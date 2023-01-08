From Vanished Chicagoland's Facebook Page, I will record podcast episodes about my memories from businesses and events that happened while growing up in Chicago...
Episode 243: Phar-Mor Drug Stores In The Chicagoland Area And My Tribute To Actor Paul Reubens A.K.A Pee Wee Herman.
Episode 243: I will discuss Phar-Mor Drug Stores in The Chicagoland area and my tribute to actor Paul Reubens a.k.a Pee Wee Herman.
8/1/2023
35:50
Episode 242: Chuck Cavallini's Restaurant In Midlothian, Illinois, And, The 40th Anniversary Of Friday Night Videos On NBC.
Episode 242: I will discuss Chuck Cavallini's Restaurant in Midlothian, Illinois, and, The 40th Anniversary of Friday Night Videos on NBC.
7/30/2023
33:28
Episode 241: Fuddruckers Hamburger Restaurants In The Chicagoland Area And The Children's TV Show Ding Dong School.
Episode 241: I will discuss Fuddruckers Hamburger Restaurants in The Chicagoland area and The children's TV Show Ding Dong School.
7/29/2023
30:39
Episode 240: My Memories Of The Games From The Parker Brothers Company From the 1970s When I Was A Child and Wrap Up Of Past Posts On My Vanished Chicagoland Facebook Page.
Episode 240: I will discuss my memories of the games from the Parker Brothers Company from the 1970s when I was a child and wrap up past posts on my Vanished Chicagoland Facebook Page.
7/25/2023
25:32
Episode 239: Radio Voice Actor Dick Orkin (Chickenman) And The Ivanhoe Restaurant/Theater In Chicago.
I will discuss radio voice actor Dick Orkin (Chickenman) and The Ivanhoe Restaurant/Theater in Chicago.
