structures
    41:43 - Starcloud’s origin and founders
    49:29 - Fundraising, Competition, and Meeting Expectations
    53:29 - Satellite size and collisions
    56:29 - Manufacturing Bottlenecks
    1:00:20 - Starcloud 1 tests
    1:01:57 - Acceleration after YC
    1:03:43 - Testing on Earth
    1:05:06 - Motivations for Starcloud
    1:06:45 - Data centers on the Moon
    1:08:12 - Interacting with AI companies
    1:08:18 - What’s next for Starcloud?
    1:14:01 - Other uses for Starcloud satellites
    1:17:56 - Lunar hotels and space elevators
    1:24:28 - Complementary business ideas to Starcloud
    1:29:51 - Philip’s competitive twin
    1:32:18 - Philip and Mike’s thoughts on YC
    1:34:45 - Advice for young entrepreneurs
    #datacenter #aidatacenter #starlink #spacex #falcon9 #starcloud
  • 632nm

    How To Make Quantum Algorithms Cheaper | Craig Gidney on Magic-State Factories, Resource Estimates

    03/27/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    How do you actually make quantum algorithms work on real hardware?
    Build your own quantum circuits in Crumble: https://algassert.com/crumble
    In this episode, we speak with Craig Gidney of Google Quantum AI, whose work focuses on the practical realities of building fault-tolerant quantum computers. Gidney explains how seemingly small implementation choices, like how you perform arithmetic, can dominate the cost of entire quantum algorithms.
    We explore why factoring small numbers like 15 in Shor's algorithm can be misleadingly easy, and why scaling to larger numbers requires dramatically more resources due to operations like modular multiplication. He breaks down how quantum circuits are often dominated by classical reversible logic, and why optimizing these routines is critical for making quantum computing viable.
    The conversation covers quantum error correction, including why T gates are especially expensive, how magic state factories works, and how different hardware architectures change what “cost” even means. Gidney also explains how resource estimates for breaking cryptography have dropped by orders of magnitude and what drove those improvements.
    We also dive into the tools he built, including Stim, Quirk, and Crumble, which help researchers simulate noise, visualize circuits, and track how errors propagate through complex systems. Gidney shares his unconventional path into the field, the role of intuition and tooling in discovery, and how software engineering shapes modern quantum research.
    Whether you’re interested in quantum computing, error correction, cryptography, or the engineering challenges behind scalable quantum systems, this episode offers a clear and grounded look at what it really takes to turn quantum algorithms into reality.
    Follow us for more technical interviews with the world’s greatest scientists:
    Twitter: https://x.com/632nmPodcast
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/632nmpodcast?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/632nm/about/
    Substack: https://632nmpodcast.substack.com/
    Follow our hosts!
    Mikhail Shalaginov: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikhail-shalaginov/
    Yudong Cao: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yudong-cao-25b6a929/
    Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/632nm/id1751170269
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4aVH9vT5qp5UUUvQ6Uf6OR
    Website: https://www.632nm.com
    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Intro
    01:22 - Shor’s Algorithm
    04:02 - Why are Arithmetic Operations Important?
    08:35 - Why are T-Gates Important for QEC?
    13:47 - Motivations for Creating Crumble and STIM
    18:40 - Can AI Code Quantum Simulators?
    22:32 - Journey into Learning Quantum
    26:50 - How to Enter the Field of Quantum Computing
    31:16 - From Starcraft to Software Engineering
    36:05 - Crumble Demo
    53:18 - Quirk Demo
    1:00:48 - Estimating Resources for Quantum Computation
    1:08:58 - Optimizing Measurements for Computation
    1:16:40 - How Many Qubits Do We Actually Need?
    1:30:49 - Other Research Areas for Improving Fault Tolerance
    1:41:23 - Elliptic Curve Discrete Logarithm Problem
    1:46:55 - New Tools for Quantum Computing
    1:50:23 - What Would Craig Do with Unlimited Funding?
    1:52:28 - How Learning Has Changed for Craig with Experience
    1:57:31 - Riding the Wave of Innovation vs Sticking to One Idea
    1:59:53 - Advice for Young Scientists
    #quantumcomputing #quantumphysics #computerscience #googleai #googlequantum
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Technical interviews with the greatest scientists in the world.
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