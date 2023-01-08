Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pete Kastanes
History
Available Episodes

5 of 243
  • Episode 243: Phar-Mor Drug Stores In The Chicagoland Area And My Tribute To Actor Paul Reubens A.K.A Pee Wee Herman.
    Episode 243: I will discuss Phar-Mor Drug Stores in The Chicagoland area and my tribute to actor Paul Reubens a.k.a Pee Wee Herman. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pete-kastanes/message
    8/1/2023
    35:50
  • Episode 242: Chuck Cavallini's Restaurant In Midlothian, Illinois, And, The 40th Anniversary Of Friday Night Videos On NBC.
    Episode 242: I will discuss Chuck Cavallini's Restaurant in Midlothian, Illinois, and, The 40th Anniversary of Friday Night Videos on NBC. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pete-kastanes/message
    7/30/2023
    33:28
  • Episode 241: Fuddruckers Hamburger Restaurants In The Chicagoland Area And The Children's TV Show Ding Dong School.
    Episode 241: I will discuss Fuddruckers Hamburger Restaurants in The Chicagoland area and The children's TV Show Ding Dong School. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pete-kastanes/message
    7/29/2023
    30:39
  • Episode 240: My Memories Of The Games From The Parker Brothers Company From the 1970s When I Was A Child and Wrap Up Of Past Posts On My Vanished Chicagoland Facebook Page.
    Episode 240: I will discuss my memories of the games from the Parker Brothers Company from the 1970s when I was a child and wrap up past posts on my Vanished Chicagoland Facebook Page. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pete-kastanes/message
    7/25/2023
    25:32
  • Episode 239: Radio Voice Actor Dick Orkin (Chickenman) And The Ivanhoe Restaurant/Theater In Chicago.
    I will discuss radio voice actor Dick Orkin (Chickenman) and The Ivanhoe Restaurant/Theater in Chicago. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/pete-kastanes/message
    7/23/2023
    32:58

About Vanished Chicagoland Stories

From Vanished Chicagoland's Facebook Page, I will record podcast episodes about my memories from businesses and events that happened while growing up in Chicago.
