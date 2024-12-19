Energy Landscape of Virginia Episode 7 | “Data Centers in Virginia” JLARC Report – Interview with Mark Gribbin
“Data Centers in Virginia” JLARC Report – Interview with Mark GribbinIn this episode we sit down with Mark Gribbin, Chief Legislative Analyst with the Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission (JLARC). He is the project leader for JLARC’s “Data Centers in Virginia” report, which was released December 9th. We go over a summary of the report’s findings regarding the economic benefits to Virginia, as well as what challenges lay ahead in regard to meeting the escalating energy demand from the continued growth of the industry. We also discuss the report’s legislative recommendations and policy options, some of which include expressly authorizing local governments to address issues related to water usage and noise.RESOURCESJLARC “Data Centers in Virginia” ReportElectric Utilities and Data Center Load Growth – Case Summary for SCC PUR-2024-00144
Energy Landscape of Virginia Episode 6 | Legislative Outlook Update - Proposals to Preempt County Authority on Siting of Solar Facilities
Joe Lerch and VACo Executive Director Dean Lynch provide an update on solar industry lobbying efforts to preempt local authority on siting of utility-scale facilities and what VACo and its members will be doing to ensure this does not happen.Where to find out more about topics covered in this episodeCommission on Electric Utility Regulation Meeting Page (see 11/26/2024 and click “Materials” for drop down menu)Proposed Legislative Outline for Facility Siting and Permitting CEUR November 26, 2024 meeting videoUVA Virginia Solar Database
Energy Landscape of Virginia | Episode 5 | Reclaiming the Landscape of Southwest Virginia for Energy | Part 2
After learning about the opportunities for repurposing abandoned mine land for data centers in our 1st part with Will Clear and Will Payne, we visit with Mike Hatfield and Natalie Chapman from Wise County to expand on this conversation and take a tour of the future site of Data Center Ridge.Where to find out more about topics covered in this episodeData Center Ridge – Energy DELTA LabMineral Gap Data CenterLonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (RIFA)PhotosFuture Site of Data Center RidgeVirginia City Hybrid Energy CenterMineral Gap Data Center Solar ArrayGrading of Abandoned Mine Land for Industrial Park with Data Center
Energy Landscape of Virginia | Episode 5 | Reclaiming the Landscape of Southwest Virginia for Energy | Part 1
Listen in to Part 1 of a two-part episode recorded in Washington County, where we sit down with business partners Will Clear and Will Payne, who are investing in Southwest Virginia with a particular focus on reclaiming abandoned mine land to repurpose for a reboot of the energy economy of the region. Where to find out more about the topics covered in this episode:InvestSWVAProject OasisEnergy DELTA Lab
Energy Landscape of Virginia | DEQ Solar Permit-By-Rule Regulations – HB 206
Draft Revisions to DEQ Solar Permit-By-Rule (PBR) Regulations – HB 206This episode reviews regulations that amend the requirements for utility-scale solar installations to receive state permits to operate. Specifically, a 2022 law – commonly referred to as HB 206 - requires that applicants must avoid, minimize or otherwise mitigate certain losses to prime farmland and forests in order to get approval. In a conversation with Jonathan Rak and Susan Tripp with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), we learn the details of the draft regulations, focusing on important aspects that counties will want to know, opportunities to comment on the draft, and next steps in the process before they become effective.RESOURCESDEQ's HB 206 WebpageVirginia Regulatory Town Hall page – Deadline for Comments: December 6, 2024 Public Hearing Meeting Information - November 19, 2024 at 10 am