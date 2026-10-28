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USAREUR-AF News Brief

U.S. Army Europe and Africa
Government
USAREUR-AF News Brief
Latest episode

97 episodes

  • USAREUR-AF News Brief

    USAREUR-AF News Brief - October 28

    10/28/2026 | 5 mins.
    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
  • USAREUR-AF News Brief

    USAREUR-AF News Brief - October 27

    10/27/2026 | 5 mins.
    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
  • USAREUR-AF News Brief

    USAREUR-AF News Brief - October 26

    10/26/2026 | 5 mins.
    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
  • USAREUR-AF News Brief

    USAREUR-AF Daily News Brief - October 22

    10/22/2026 | 5 mins.
    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
  • USAREUR-AF News Brief

    USAREUR-AF Daily News Brief - October 21

    10/21/2026 | 5 mins.
    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.
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About USAREUR-AF News Brief
The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM.
Podcast website
Government

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