Trump Transition, Reproductive Rights, Vaccine Truth

Another live episode, we touch on a BUNCH of stuff, including Trump's transition, possible FDA appointments, RFK Jr., letters we've gotten about reproductive rights, was Harris or her team afraid to have her go on Rogan, a deep dive into COVID infection fatality rate and what to do about vaccines, and MUCH more. Watch the video version here. Subscribe to The VPZD Show on your favorite podcast app. Check out VP's Substack collaboration, Sensible Medicine. Here's all my previous episodes with Dr. Prasad and Vinay's Plenary Session podcast. More on Vinay. More on Zubin.