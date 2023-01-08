Family dinner table talk is dead. The new hangout for families is a shared WhatsApp message, it's a YouTube link, it's a forwarded TikTok. Join me in my new liv...

Normally the Sex Talk is when the parents sit the kids down for some facts. But in Zarna's family, it's the other way around...

About The Zarna Garg Show

Family dinner table talk is dead. The new hangout for families is a shared WhatsApp message, it's a YouTube link, it's a forwarded TikTok. Join me in my new living room on the Zarna Garg Show, with my family members and other guests, as we explore modern life's most pressing issues like a modern family - through our own podcast.