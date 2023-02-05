Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Seeking A Scientist in the App
Listen to Seeking A Scientist in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcasts
Seeking A Scientist

Seeking A Scientist

Podcast Seeking A Scientist
Podcast Seeking A Scientist

Seeking A Scientist

KCUR Studios
add
The future is scary, but it doesn’t have to be! Host Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate the Chemist) is seeking scientists to guide us into the great unknown. From fu... More
ScienceEarth SciencesHealth & Fitness
The future is scary, but it doesn’t have to be! Host Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate the Chemist) is seeking scientists to guide us into the great unknown. From fu... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Can humans reverse aging?
    We tend to think of getting older as inevitable, but what if it’s actually something we can control? Researchers like David Sinclair and Nir Barzilai have discovered some of the secrets to reversing aging, found animals who defy our understandings of life, and turned old mice young again. But even if humans could live forever, should we?
    4/19/2023
    38:30
  • Coming soon: Seeking A Scientist with Kate The Chemist
    The future is scary, but it doesn’t have to be! In a new podcast from KCUR Studios, host Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate the Chemist) is seeking scientists to guide us into the great unknown. From fungus zombies to feeling young forever, we’re puzzling out what our world could look like — and how we can get ready. Supported by The Stowers Institute For Medical Research.
    3/17/2023
    1:27

More podcasts

About Seeking A Scientist

The future is scary, but it doesn’t have to be! Host Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate the Chemist) is seeking scientists to guide us into the great unknown. From fungus zombies to feeling young forever, we’re puzzling out what our world could look like — and how we can get ready. A podcast from KCUR Studios and the NPR Podcast Network. Supported by The Stowers Institute For Medical Research.
Podcast website

Listen to Seeking A Scientist, The People's Countryside Environmental Debate Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Seeking A Scientist

Seeking A Scientist

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Seeking A Scientist: Podcasts in Family