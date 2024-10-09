Trump Transition, Reproductive Rights, Vaccine Truth
Another live episode, we touch on a BUNCH of stuff, including Trump's transition, possible FDA appointments, RFK Jr., letters we've gotten about reproductive rights, was Harris or her team afraid to have her go on Rogan, a deep dive into COVID infection fatality rate and what to do about vaccines, and MUCH more. Watch the video version here.
1:24:57
Why Trump Won & What It Means For Healthcare
Regardless of your political leanings, this live podcast WILL traumatize you 😻. Election reactions, media polarization, what this might mean for healthcare and WAY more than you cared to hear about Peyronie’s disease 🍆🤓. Watch the video version here.
1:40:20
Rogan & Trump, Dumb Medical Practices, A VPZD Book Club?
In this episode we discuss Joe Rogan/Trump Interview insights, the ‘science’ of polling, irrational COVID policies, erosion of trust in the medical establishment, the dangers of public health dogma, Trump Derangement Syndrome™️, reflections on the US political system, Zubin’s TikTok verification drama, what creates successful social media reach, TikTok’s cringey docs, the impact of shame on medical practice and education, Rogan’s fixation on physical fitness, why Yoga kicks ass, Vinay’s literary review of Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan series, and Zubin’s personal experience with psychedelics (watch THAT video here).
Video version of this episode here.
1:44:02
Public Health Sex Party Hypocrisy
Former New York public health official Jay Varma's hypocritical sex parties during COVID, why we refuse to talk to most reporters, VP’s take on the new schizophrenia drug, the 10 year anniversary of VP’s PARADIGM-HF heart failure drug trial smackdown, how much an MD/PhD with 100 years of training makes when they finally finish school, Marty’s new book, a Stanford and Emory conference where VP is speaking on public health controversies, and much more!
1:04:44
Blind Spots (w/Dr. Marty Makary)
Marty's in tha' house to rap about his new book, out Sept. 17th! Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health. Video version here.
