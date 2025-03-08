Unscripted Moments: A Podcast About Propagandhi

00:00-12:45: Introduction with Steve and Matt 12:45-15:45: Covery by Tomas Rosati 15:45-52:50: Interview with Sage Max by Matt 52:50-END: Steve and Matt discuss the song Additional links: Legal Impact for Chickens: https://www.legalimpactforchickens.org/ Animal Legal Defense Fund: https://aldf.org/ Connect for Animals: https://connectforanimals.com/ Mercy for Animals: https://mercyforanimals.org/ World Animal Protection: https://www.worldanimalprotection.org/ Sentient Media: https://sentientmedia.org/ Our Top Vegan recipes at the moment: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZUyLMgRsJvVtHJC84eqequwxL01bXUlpYC_MIN0-yCo/edit?usp=sharin
2:16:02
Dear Coach's Corner Deluxe Edition (EP 124)
Timestamps: 00:00-4:13: Intro 4:13-9:36: Dear Coach's Corner by Timerity 9:36-27:52: Interview with Tim MacMillar (Protest the Hero/Timerity) 27:52-4:01:48: Original episode 50 with updated Scott Radinsky interview 4:01:58-4:21:55: Greg with Dr. Tim Gill 4:21:55-4:47:48: Greg with Chris Hannah and Murray Pulver 4:47:48-5:14:29: Raylee Perkins (QueerEd Podcast) 5:14:29-6:11:41: Steve with Dave Zamboni 6:11:41-6:23:58: Greg with Griffin Coyne (GOA/Selfish Act) 6:23:58-END: Greg with Sunaya Sapurji (The Athletic)
7:34:46
Gagagandhi and The Propadandees
Kyle Olson plays in Lamonta, Gibberish, Calling Morocco, and the Propadandees. Follow on IG: https://www.instagram.com/revwintondupree/ Watch the Gagagandhi video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFv0FN_y5YL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Lamonta: https://lamonta.bandcamp.com/ Calling Morocco: https://callingmorocco.bandcamp.com/ Gibberish: https://thousandislandsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/strangers Watch Cop Just Out of Frame cover: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVkm2kJxrcY Watch 2019 Propadandees live show (featured in this episode): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdprBkB3WWQ
51:48
Die for the Flag (EP 123)
Die for the Flag appears the 1995 double 7” Where Quality is Job #1. It’s listed on Discogs as track 1 on side F. The sides of the 7”’s are called sides “F” “U” “C” and “K OFF.” Todd Congilliere of Recess Records interview: https://unscriptedmoments.libsyn.com/portage-la-prairie-ep-44 Extra backing music on this episode by Derrick Streibig: https://derrickstreibig.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-things-dont-speak-that-way
51:52
Little Ditty (EP 122)
Little Ditty is track 2 on Where Quantity is Job #1 and track 2 on I'd Rather Be Flag Burning 10" split w/I-SPY. Cover provided by Paul Hodgert.