Fixing Our Broken Food System episode 2: The Policies
‘Time is not on our side with this problem’Anna Taylor, Executive Director of The Food FoundationIn this second episode on Fixing Our Broken Food System, hear from scientific experts, campaigners, and others on the policies that are needed to tackle this public health emergency.This episode explores the need for a new, comprehensive and integrated food strategy on the basis of strong and accountable leadership at the highest level of government.It explores approaches to food industry lobbying and the need for mandatory regulation of industry, production reformulation and taxes, advertising, local authority powers, food labelling and data transparency, healthy eating in infancy, and school meals.Find out more about the series.Find out more about the Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee.Presenter: Baroness WalmsleyProducer: Alex FreemanEditor: Lauri WhiteMusic by Universfield Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
53:43
Fixing Our Broken Food System episode 1: The Problem
‘The threats from food now completely dominate the health of our population. It’s by far the biggest cause of avoidable illness.’Henry Dimbleby, author of The National Food StrategyIn this first episode on Fixing Our Broken Food System, hear how the UK and other countries are facing a public health emergency.From rates of obesity almost doubling over the last 30 years to over 20% of children aged 10-11 being clinically obese, this episode sets out the sobering statistics on diet-related disease.It explores testimony from experts showing how unhealthy diets are the primary cause of this emergency, and how the food industry bears major responsibility for this.It also examines how the risks of unhealthy diets and obesity start before conception, and the need for urgent action to facilitate healthy eating during pregnancy, in early years, and at school.Finally, this episode delves into the debate over the role of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in relation to poor diet.Hear from a range of experts who spoke to the Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee in this episode including Henry Dimbleby, Dr Chris van Tulleken, Professor Christina Vogel and Professor Lucilla Poston.Find out more about the series.Find out more about the Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee.Presenter: Baroness WalmsleyProducer: Alex FreemanEditor: Lauri WhiteMusic by Universfield Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
47:48
Coming soon: Fixing Our Broken Food System
Coming soon: Unpacking the Evidence offers an in-depth insight into the work of a House of Lords inquiry. In this podcast, we look at fixing our broken food system with Baroness Walmsley. She chaired the recent House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee. Over the next few episodes, Baroness Walmsley will share some of the insights the committee heard from the experts they invited in and why this matters. House of Lords committees are small groups of members from across parties that meet away from the chamber. They investigate public policy, proposed laws and government activity. Committees are appointed to consider specific policy areas and, once they have picked a topic to examine, will hear from experts and members of the public on the subject. Afterwards, the committee will make recommendations to the government, who must respond. Find out more about the House of Lords Committee on Food, Diet and Obesity. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Get an in-depth insight into the work of a House of Lords inquiry. In this podcast, we look at fixing our broken food system with Baroness Walmsley. She chaired the recent House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee. Over the next few episodes, Baroness Walmsley will share some of the insights the committee heard from the experts they invited in and why this matters. House of Lords committees are small groups of members from across parties that meet away from the chamber. They investigate public policy, proposed laws and government activity. Committees are appointed to consider specific policy areas and, once they have picked a topic to examine, will hear from experts and members of the public on the subject. Afterwards, the committee will make recommendations to the government, who must respond. Find out more about the House of Lords Committee on Food, Diet and Obesity. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.