Fixing Our Broken Food System episode 1: The Problem

'The threats from food now completely dominate the health of our population. It's by far the biggest cause of avoidable illness.'Henry Dimbleby, author of The National Food StrategyIn this first episode on Fixing Our Broken Food System, hear how the UK and other countries are facing a public health emergency.From rates of obesity almost doubling over the last 30 years to over 20% of children aged 10-11 being clinically obese, this episode sets out the sobering statistics on diet-related disease.It explores testimony from experts showing how unhealthy diets are the primary cause of this emergency, and how the food industry bears major responsibility for this.It also examines how the risks of unhealthy diets and obesity start before conception, and the need for urgent action to facilitate healthy eating during pregnancy, in early years, and at school.Finally, this episode delves into the debate over the role of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in relation to poor diet.Hear from a range of experts who spoke to the Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee in this episode including Henry Dimbleby, Dr Chris van Tulleken, Professor Christina Vogel and Professor Lucilla Poston.Find out more about the series.Find out more about the Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee.Presenter: Baroness WalmsleyProducer: Alex FreemanEditor: Lauri WhiteMusic by Universfield