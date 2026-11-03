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This Game Is Broken

Pickaxe
ComedyGames
This Game Is Broken
Latest episode

252 episodes

  • This Game Is Broken

    An Ironic Pumpkin

    10/28/2026 | 43 mins.
    Dave is back with our Halloween inspired special show, we just hope you remember what happened 7 years ago...

    This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.

    Support us here!

    PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken

    This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors

    Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast

    iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/

    Facebook -

    https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/

    Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • This Game Is Broken

    Cozy But Brutal

    10/14/2026 | 43 mins.
    Paula is at the wheel as she takes the gang through rounds of ‘Random Experts Trivia’, Daisy Chain, Cozy Reviews, Next Big Trends and of course Higher or Lower.

    This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.

    Support us here!

    PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken

    This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors

    Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast

    iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/

    Facebook -

    https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/

    Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • This Game Is Broken

    Oops All Cults

    09/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    Mike is leading the crew in as they: name weird components, decipher Board Game Mashups, paint words like neanderthals and of course play a round of Higher or Lower Steam Edition

    This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.

    Support us here!

    PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken

    This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors

    Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast

    iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/

    Facebook -

    https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/

    Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • This Game Is Broken

    We Are The Chample-ions

    09/09/2026 | 37 mins.
    Nick hosts a three way battle of the brains. Which frankly doesn't bode well considering the nature of the podcast.

    This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.

    Support us here!

    PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken

    This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors

    Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast

    iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/

    Facebook -

    https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/

    Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • This Game Is Broken

    A Blatant Copy

    08/19/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Dave hosts this weeks show. What happens you ask? No idea. Matthew wasn't in this one and he writes these.

    This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.

    Support us here!

    PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken

    This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors

    Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast

    iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/

    Facebook -

    https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/

    Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About This Game Is Broken
This Game is Broken is a comedy board gaming panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming and The Brother's Murph - Nick and Mike Murphy. New episodes every second wednesday.
ComedyGamesLeisure

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