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613 episodes
- In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and Associate Professor of Digital Humanities and Social Engagement at Dartmouth, Roopika Risam. They discuss her new book, Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate. Follow Roopika: @roopikarisam
- In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and professor of linguistics at the University of Nevada, Reno, Valerie Fridland. They discuss Valerie’s new book, Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents. Follow Valerie: @liketotallydude
- In this episode of Talk Nerdy, Cara is joined by author, and Frances and Charles Field Professor of History at Stanford University, Jessica Riskin. They discuss her latest book, The Power of Life: The Invention of Biology and the Revolutionary Science of Jean-Baptiste Lamarck.Follow Jessica’s work: @JessicaRiskin
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About Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria
Dr. Cara Santa Maria is a clinical health psychologist, television presenter, and science communicator. Since 2014, her podcast Talk Nerdy has been a place for conversations with interesting people about interesting topics.Podcast website
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Talk Nerdy with Cara Santa Maria
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