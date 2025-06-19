The Israel-Iran war has begun. Massive airstrikes, assassinations, and sabotage mark Israel’s opening move. Iran’s retaliation is inevitable—this video breaks down Operation Rising Lion and what’s coming next. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Missiles fly, cities burn, and ceasefire talks stall—Israel and Iran edge closer to the brink. Here's how this undeclared war could spiral into a global catastrophe.

Iran's proxy empire is crumbling. As war with Israel escalates, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis are silent—or shattered. Here's why Iran's decades-long strategy just collapsed when it mattered most.

About Warfronts

Warfronts takes a deep dive into the world’s most significant conflicts, past and present. Now available as a podcast, we explore modern wars, the politics behind them, and how they shape the world today. Whether it’s a forgotten battle or the ongoing struggles in global hotspots, we break it down in a straightforward and engaging way. Perfect for history buffs and anyone interested in understanding the complexities of war and conflict. Hosted by Simon Whistler.