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210 episodes
- DEEP DIVE -
On this episode we revisit one of the most revered and wildly enigmatic minds in human history; a pioneering engineer, prolific inventor, bonafide genius and all-round kooky eccentric, whose astonishing ideas, theories and inventions were often so far ahead of their time, they couldn't be realised for another century. Nikola Tesla helped build the modern electronic world, and pretty awesomely became known as the legendary 'Master of Lightning' and yet still, somehow managed to succumb to the typical fate of such an extraordinary personality; to die penniless and alone... despite spending years living in a luxury New York hotel suite and carrying on what can only be described as, a serious long-term relationship with a pigeon. Tale as old as time itself!
From Tesla's infamous feud with the nefarious Thomas Edison and the AC/DC War of the Currents to harnessing the mysterious and awesome power of the earth itself to generate global free wireless electricity with his Wardenclyffe Tower; top secret and highly advanced government work at Colorado Springs, getting into a billionaires tiff with J.P. Morgan; missing government files including an Earthquake Machine, a Death Ray and even a device that bends the fabric of space and creates time travelling wormholes, as we explored in our episode on The Philadelphia Experiment. We separate the documented history from the astounding legend and ask whether Nikola Tesla was simply a misunderstood genius... or something greater still; a man whose talent, vision and imagination reached so far into the future that the rest of the world has spent the last hundred years trying to catch up.
You can get this episode (and all the others) AD FREE and in VIDEO with EXTRA CONTENT for FREE when you join the TCG PATREON (so many capital letters) and you can find the episode here: https://www.patreon.com/thoseconspiracyguys/posts/s09e03-nikola-165321984 or by clicking here and you can sign up for a FREE Patreon account, follow TCG and get this and loads more. If you want to support the show and get even more content and exclusives, please consider becoming a subscriber! Thanks to everyone who is already a Patreon supporter; I literally wouldn't be here without y'all! <3
Joining me on this episode are Edwin Sammon and Colin Geddis.
You can find Edwin at his wonderfully silly podcast show 'Edwin Sammon of Knowledge' and follow him on socials @edwinsammon or on his webbing site https://edwinsammon.com. He is also very often live doing comedy in many places, find out when and where and go!
You can find Colin on his socials @colingeddiscomedy and at his two smash hit comedy podcasts General Banter and The Bomb Squad where Colin sits with the good and great of the Northern Irish Comedy Community and they knock out top craic at frighteningly high quality and frequency. Colin also is the proprietor of Lavery's Comedy Club in Belfast if you want a night out with world class live comedy and you may also find Colin performing stand-up on stages globally too, so follow him for updates.
(00:00:00) Nikola Tesla: Revisited
(00:21:00) Introduction
(00:51:40) Young Tesla
(00:55:03) A Serb Croat
(01:03:59) A Beautiful Mind
(01:10:25) College Dropout
(01:13:13) The War of The Currents
(01:26:59) Horrible Bosses
(01:48:57) The Tesla Electric Light Company
(02:00:09) Better Company
(02:04:39) Westinghouse In The House
(02:51:19) Niagara Falls
(03:16:33) Colorado Springs
(03:28:54) WardenClyffe Tower
(04:11:57) The Lonely Genius
(04:15:13) The Death Ray
(04:25:19) Jewish Space Lasers
(04:31:01) The Nazi Hitman
(04:45:51) Tesla Patents
(04:55:31) Three Six Nine
(05:15:32) Off The Fence
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- DEEP DIVE
On this long overdue episode we discuss one of the most ancient, most enduring, most flamboyantly theatrical and most misunderstood figures in the entire history of human belief and moral metaphysical experience; a character whose allegedly rancid fingerprints seem to be smeared all over the labours of expressive human consciousness like religion, literature, folklore, politics, psychology, art, propaganda, and pop culture. A name whispered in rebuke in places of holy worship across the world, screamed in terror in horror films, invoked enthusiastically in heavy metal songs, blamed for inexplicable deeds in courtrooms, depicted both lovingly and grotesquely in artistic masterpieces from time immemorial. An intangible notion of evil conjured into existence by generations in need of a villainous character, grand enough to carry the unbearable weight of human cruelty; this episode is all about Lucifer, The Fallen Angel.Also known as The Light Bringer; The Son of the Morning; The Morning Star; The Prince of Darkness; The Father of Lies; Big Red; Satan; Shai'tan; The Devil; Beelzebub; and Ba'al — before we even begin we are ankle deep in centuries of mistranslation, theological overlap, mythological repetition, political propaganda, ecclesiastical censorship and the kind of cultural rumour mill that turns symbols into people, metaphors into monsters, and old allegories into absolute truths.We ask is Lucifer actually Satan? Is Satan a name, a title, a job description, an inherited office held by many? Is the Devil a literal supernatural being in active rebellion against God, or a psychological archetype set as the final boss at the conclusion of a debauched life? This antitheistic ruler of the underworld exists in one form or another in civilisation after civilisation; Ancient Greece had Hades, Egypt had Osiris, and every ancient culture had a named and feared CEO of the place below. What purpose did a figure like this serve, and how did this nebulous character become so intertwined in a duality with the forces of creation?Lucifer operates as a scapegoat for human suffering and an external motivator for our more debaucherous proclivities, were these the purposes of Lucifer's creation? Not only did he get saddled with the responsibility of all of humanity's misdeeds, but he also served as a cautionary tale for those who might deign to defy God's will. Cast from Heaven for disobeying God (really he was just giving feedback, right?), he began a divine mutiny resulting in a war in the heavens and the banishment of one third of all the angels. This rebellious character stands as a perpetual poster boy for insubordination.This episode is absolutely not the final word on Lucifer, Satan, Evil, Hell, The Underworld, Fallen Angels and/or Demons, or the thousands of years of theological, mystical, philosophical and literary debate surrounding all of those things. But we are having the craic discussing one of the most maligned and misunderstood concepts of human goodness versus human nature, and the notions of good and bad, evil and righteous, and Holy vs 'Satanic'. Whether you believe in an actual Devil or a real life embodiment of a Satan in your theological environment, an aware person living today cannot deny the existence of human evil.So many things have come to light since recording this episode that underscore the necessity for an ephemeral figure like Satan — a creature that embodies the nature of badness. A character archetype we can pour all our heartlessness, savagery, cruelty, ruthlessness, spite, and jealousy into, so that we, humanity, can live without the crushing guilt that the propensity for inhumanity lives inside us. You can't spell inhumanity without human!_________________________You can get this episode AD FREE and in VIDEO with EXTRA CONTENT for FREE when you join the TCG PATREON (so many capital letters) and you can find the episode here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/s09e02-lucifer-153731364 or by clicking here and you can sign up for a FREE Patreon account, follow TCG and get this and loads more. If you want to support the show and get even more content and exclusives, please consider becoming a subscriber! Thanks to everyone who is already a Patreon supporter; I literally wouldn't be here without y'all! <3__________________________Joining me on this episode are Eamonn O'Neill and Shane Brown.You can find Eamonn at his now infamous cryptozoological spooky paranormal podcast called Monster Fuzz at their website https://monsterfuzzpodcast.com where he and Rob discuss all the spooky scary stuff with good humour and some naughty wordsYou can find Shane at his podcast The Other Place Archive by clicking here and its available on all podcast platforms. Shane takes listeners on a journey of 'the journey' where you explore the realm where people find themselves on a shamanic ritual or from a near death experience. Fascinating and well made, with interviews and doc style content.
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- On this episode, the first in Season 9, we get stuck into the vast and sprawling history of The Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb. The creation and utilisation of such an unbelievably powerful weapon changed the dynamics of power globally and the results are still being felt today. The Manhattan Project was a WWII initiative which brought together the most brilliant of minds to conceptualise and then develop a weapon formidable enough to compel the Axis powers to capitulate. Spearheaded by the now infamous J. Robert Oppenheimer and his macho military counterpart General Leslie Groves, the project mobilised an extensive team of globally reknowned physicists at a secret encampment in New Mexico called Los Alamos. There they collaborated on their own theories and advanced human knowledge leaps and bounds in such a short time; focussing primarily on the new school of their craft, quantum physics and then more practically the design and production of weapons-grade nuclear materials and a mean by which to blow them up!
All this was being done amidst fears of Nazi Germany's parallel efforts, the Allied forces hastened to pioneer this groundbreaking technology and have it ready to fire before the lads got their shot off somewhere. Unfortunately for the more trigger happy of the US military elite, Germany's surrender before the bomb was battle-ready meant that the remaining Japanese Imperial forces faced the consequences, with Hiroshima and Nagasaki suffering atomic attacks in August 1945. These bombings, which abruptly ended the war after years of massive conventional bombardments, underscored the terrifying potency of nuclear arms and marked the apex of scientific ingenuity yielding the most destructive force known to humanity.
Joining me on this episode I have two Irish comedy legends Edwin Sammon and Chris Kent.
You can find Ed here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edwinsammon/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@edwinsammon and his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/edwinsammon where you can see loads of clips from stand up, TV and stage appearances and also episodes of his podcast 'Edwin Sammon of Knowledge' which you can also find on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/show/1koWjRbaPaJcfs5aItOpzO?si=257e5284ee34478d He is gigging all over the country so follow him and get updates for when he's coming to your town!
You can find Chris at his website here https://chriskentcomedy.com/ where you can get tickets to the massive amount of upcoming live comedy shows all over Ireland and the UK and loads more too; like his full video comedy specials! Chris is also on all the socials Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriskentcomic/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chriskentcomic and check out all his video on his YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMkiptOA5pvabk0xRXkFO5g
There is a Patreon version of this episode with over 40 mins extra content and if you're a TCG Patreon subscriber, there's a video version in Spotify https://open.spotify.com/episode/59alnTONQdDCJj6CZdCzkT?si=382c80f4a8b848e4 as well as all the other Patreon content sent right to your Spotify app.
You can sign up now for a FREE Patreon subscription to TCG and listen to this episode (with the extra stuff) right here https://www.patreon.com/posts/s09e01-manhattan-111508606
Chapters:
Introduction 00:00:00
Show Start 00:6:31
Before The Research 00:28:24
The Creation of Atomic Physics 00:40:17
German Science for German People 01:05:31
The Bomb as an answer for Pearl Harbour 01:12:57
The Manhattan Project Begins 01:20:35
The Problem With Uranium 01:43:47
The General and The Genius 01:58:46
What About Bob Oppenheimer? 02:22:53
Los Alamos: It Takes A Village 02:45:02
VJ DAY TBA 02:55:08
The Potsdam Declaration 03:05:44
Hiroshima and Nagasaki 03:10:53
What That Bomb Do? 03:18:07
The Global Shock Wave 03:44:23
Agent Orange 03:56:43
Oppenheimer Self Exile 04:06:18
Off The Fence 04:11:33
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- On this episode we talk about one of the most notorious men in modern history; a dude whose simple and crazy face is synonymous with manipulation, mind control and murder; whose idea of family will have you thinking twice about complaining about going home for thanksgiving this year; this time we are chatting about the one and only Charlie Manson.
This is a revisited episode on this topic with about 10 years in between; I wanted to give the fantastic source material a fresh outlook and using my more modernised and thorough process and higher quality treatment in the new TCG regime. Not only that but new revelations in the case itself; new media, documentaries and information about Charlie and his family members; recent prisoner releases and even a new book called Chaos written by Tom O'Neill have been released in the mean time.
We discuss Charlies rotten upbringing and his almost ubiquitous incarceration up until the age of 20 for various crimes and the psychological toll this must have taken on his psyche. This semi-permanent incarceration would also give ample opportunity to practice his innate and effective ability for persuasion and manipulation; as well as condition him to do 'what ever it takes' to get the job done.
Charlie was a cultural figurehead of the 1960s hippy movement, and some say he was the bell that rang out in its last dying days to signal the end of the Free Love era. His notorious family, which at one time included famous rock stars and celebrities, were a raggle taggle gaggle of drug addled ne'erdowells whom Charlie gathered up through emotional manipulation. This crowd of crusties eventually became responsible for the deaths of 9 people in a murder spree that shook the US and Hollywood elite in particular.
Great conversations in this one with Danny and Micky and we chat about everything from how Charlie learned to meddle with minds; to the allusions by experts that he, among others in the movement, was a government agent working to destroy the cultural resistance in California to maintain status quo and military complex supremacy in the face of an escalating war. There are also rumours and conjecture that the acid and drugs the family consumed and distributed were 'military grade' and their motives and image were anything but authentic. Good times! :) Its good to be back, thanks for your patience and enjoy the show :)
You can watch/listen to the video version of this episode on the Patreon Only feed that now integrates with Spotify. Just click this link https://open.spotify.com/episode/0gnyuuL2wgNE3RiYk3qXMK?si=3399944fb57b4206 and link your accounts and get Patreon Only content direct to your Spotify app!
Joining me on this episode are comedians Danny O'Brien and Micky Bartlett. You can find them both here:
Danny can be found on his website https://www.dannyobriencomedy.com/ and he is literally touring all over the world all of the time so no matter where you are, you'll be most likely able to catch him live someplace! Keep up to date with his whereabouts on his social media such as IG https://www.instagram.com/dobcomedy/ and he is @dobcomedy everywhere else. Danny is touring all over Ireland and the UK for 2024 with his new show 'Sweet Child O Brien' so get tickets before they are gone!
Micky can usually be found at the bar in the middle of a crowd of people having the craic; but if you want to find him for professional reasons he is @mickybartlett on all social media and specifically https://www.instagram.com/micky_bartlett/on Instagram and the same of similar on the others. Micky is currently at the Perth Comedy Festival so you can also possibly see him anywhere in the world, and it is a treat to se the man in his personal glory, go check it out.
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- DEEP DIVE -
On this episode we discuss one of histories most enduring mysteries where accusations flew and farcical trials condemned many young women to death in the name of religious purity which was disguising political subterfuge and using fear of the unknown as a tool of control; this one is all about The Salem Witch Trials.
In 17th Century Massachusetts newly settled puritans began a campaign of accusations against potential witches in their community. Largely led by the testimonies of young girls against other young girls, this crusade against the forces of darkness was a thinly veiled attempt to gain control of a newly emerging civilisation in a new country.
There are many theories as to why the girls acted as they did, and mass psychosis and even hallucinogenic poisoning are cited as the cause of these frivolous and deadly claims. We discuss it all and a whole lot more.
You can watch/listen to the video version of this episode on the Patreon Only feed that now integrates with Spotify. Just click this link https://open.spotify.com/episode/5hnUbxbRfK1QaXdmNvAly9?si=ocQ6EAlKRaC7mdBO_SPBrQ and link your accounts and get Patreon Only content direct to your Spotify app!
Joining me on this episode are comedians Ailish McCarthy and Betsy Speer. You can find them both here:
Ailish can be found here https://www.instagram.com/thesleepycomedian/ and check out her podcast The Party T*ts here https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/the-party-t-ts/id1541995084 as well as many many live gigs all over the place including The Paddy Power Comedy Festival, Cherry Comedy, and The Craic Den among others.
Betsy can be found here https://www.instagram.com/betsyspeercomedy/ and check out her podcast https://www.instagram.com/badbookbash/ her website here https://www.betsyspeer.com/ and many other live shows she does all over Ireland and beyond like Hysteria Comedy, The Comedy Crunch, and The Comedy Cellar.
___________________________
If you want to follow TCG on social platforms including the TCG Guilded Server; watch video versions of the livestream podcast and documentaries; or even join in on live chats about current events; get notifications of tickets you can buy to upcoming live stage shows or any other way to connect with me; all the available links, info and instructions you can find by clicking this link http://www.taplink.cc/thoseconspiracyguys
If you want to throw a few bucks up the internet to support the show on Patreon you can get exclusive Patreon-Only content; all seasons of ad-free episodes; exclusive access to live chats and private social media like Instagram and Guilded and a whole load of other stuff click here http://bit.ly/TCG-Patreon where you can get all this from just $2 per month subscription or an annual one-time payment with a month free!
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About Those Conspiracy Guys
Those Conspiracy Guys is a history, comedy and true crime podcast from Ireland produced and presented by Gordon Rochford and the topics discussed are varied and wide-ranging; from the speculations on the out-there conspiracy theories like aliens, time travel, and ancient civilisations to researched discussions on the more grounded, historical and provable conspiracies like political and financial corruption, scientific chicanery and secret government agency shenanigans. In long-form group discussions; interviews with authors and experts; live stage shows and streams with an eager audience; and collaborations with other conspiracy creators; Gordo examines all the wildest notions and most unbelievable theories in the ever broadening genre of 'conspiracy'. From the high-concept topics like inter-dimensional lizard men, complicated assassination plots and potential future technologies like alternative simulated universes; to the much more tangible topics like discussing serial killers and mysterious true crime cases; exploring the history of religions and cult leaders; and historically profiling the lives and times of some of the most influential people to have lived, and died. Those Conspiracy Guys brings you on a light hearted and hilarious exploration of these fantastic stories through thoroughly researched and painstakingly contmeplated production; making it easy and fun for these sometimes heavy and complicated topics to be digested, with lashings of good old irreverend Irish craic from host Gordon Rochford and a cavalcade of hilarious comedians, committed creators and fabulously interesting guests.Podcast website
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