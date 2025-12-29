Beyond the Influence: Redefining Leadership and Identity without Alcohol
12/29/2025 | 25 mins.
Ending the year with an important topic, this conversation explores the profound impact of alcohol on leadership and personal well-being. Kellye and Charisse discuss the physiological and emotional effects of alcohol, share personal experiences of quitting drinking, and highlight the benefits of clarity and confidence gained from an alcohol-free lifestyle. They also delve into the changing landscape of non-alcoholic options in social settings and the importance of emotional regulation for effective leadership.TakeawaysAlcohol numbs stress and is culturally woven into coping mechanisms.Removing alcohol can lead to immediate improvements in sleep and cognitive clarity.Curiosity can lead to significant lifestyle changes, as seen in Kellye's journey.Social dynamics around drinking can create pressure, but awareness helps navigate it.Building confidence without alcohol can enhance social interactions.Emotional processing may intensify after quitting alcohol, but it's a necessary part of healing.The rise of non-alcoholic options reflects changing societal attitudes towards drinking.Leaders can enhance their effectiveness by reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption.Clarity gained from sobriety can lead to better decision-making and emotional regulation.Experimenting with alcohol-free periods can provide valuable insights into personal habits.Sound Bites"It started with pure curiosity.""I felt grounded. I felt regulated.""Alcohol makes everything 5% harder."Chapters00:00 The Impact of Alcohol on Leadership02:58 Personal Journey: From Drinking to Clarity05:35 The Science Behind Alcohol's Effects08:22 Social Dynamics and Alcohol-Free Choices11:11 Building Confidence Without Alcohol13:45 The Emotional Journey of Quitting Alcohol16:26. Exploring Non-Alcoholic Options19:14 Changing Perspectives on Alcohol Consumption21:48 The Transformation of Leadership Through Clarity24:30 Final Thoughts on Alcohol and LeadershipDisclaimer This episode reflects personal experiences and general education related to health, leadership, and self-regulation. It is not intended as medical, clinical, or mental health advice. Individual experiences with alcohol vary, and listeners should consult qualified professionals for personalized guidance. This conversation is not a substitute for substance use disorder treatment or recovery support. We respect listeners wherever they are in their relationship with alcohol and encourage seeking appropriate professional or recovery resources when needed.
A Real UNMUTED Holiday Conversation
12/22/2025 | 40 mins.
In this holiday-themed episode of Unmuted, hosts Charisse and Kellye explore the realities of holiday celebrations, emphasizing the importance of presence over perfection. They discuss evolving traditions, the joy of unplanned moments, and the leadership lessons that can be drawn from holiday experiences. The conversation highlights the significance of protecting holiday time, reflecting on the past year, and looking ahead to the future with intention. The hosts share personal anecdotes, favorite holiday foods, and lighthearted moments, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere for listeners.TakeawaysThe best holidays are about being present with loved ones.Leaders recharge in different ways, and it's important to find what works for you.Traditions can evolve over time, reflecting personal growth and changes in life circumstances.Unplanned moments often create the most memorable holiday experiences.It's not about perfection; it's about enjoying the time spent together.Taking time to reflect on the past year can help set intentions for the future.Protecting holiday time is essential for personal well-being and family connections.Creating space for creativity and connection can lead to a fulfilling year ahead.Humor and lightheartedness are important during the holiday season.The holidays can teach valuable lessons about leadership and authenticity.Chapters00:00 Holiday Conversations and Leadership Lessons06:24 Traditions and Evolving Holiday Habits11:52 Unplanned Moments and Family Humor18:24 Leadership During the Holiday Season21:19 Reflecting on Leadership During the Holidays24:33 The Importance of Rest and Resetting29:43 Protecting Holiday Time and Setting Boundaries31:55 Looking Ahead: Intentions for the New Year36:24 Lighthearted Holiday Traditions40:44 Closing Thoughts on Leadership and Gratitude
Inside the City Executive Circle: A Private Space for City Leaders
12/15/2025 | 22 mins.
City executives are expected to lead with clarity, composure, and confidence while carrying significant political, organizational, and emotional responsibility. What they are rarely given is a private place to think, process, and recalibrate.In this episode of Unmuted, Kellye Mazzoli and Charisse Deschenes explore why the City Executive Circle was created and why it was intentionally designed as a private leadership environment for city executives. This is not a generic leadership space. It is built specifically for city managers, assistant and deputy managers, and department directors who need clarity, steadiness, and connection without public exposure.They discuss leadership isolation in city management, the risks of processing complex leadership issues in public forums, and how a simple, sustainable weekly rhythm can help executives stay grounded, think clearly, and lead effectively over time.Enrollment for the City Executive Circle opens later this week.Learn more and join the priority list at:https://citybosscoach.com/membership"This is a resource I wish I had.""This community is built for you.""Lead well, don't lead alone."TakeawaysThe City Executive Circle is a resource for city executives.Isolation in city management is a significant issue.Strong leaders can benefit from connection and support.Privacy is essential for effective leadership development.The membership allows for anonymous question submission.The community is tailored for those in city management roles.The 15-15 model respects leaders' time constraints.Coaching helps leaders reconnect with their internal compass.Founders pricing offers unique benefits for early joiners.The City Executive Circle fosters genuine connection and growthChapters00:00 Introduction to the City Executive Circle01:12 The Need for Support in City Management04:22 The City Executive Circle: For All Leaders06:13 The Importance of a Private Environment10:32 Who Belongs in the City Executive Circle?12:11 The 15-15 Model: Learning and Application15:56 The Role of Coaching in Leadership18:38 Founders Pricing and Early Enrollment Benefits
The Art of Changing and Finding Clarity in Transition
12/08/2025 | 24 mins.
Charisse and Kellye talk the complexities of transitions and change, particularly in leadership roles. They discuss the discomfort that often accompanies change, the importance of self-awareness, and the need for quiet reflection during times of transition. The conversation emphasizes that transitions are not just about changing circumstances but also about identity and personal growth. The hosts encourage listeners to embrace change as an opportunity for growth and to recognize the signs of misalignment in their lives.TakeawaysTransitions can shake your foundation, even positive ones.Awareness is the first step in leadership maturity.Discomfort during transitions is a natural response.Quiet reflection is essential for processing change.Recognizing signs of misalignment can guide your decisions.It's important to differentiate between running from something and moving towards something.Transitions can lead to a reclamation of self.You don't have to navigate transitions alone.Clarity in your values can guide your actions during change.Embracing change is a sign of growth, not failure.Chapters00:00 Navigating Transitions and Change07:00 Identity and Ego in Transition14:26 Signals and Symptoms of Change17:22 Making Transitions Without Burnout23:14 Embracing Growth Through Discomfort
From City Management to Entrepreneurship
12/01/2025 | 40 mins.
Kellye and Charisse discuss the potential challenges and opportunities faced by city management professionals as they transition into entrepreneurship. They explore the identity shifts that occur when leaving traditional roles, the transferable skills gained from city management, and the importance of coaching in supporting leaders. The conversation emphasizes the need for clarity, sustainability, and the creation of supportive environments for city managers and executives. Ultimately, they encourage listeners to embrace new possibilities and stay true to their passions while navigating their careers.TakeawaysCity management leaders are feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their future.Many are considering leaving the profession not due to failure, but due to lack of support.Building our own tables means creating spaces that add value to city management.Identity shifts occur when transitioning from city management to entrepreneurship.The skills gained in city management are highly transferable to coaching and consulting.Coaching helps city leaders feel grounded and less fragmented.Sustainable leadership is about using existing skills in new ways.Clarity and capacity are essential for effective decision-making in entrepreneurship.Exploring new opportunities can lead to fulfilling careers outside of traditional roles.Support and community are vital for city managers navigating their careers.Chapters00:00 The State of City Management Today02:57 Identity Shift: From City Management to Entrepreneurship05:39 Building a Business: Skills and Challenges08:12 Transferring Skills: From City Hall to Coaching11:10 Supporting City Management Through Coaching19:11 Navigating Decision-Making in Leadership21:51 The Importance of Grounded Leadership24:54 Building a Humane City Management26:59 Understanding Capacity vs. Capability28:55 The Shift from Team to Solo Work32:35 Exploring New Possibilities in Your Career
Unmuted: Voices of Leaders