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Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

Cara Santa Maria
Natural SciencesScience
Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria
Latest episode

613 episodes

  • Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

    Data and Colonialism w/ Roopika Risam

    08/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and Associate Professor of Digital Humanities and Social Engagement at Dartmouth, Roopika Risam. They discuss her new book, Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate. Follow Roopika: @roopikarisam
  • Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

    Accents w/ Valerie Fridland

    07/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and professor of linguistics at the University of Nevada, Reno, Valerie Fridland. They discuss Valerie’s new book, Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents. Follow Valerie: @liketotallydude
  • Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

    Arachnomania w/ Maria Tatar

    07/20/2026 | 53 mins.
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by Harvard professor of Literature and of Folklore and Mythology, Dr. Maria Tatar. They discuss her new book, Arachnomania: Spiders and the Cultural Work They Do for Us. Follow Maria: @mariamtatar
  • Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

    Rarity w/ Zoe Nyssa

    07/13/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by anthropologist, author, and associate professor of anthropology at Purdue University, Dr. Zoe Nyssa. They discuss her new book, Rarities: Conservation Science in a Time of Unintended Consequences.
  • Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

    Power of Life w/ Jessica Riskin

    07/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and Frances and Charles Field Professor of History at Stanford University, Jessica Riskin. They discuss her latest book, The Power of Life: The Invention of Biology and the Revolutionary Science of Jean-Baptiste Lamarck.Follow Jessica’s work: @JessicaRiskin
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About Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria
Dr. Cara Santa Maria is a clinical health psychologist, television presenter, and science communicator. Since 2014, her podcast Talk Nerdy has been a place for conversations with interesting people about interesting topics.
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