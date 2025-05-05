Jamie's Mum Picked This One | Carole King - Tapestry

On this episode of Vinyl Verdict, Bell, Jamie and Adam listen to Jamie's next pick, Carole King's "Tapestry". Released in 1971, it was her second studio album. By the time of the release of this album, Carole King was already an established songwriter, having written or co-written dozens of hit singles. This album won 4 Grammy Awards in the following year, including Album of the Year. It is one of the highest selling albums of all time, with over 25 million copies sold, and holds the record the most consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 by a female artist. It remained on the Billboard 200 for 313 weeks, which is second only to Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon", which we have previously covered. But what will the boys think of this album? Will they feel the earth move, or will they be left saying "It's Too Late"? Come along and find out!