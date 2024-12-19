Energy Landscape of Virginia Episode 7 | “Data Centers in Virginia” JLARC Report – Interview with Mark Gribbin

“Data Centers in Virginia” JLARC Report – Interview with Mark GribbinIn this episode we sit down with Mark Gribbin, Chief Legislative Analyst with the Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission (JLARC). He is the project leader for JLARC’s “Data Centers in Virginia” report, which was released December 9th. We go over a summary of the report’s findings regarding the economic benefits to Virginia, as well as what challenges lay ahead in regard to meeting the escalating energy demand from the continued growth of the industry. We also discuss the report’s legislative recommendations and policy options, some of which include expressly authorizing local governments to address issues related to water usage and noise.RESOURCESJLARC “Data Centers in Virginia” ReportElectric Utilities and Data Center Load Growth – Case Summary for SCC PUR-2024-00144