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The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

Dr. Heather Lynn
HistoryReligion & Spirituality
The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

    What is Loosh? Robert Monroe and the Soul Harvest Explained

    04/27/2026 | 32 mins.
    In 1985, a CIA-affiliated broadcasting executive named Robert Monroe published a book in which he claimed humans are livestock being farmed for an energetic substance he called loosh. He was not the first to describe it. The Sumerians called it zi. The Egyptians called it ka. The Hindus called it prana. The Chinese called it qi. The Christian Church called it your soul. Every priesthood in human history has been operating on the same arrangement, and the modern tech platforms have refined it into something the old harvesters could never have imagined. This Deep Dive traces the loosh framework from Mesopotamian temple economies through Aztec extraction architecture and Roman crucifixion practice into Palantir, the surveillance economy, and the algorithms that monetize your nervous system in real time.

    What you will learn:

    ▪️ Who Robert Monroe was, and why the CIA classified his methods for two decades under a program called STARGATE

    ▪️ Why every major civilization on earth, with no contact between them, named the same energetic substance

    ▪️ What the Aztec priesthood meant by tonalli, and why the elongated skulls in the archaeological record were extraction defense

    ▪️ Why the Roman empire crucified instead of beheaded, and what the public square was actually built to collect

    ▪️ The sexual modality that every initiated tradition guarded most jealously, from the temple cult of Inanna to Aleister Crowley

    ▪️ Why Wilhelm Reich died in federal prison in 1957 after the FDA burned his books in lower Manhattan

    ▪️ How Palantir, Instagram, X, TikTok, and the algorithmic stack function as a digital priesthood extracting calibrated emotional frequencies

    ▪️ Why the harvest is accelerating, what changed, and what the terminal point of the trajectory actually looks like

    This episode features new custom theme music and significantly upgraded audio quality, courtesy of a generous listener who reached out and offered to lend his expertise. To everyone who has been listening through the rougher cuts of the early episodes, thank you. The work is better because you stayed.

    📩 READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON THE H FILES

    The written version of this thesis, They Are Farming You: Loosh, Robert Monroe, and the Harvest They Built on Us, is live now on Substack. The free preview covers the full Monroe framework and the cross-cultural pattern. Paid subscribers get the operator-level analysis: the specific platforms, the capital flow, the digital priesthood, and the receipts.

    → Read the full piece: https://drheatherlynn.substack.com

    → Free deep investigations every Tuesday. Paid Saturday companion piece. Digging Deeper audio archive included with paid membership.

    📚 BOOKS BY DR. HEATHER LYNN

    The Anunnaki Connection · Evil Archaeology · Baphomet Revealed · Anunnaki Revelation

    🌐 drheatherlynn.com

    #Loosh #RobertMonroe #SoulHarvesting #EnergyHarvesting #HiddenHistory #OccultHistory #AncientHistory #TheMidnightAcademy #DeepDive #DrHeatherLynn #Palantir #STARGATE #AncientSumer #Tonalli #BloodSacrifice #WilhelmReich #EliphasLevi #TheHFiles
  • The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

    Demonic Possession: From Ancient Kings to Modern Rulers to the Pazuzu

    04/19/2026 | 23 mins.
    Are world leaders possessed by demonic forces, and have they been since antiquity? Demonic possession is trending in every comment section on every political video. Possessed. Half joking, half serious, aimed at every public figure who seems off behind the eyes. The ancients would not have heard it as a joke. They built entire civilizations around exactly this phenomenon.

    A man in Clemmons, North Carolina legally changed his name to Pazuzu, a Mesopotamian demon predating the Book of the Dead. Twelve years later, the bodies were found buried on his property. His story is not tabloid material. It is the oldest pattern in recorded history, surfacing in a small American town in the twenty-first century. And it is the same pattern running through the modern White House, the United Nations, the Vatican, and the courts of antiquity.

    This episode is about what the ancient world understood about possession, how it has operated through rulers for four thousand years, and why the Catholic Church is scaling up its exorcism infrastructure for the first time in modern memory.

     

    You will learn:

    ▪️ Why the Sumerians paired each of their kings with a specific demon, and the cuneiform tablet that proves it

    ▪️ What the word "enthusiasm" originally meant in Greek medicine, and why it should unsettle you

    ▪️ Caligula and Nero, not as madmen, but as case studies in what Suetonius actually observed

    ▪️ John Dee, 007, and the ritual magic behind the intelligence service of Elizabeth I

    ▪️ Paula White and the spiritual warfare sessions held inside the Oval Office

    ▪️ The Vatican's four stages of demonic influence, and why stages one through three are the ones to worry about

    ▪️ The Pazuzu Algarad case, start to finish

     

    📩 READ MORE AT THE H FILES ON SUBSTACK

    Every week I publish a free deep investigation on Tuesday and a paid companion piece on Saturday. Paid subscribers get full access to the archive, early access to new series, and the Digging Deeper audio companion to each episode.

    → Subscribe: https://drheatherlynn.substack.com

    → Full bibliography and sources for this episode are posted there.

     

    📚 BOOKS BY DR. HEATHER LYNN

    The Anunnaki Connection · Evil Archaeology · Baphomet Revealed · Anunnaki Revelation

     

    🌐 drheatherlynn.com

     

    #DemonicPossession #Pazuzu #TrueCrime #Exorcism #PopeLeoXIV #PaulaWhite #HiddenHistory #OccultHistory #AncientHistory #TheMidnightAcademy #DeepDive #AncientKnowledge #DrHeatherLynn
  • The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

    Deep Dive#4 Epstein's Deadly Equation and the Holy Grail: Peter Thiel and the Formula for Immortality

    04/10/2026 | 21 mins.
    The Pythagoreans drowned a man for leaking a mathematical truth. The Freemasons built a global fraternity around geometry. The Vatican locked libraries for centuries. Peter Thiel is spending billions trying to defeat death. Jeffrey Epstein was recruiting NSA codebreakers for a biology project. He called it "searching for free energy." Physicists call it entropy. These are not separate stories.

    From Babylonian calculus tablets found next to a temple, to the Templar idol Baphomet encoded with the formula for entropy reversal, to private correspondence with Nobel laureates rewriting the entropy equation, I trace the single principle that connects ancient priesthoods, secret societies, the UFO community, Silicon Valley, and the global financial system. The Holy Grail was never a cup. It was a formula. And the technocratic elite are in an arms race to crack it.

    ⚠️ BONUS EPISODE: "Digging Deeper" — For paid subscribers on Substack. I examine the pattern of scientists working on fusion energy, negentropy, and biological aging research who have turned up dead or gone missing. Link below.

     

    This episode covers:

    ▪️ The UFO community's "free energy" obsession and what they almost found

    ▪️ Three entropies, one equation: thermodynamic, informational, and economic

    ▪️ Von Neumann's real reason for naming it "entropy": a weapon of obscurity

    ▪️ Babylonian calculus: the 2016 discovery that rewrote the history of mathematics

    ▪️ The Pythagoreans as a mathematical cult and the murder of Hippasus

    ▪️ Freemasonry as applied geometry: what the "craft" actually practices

    ▪️ The Knights Templar, Baphomet, and the accusation that destroyed them

    ▪️ Baphomet's arms: solve et coagula as entropy and negentropy encoded

    ▪️ Saturn/Chronos as the second law of thermodynamics expressed as a deity

    ▪️ The Epstein files: what he was really funding and asking his scientists

    ▪️ Martin Nowak on negentropy as communication

    ▪️ Murray Gell-Mann's "unconventional formulae for entropy"

    ▪️ The Mindshift conference: AI, encryption, biology behind closed doors

    ▪️ The search for NSA-trained codebreakers for a biological decryption program

    ▪️ René Girard's mimetic theory and the scapegoat as entropy management

    ▪️ Peter Thiel: PayPal, Palantir, Facebook, and longevity as the four entropies

    ▪️ Transhumanism as alchemy: the defeat of Saturn

    ▪️ The Philosopher's Stone and the Holy Grail as the same object

    ▪️ The two cups: the Grail vs. the golden cup of the Whore of Babylon

    ▪️ The Babylonian System decoded

     

    🔴 THE TEMPLE OF BA'AL: World War III and the Occult Race for Immortality — a serialized investigative series. Coming April 30th.

     

    Sources and complete bibliography on Substack: https://substack.com/@drheatherlynn

     

    Bonus episode "Digging Deeper" for paid subscribers:

     

    Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, archaeologist, and host of The Midnight Academy Podcast. Her books include The Anunnaki Connection, Evil Archaeology, Baphomet Revealed, and Anunnaki Revelation.

     

    Find everything at www.drheatherlynn.com

     

    #Entropy #FreeEnergy #HolyGrail #Baphomet #PeterThiel #Saturn #KnightsTemplar #Freemasonry #OccultHistory #HiddenHistory #TheMidnightAcademy #DeepDive #AncientMysteries #Alchemy #PhilosophersStone #DrHeatherLynn #Transhumanism #AncientKnowledge #SacredGeometry #MysterySchools
  • The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

    Deep Dive #3: Why Religions Use Ritual Sex: Money, Sex, and Sorcery in the Temple

    04/04/2026 | 21 mins.
    I

    In the ancient world, altars were not just built for slaughter. They were used for sex. The first money ever created was a temple token that bought access to a goddess. The word "glamour" was a Scottish word for a magic spell. Aleister Crowley published a recipe for a sacramental cake made from semen and menstrual blood and called it the true Eucharist. Jeffrey Epstein told people he was harvesting the sexual energy of young girls. The Book of Revelation describes the Whore of Babylon sitting on the currents of global commerce, holding a golden cup. All of those things are connected. In this episode, I trace the line.

    From the temple economy of ancient Sumer to Crowley's O.T.O. to Epstein's island to the Whore of Babylon, I lay out how sacred sexual technology works, how it was inverted into a weapon, and why the global financial system still runs on an architecture built on temple prostitution.

    ⚠️ BONUS EPISODE: "Digging Deeper" — The material YouTube would not allow is on my Substack for paid subscribers. This includes the full Cake of Light recipe from The Book of the Law, what each degree of the O.T.O. looks like in practice, what second-century Gnostic sects actually consumed for their Eucharist (including the most abominable heresy in history, babies), and the Sabbatean-Frankist theology of redemption through transgression. Link below.

    DISCLAIMER: The analysis presented in this episode represents Dr. Heather Lynn's scholarly interpretation of symbolic, theological, and esoteric frameworks as applied to historical and contemporary events. All claims are sourced and cited in the bibliography available on Substack. References to sex magic, ritual practices, Kabbalistic frameworks, and intelligence operations are structural and symbolic analyses drawn from published historical, theological, and academic sources. They should not be interpreted as accusations of criminal conduct or coordinated action by any named individual or organization. This is speculative analysis within the tradition of comparative religion, esoteric studies, and symbolic anthropology. Viewer discretion is advised.

     

    This episode covers:

    ▪️ The origin of money in the temples of Ishtar and sacred prostitution

    ▪️ Why every civilization treats sex as a point of contact with the divine

    ▪️ The Kabbalistic zivvug: the Western Wall as bridal chamber

    ▪️ Shuckling as embodied sacred sexual rhythm

    ▪️ The Book of Enoch, the Watchers, and the forbidden technology of beautification

    ▪️ The etymology of "cosmetics" from the Greek cosmos: order, not beauty

    ▪️ "Glamour" as a literal spell: from Scottish occultism to the beauty industry

    ▪️ Alice Bailey's Glamour: A World Problem and astral illusion as control

    ▪️ How sex magic actually works: sigils, orgasm, and the direction of energy

    ▪️ Tantric maithuna, Taoist huan jing, and Crowley's operational framework

    ▪️ The Cake of Light: Crowley's Eucharist of sexual fluids

    ▪️ Crowley's hierarchy of sacrificial blood and "the fresh blood of a child"

    ▪️ Menstrual blood in Kabbalah vs. Crowley: same channel, opposite direction

    ▪️ Jack Parsons, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Babalon Working

    ▪️ What a honeypot actually is: the mechanics of sexual blackmail

    ▪️ Epstein, Roy Cohn, Operation Midnight Climax, and the intelligence genealogy

    ▪️ Loosh: the harvesting of human life-force energy

    ▪️ René Guénon's "counter-initiation": the deliberate reversal of sacred architecture

    ▪️ The Whore of Babylon decoded: not a person but a program

    ▪️ Currency, current, and the suppression of circular energy

    ▪️ Peter Thiel, Saturn, Kronos, entropy, and the equation they hid

     

    Sources and complete bibliography on Substack: https://substack.com/home/post/p-192738502 

    Bonus episode "Digging Deeper" for paid subscribers:  

    Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, archaeologist, and host of The Midnight Academy Podcast. Her books include The Anunnaki Connection, Evil Archaeology, Baphomet Revealed, and Anunnaki Revelation.

    Find everything at www.drheatherlynn.com
  • The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)

    Deep Dive #2: The Kirk Assassination: Blood Covenants, Ritual Sacrifice, and Lurianic Kabbalistic Eschatology

    03/27/2026 | 25 mins.
    Candace Owens raised the questions. Others circled the symbolism. Nobody has laid out the full mechanism. In this episode, I walk through the Kabbalistic and eschatological framework surrounding the Charlie Kirk assassination, tracing the symbolic architecture from the pierced ear in Exodus to the neck wound, from Lurianic cosmology to the political infrastructure that occupies the same rooms as the theology. This is not partisan commentary. This is structural analysis of the oldest sacrificial logic still operating beneath the surface of modern events.

    DISCLAIMER: The analysis presented in this episode represents Dr. Heather Lynn's scholarly interpretation of symbolic, theological, and eschatological frameworks as applied to public events. All claims are sourced and cited in the bibliography available on Substack. References to ritual sacrifice, occult architecture, Kabbalistic frameworks, and eschatological mechanisms are structural and symbolic analyses drawn from published theological, historical, and academic sources. They should not be interpreted as accusations of criminal conduct, conspiracy, or coordinated action by any named individual, organization, or religious group. No statement in this episode should be taken as a definitive finding of fact or legal conclusion. This is speculative analysis within the tradition of comparative religion, esoteric studies, and symbolic anthropology. Dr. Lynn encourages listeners to examine the cited sources and reach their own conclusions. This episode is not intended to disparage any faith tradition, ethnic group, or political movement. Viewer discretion is advised.

    This episode covers:

    The ear as the organ of obedience in ancient Near Eastern symbolism Exodus 21 and the blood covenant of the willing servant

    Mashiach ben Yosef vs. Mashiach ben David: the two-messiah framework The Butler rally ear wound read through the lens of ritual marking

    Isaac Luria and the shattering of the vessels (Shevirat HaKelim)

    Tikkun, the gathering of sparks, and why the Klipot fight hardest at the end

    Chabad-Lubavitch: from esoteric mysticism to global operating system

    Rebbe Schneerson, the messianic identification, and the theology of concealment

    The Noahide laws, Public Law 102-14, and the alignment of Gentile nations

    The Kushner-Chabad connection and the Abraham Accords as eschatological infrastructure

    Charlie Kirk's role as Gentile intermediary within the Noahide framework

    The neck wound as kosher sacrifice: severing the bridge between the supernal and the material

    The sequential logic: marking, then offering

    Full bibliography and sourced citations on Substack: https://substack.com/home/post/p-192025200

    Part 1 on Ba'al, blood, and the oldest pattern in religion: https://substack.com/home/post/p-190332636

     

    Dr. Heather Lynn is a historian, author, and host of The Midnight Academy Podcast. Her books include The Anunnaki Connection, Evil Archaeology, and Baphomet Revealed.

     

    #CharlieKirk #Kabbalah #RitualSacrifice #LurianicKabbalah #Eschatology #Chabad #NoahideLaws #AbrahamAccords #OccultSymbolism #TheMidnightAcademy
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About The H-Files with Dr. Heather Lynn (formerly The Midnight Academy)
For those who sense the cracks in the official story, who know the past is stranger than we have been told, The H-Files offers a place to think clearly about how power actually works and what modern life has obscured. Same host, same archive, new name. This was The Midnight Academy. Hosted by Dr. Heather Lynn, author, historian, and renegade archaeologist tracing the occult architecture beneath the maxodern world. The show investigates hidden history, esoteric symbolism, religion, and the long broker-class structures that run from the temple economies of ancient Sumer through to the institutions of the present, alongside interviews with researchers, scientists, and writers willing to follow the evidence past polite consensus. Because in an age of chaos, remembering our history is a revolutionary act.
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