Thoroughly Kinky: A Kinks Podcast

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15 episodes
- Muswell Hillbillies was the first Kinks record to be released on their new label, RCA, after parting with their original label, Pye Records. It was released on November 24, 1971, and introduced elements of country music to The Kinks' sound. The single "20th Century Man" was released in the US (not the UK) and reached number 106 on the charts. Although it was not commercially successful upon release, the album was critically well-received and has maintained a cult status within their discography. Adam (the Kinks expert) and Liam (the Kinks novice) go through the track listing and ask themselves: King of the Hill, or Over the Hill?
- In this final episode of Season One of Thoroughly Kinky, Liam (host) and Adam (guest) take a look at the Kinks' soundtrack album, Percy, and ask: is it a popcorn classic?
Percy (album) was released on the 26th of March 1971, following the film's release. The film's plot concerns Edwin Anthony (Hywell Bennett), a man who is the beneficiary of the world's first penis transplant.
The album was The Kinks' final release under the label Pye Records. Season Two of Thoroughly Kinky will follow their work under their next label, RCA records.
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- In this episode, your hosts Adam (expert) and Liam (newbie) cover rare Kinks songs from 1969-70 which never appeared on any full album release. These tracks include the singles Plastic Man and Hold My Hand, the latter being Dave Davies' fourth solo single. We discuss the merits of the available Dave material from this period and why his planned solo LP failed to materialize. In addition, we look at other Kinks songs from this era and ask whether it matches the quality that made it onto the 1969-70 albums. Thoroughly Kinky is on social media:
- The Kinks' concept album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround Part One was released on the 27th of November, 1970. The LP featured two hit singles: the titular track, Lola (a top 10 song in the UK and the US) and Apeman (which made it to No. 5 in the UK). The single Lola marked the start of the band's second wave of success in the USA, after having been banned from there for four years (1965-9). Your hosts Adam (Kinks expert) and Liam (Kinks beginner) go through each track of the album, and ask themselves how the songs complement the concept of the concept album.
- The Kinks' seventh studio album, Arthur, was released on the 10th of October, 1969. It was intended to be the soundtrack for a TV drama of the same name. The full title of the album is Arthur Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire, which indicates the way that the series intended to catalogue British history in the story of its protagonist, Arthur Morgan, and his family. Due to budgetary issues, this series never made it past the script phase. The album features the singles Victoria, Drivin' and Shangri-La. The album and its singles failed to chart. Your hosts Adam (expert) and Liam (newbie) go through the album track by track, and ask themselves what the experience of watching Arthur might have been like.
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About Thoroughly Kinky: A Kinks Podcast
A Kinks podcast listening to every song ever by the Kinks, hosted by Liam Porter and Adam Smith.Podcast website
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