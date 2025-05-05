On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Adam's next pick, Deafheaven's "Sunbather". Released in 2013, it was their second album. The album was critically well received, with many reviewers noting its ability to unite elements of other genres and styles into one cohesive sound. On year-end lists for 2013, it was listed as one of the top albums of the year, with many publications saying it was the best Metal album of that year. But will this be the best metal album of this podcast? Will the boys find it "Irrestible"? Come along and find out!
--------
55:19
Jamie's Mum Picked This One | Carole King - Tapestry
On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Jamie's next pick, Carole King's "Tapestry". Released in 1971, it was her second studio album. By the time of the release of this album, Carole King was already an established songwriter, having written or co-written dozens of hit singles. This album won 4 Grammy Awards in the following year, including Album of the Year. It is one of the highest selling albums of all time, with over 25 million copies sold, and holds the record the most consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 by a female artist. It remained on the Billboard 200 for 313 weeks, which is second only to Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon", which we have previously covered. But what will the boys think of this album? Will they feel the earth move, or will they be left saying "It's Too Late"? Come along and find out!
--------
39:34
The FIRST TikTok blow up | Mother Mother - O My Heart
On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Bell's next pick, Mother Mother's "O My Heart". Released in 2008, it was their second album. A band local to us in Vancouver, they got their start on Quadra Island, which is between the mainland and Vancouver Island. In 2020-1, several tracks off of "O My Heart" went viral on TikTok, leading to a resurgence of interest in this album. But will the boys have a resurgence of interest in listening to this album again? Will they instead try to throw this record into a "Burning Pile"? Come along and find out!
--------
51:52
Their forgotten debut album | Wilco - AM
On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Adam's next pick, Wilco's "A.M." Released in 1995, it was their debut album. The band was formed following a series of disputes between Jeff Tweedy and Jay Farrar of Uncle Tupelo, with Tweedy going on to form Wilco and Farrar going on to form Son Volt. Both "A.M." and Son Volt's album "Trace" were highly anticipated because of the turmoil in Uncle Tupelo. Ultimately, "Trace" became the more critically respected album, and Wilco eventually moved on from the alt-country/country-rock sound of this album, producing two extremely well received albums in the 2000s, "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot" in 2001 and "A Ghost is Born" in 2004, which won two Grammy Awards. But is this album a relic of an acrimonius split in a well respected group? Will the boys think "I Must be High?" Come along and find out!
--------
52:14
Vinyl Verdict can be your Sledgehammer | Peter Gabriel - So
On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Jamie's next pick, Peter Gabriel's "So". Released in 1986, it was this fifth studio album after leaving Genesis in 1976. This album is his highest charting, most critically well respected and most awarded. Five singles from the album charted, with the most successful being Sledgehammer, which we covered in the Season One episode Hot Singles in Your Area. The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, but lost to Paul Simon's classic "Graceland". But will the boys think this is the album of their year? Come along and find out!