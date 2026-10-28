The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work. The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.