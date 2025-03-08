Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi

Die for the Flag (EP 123)

Die for the Flag appears the 1995 double 7” Where Quality is Job #1. It’s listed on Discogs as track 1 on side F. The sides of the 7”’s are called sides “F” “U” “C” and “K OFF.” Todd Congilliere of Recess Records interview: https://unscriptedmoments.libsyn.com/portage-la-prairie-ep-44 Extra backing music on this episode by Derrick Streibig: https://derrickstreibig.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-things-dont-speak-that-way