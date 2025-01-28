"Oh Sh!t! There goes the neighborhood!" Episode 01 of This is America launches on the first full day of Trump 2.0. Join political analysts Rachel Bitecofer and Aaron Murphy (authors of Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game) as they report from the front lines of protecting democracy. This first episode explores the Great Indoor Inauguration of 2025 and calls back to William L. Shirer's "This is Berlin" broadcasts from the 1930s .and how the rise of Nazi Germany is echoing throughout MAGA America today.

This week Rachel and Aaron dive into the deliberately exhausting 'shock and awe' strategy by Trump 2.0, drawing comparisons to the "Working Toward the Fuhrer" strategy of 1930s Germany. They also discuss a powerful warning from the New York Times, coffee, inflation, shrinkflation, what you need to know about ongoing confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate, and some tough love from... The Daily Show.Links:The New York Times: Lessons on Authoritarianism from Around the WorldOur Book: Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game (Crown, 2024)The Cycle on Substack

About This is America: Checked In for the Checked Out

From the front lines of protecting democracy, political analysts Rachel Bitecofer and Aaron Murphy, authors of Hit 'Em Where it Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game (Crown, 2024), host a brief, weekly look at "what you need to know" about Trump 2.0. They're checked in for the checked out.This is America is a callback to William L. Shirer's groundbreaking This is Berlin broadcasts from the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.Subscribe to Rachel's The Cycle on Substack at thecycle.substack.com.Hit 'Em Where it Hurts: How to Save Democracy by Beating Republicans at Their Own Game:hitemwhereithurts.com.