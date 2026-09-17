Thoroughly Kinky: A Kinks Podcast

The Kinks' seventh studio album, Arthur, was released on the 10th of October, 1969. It was intended to be the soundtrack for a TV drama of the same name. The full title of the album is Arthur Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire, which indicates the way that the series intended to catalogue British history in the story of its protagonist, Arthur Morgan, and his family. Due to budgetary issues, this series never made it past the script phase. The album features the singles Victoria, Drivin' and Shangri-La. The album and its singles failed to chart. Your hosts Adam (expert) and Liam (newbie) go through the album track by track, and ask themselves what the experience of watching Arthur might have been like.