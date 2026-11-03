Paula is at the wheel as she takes the gang through rounds of ‘Random Experts Trivia’, Daisy Chain, Cozy Reviews, Next Big Trends and of course Higher or Lower.



This Game is Broken is a comedy board game panel show with Matthew Jude, Dave Luza, Paula Deming, Nick Murphy and Mike Murphy. We play a lot of nonsense games full of role playing and trivia as well as other fun stuff which can be found at the links below.



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PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/thisgameisbroken



This Game is Broken is eternally thankful to our sponsors



Restoration Games - Find them at https://restorationgames.com/



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Email - Thisgameisbrokenpodcast@gmail.com

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