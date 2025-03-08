Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsMusicUnscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi
Listen to Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi in the App
Listen to Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi

Podcast Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi
Gregory J Soden
Unscripted Moments: A Podcast about Propagandhi is hosted by two teachers who break down a different Propagandhi song each episode.
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 226
  • Lower Order (A Good Laugh): EP 125
    00:00-12:45: Introduction with Steve and Matt 12:45-15:45: Covery by Tomas Rosati 15:45-52:50: Interview with Sage Max by Matt 52:50-END: Steve and Matt discuss the song Additional links: Legal Impact for Chickens: https://www.legalimpactforchickens.org/ Animal Legal Defense Fund: https://aldf.org/ Connect for Animals: https://connectforanimals.com/ Mercy for Animals: https://mercyforanimals.org/ World Animal Protection: https://www.worldanimalprotection.org/ Sentient Media: https://sentientmedia.org/ Our Top Vegan recipes at the moment: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZUyLMgRsJvVtHJC84eqequwxL01bXUlpYC_MIN0-yCo/edit?usp=sharin
    --------  
    2:16:02
  • Dear Coach's Corner Deluxe Edition (EP 124)
    Timestamps: 00:00-4:13: Intro 4:13-9:36: Dear Coach's Corner by Timerity 9:36-27:52: Interview with Tim MacMillar (Protest the Hero/Timerity) 27:52-4:01:48: Original episode 50 with updated Scott Radinsky interview 4:01:58-4:21:55: Greg with Dr. Tim Gill 4:21:55-4:47:48: Greg with Chris Hannah and Murray Pulver 4:47:48-5:14:29: Raylee Perkins (QueerEd Podcast) 5:14:29-6:11:41: Steve with Dave Zamboni 6:11:41-6:23:58: Greg with Griffin Coyne (GOA/Selfish Act) 6:23:58-END: Greg with Sunaya Sapurji (The Athletic)  
    --------  
    7:34:46
  • Gagagandhi and The Propadandees
    Kyle Olson plays in Lamonta, Gibberish, Calling Morocco, and the Propadandees. Follow on IG: https://www.instagram.com/revwintondupree/ Watch the Gagagandhi video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFv0FN_y5YL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Lamonta: https://lamonta.bandcamp.com/ Calling Morocco: https://callingmorocco.bandcamp.com/ Gibberish: https://thousandislandsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/strangers Watch Cop Just Out of Frame cover: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVkm2kJxrcY Watch 2019 Propadandees live show (featured in this episode): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdprBkB3WWQ  
    --------  
    51:48
  • Die for the Flag (EP 123)
    Die for the Flag appears the 1995 double 7” Where Quality is Job #1. It’s listed on Discogs as track 1 on side F. The sides of the 7”’s are called sides “F” “U” “C” and “K OFF.”  Todd Congilliere of Recess Records interview: https://unscriptedmoments.libsyn.com/portage-la-prairie-ep-44 Extra backing music on this episode by Derrick Streibig: https://derrickstreibig.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-things-dont-speak-that-way  
    --------  
    51:52
  • Little Ditty (EP 122)
    Little Ditty is track 2 on Where Quantity is Job #1 and track 2 on I'd Rather Be Flag Burning 10" split w/I-SPY. Cover provided by Paul Hodgert.
    --------  
    28:01

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi

Unscripted Moments: A Podcast about Propagandhi is hosted by two teachers who break down a different Propagandhi song each episode.
Podcast website

Listen to Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi, takin' a walk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2025 - 4:27:33 PM