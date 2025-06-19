Powered by RND
Warfronts
Warfronts

History
Warfronts
  • Iran Has Been Abandoned. Here's Why.
    Iran’s proxy empire is crumbling. As war with Israel escalates, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis are silent—or shattered. Here’s why Iran’s decades-long strategy just collapsed when it mattered most. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    21:24
  • The Israel-Iran War Could Get Much Worse. Here’s How.
    Missiles fly, cities burn, and ceasefire talks stall—Israel and Iran edge closer to the brink. Here’s how this undeclared war could spiral into a global catastrophe. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    19:47
  • The Israel-Iran War has Begun.
    The Israel-Iran war has begun. Massive airstrikes, assassinations, and sabotage mark Israel’s opening move. Iran’s retaliation is inevitable—this video breaks down Operation Rising Lion and what’s coming next. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    18:51
  • Ukraine Just Changed Warfare Forever
    Ukraine's audacious drone strike rewrites warfare. Low-cost UAVs smuggled across Russia hit strategic bombers thousands of kilometers away—exposing global military vulnerabilities in a chilling glimpse of the future. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    19:17
  • Russia's Summer Offensive Has Begun. And More.
    Russia’s summer offensive escalates, Pakistan elevates a new strongman, the Chagos Islands change hands, and US-Iran nuclear talks inch forward—global power plays unfold in this week's Situation Room. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Warfronts

Warfronts takes a deep dive into the world’s most significant conflicts, past and present. Now available as a podcast, we explore modern wars, the politics behind them, and how they shape the world today. Whether it’s a forgotten battle or the ongoing struggles in global hotspots, we break it down in a straightforward and engaging way. Perfect for history buffs and anyone interested in understanding the complexities of war and conflict. Hosted by Simon Whistler.
History

