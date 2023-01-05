Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cara Santa Maria
Cara Santa Maria is a science communicator, television host, producer, and journalist. She is excited to present "Talk Nerdy," a place for conversations with in... More
Available Episodes

5 of 456
  • Gamification w/ Adrian Hon
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by game designer Adrian Hon to talk about this new book, "You've Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All." They discuss how gamification is often used as a tool for profit and coercion in the modern world. Follow Adrian: @AdrianHon.
    5/22/2023
    1:05:42
  • Edison's Ghosts w/ Katie Spalding
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by mathematician and writer Dr. Katie Spalding to talk about her new book, "Edison's Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History's Greatest Geniuses." They talk about how Edison, Newton, the Curies, and many more renowned thinkers were also up to some really dumb shit. Follow Katie: @supermathskid.
    5/15/2023
    1:04:19
  • Patriarchy w/ Angela Saini
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined once again by science writer and television presenter Angela Saini. They talk about her new book, "The Patriarchs: The Origins of Inequality." Together, they explore the history of the patriarchy, with an emphasis on matrilineal societies and what's really underlying gender inequality the world over.
    5/8/2023
    1:04:58
  • Historical Abortion w/ Jennifer Wright
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by history writer Jennifer Wright to talk about her new book, "Madame Restell: The Life, Death, and Resurrection of Old New York’s Most Fabulous, Fearless, and Infamous Abortionist." They talk about the state of abortion in the mid-1800s and how it is being recapitulated in today's political and legal war on women's reproductive rights.
    5/1/2023
    48:08
  • SciComm w/ Leah Elson
    In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by clinical development scientist Leah Elson to talk about her new book, "There Are (No) Stupid Questions...In Science." They discuss the importance of science communication in an increasingly polarized world as well as the joy of scientific curiosity and discovery. Follow Leah: @gnarlybygnature
    4/24/2023
    52:48

About Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria

Cara Santa Maria is a science communicator, television host, producer, and journalist. She is excited to present "Talk Nerdy," a place for conversations with interesting people about interesting topics.
