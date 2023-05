Episode 142: Twenty dwarves do handstands!

I (Matthew) writes these desciptions and honestly I have no idea what happens in this show. I let them record while I was away and Dave seemed very happy about it. Enjoy! This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below. This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our Sponsors Restoration Games Find them at https://restorationgames.com/ We are proud members of The Dice Tower Network! Find out more here - https://www.dicetower.com/dice-tower-network Twitter - https://twitter.com/TGiBpodcast iTunes - https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/this-game-is-broken/id1282526804?mt=2 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/this_game_is_broken_podcast/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Thisgameisbrokenpodcast/ Email - [email protected] And if you want to help us out financially... for some insane reason... PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken All our art was done by the fantastic Deadcatdreaming find him at deadcatdreaming.co.uk