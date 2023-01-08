Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Zarna Garg
Family dinner table talk is dead. The new hangout for families is a shared WhatsApp message, it's a YouTube link, it's a forwarded TikTok. Join me in my new liv...
Society & CultureRelationships
Family dinner table talk is dead. The new hangout for families is a shared WhatsApp message, it's a YouTube link, it's a forwarded TikTok. Join me in my new liv...
Available Episodes

  • The Sex Talk
    Normally the "Sex Talk" is when the parents sit the kids down for some facts. But in Zarna's family, it's the other way around...
    8/1/2023
    40:21
About The Zarna Garg Show

Family dinner table talk is dead. The new hangout for families is a shared WhatsApp message, it's a YouTube link, it's a forwarded TikTok. Join me in my new living room on the Zarna Garg Show, with my family members and other guests, as we explore modern life's most pressing issues like a modern family - through our own podcast.
