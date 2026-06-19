The World of Women Create Podcast

In this episode, Editor-in-Chief Susan Harold sits down with Lori Siebert—product designer, maker, mixed-media artist, and creative educator—to explore her journey from artist to entrepreneur and how she built a thriving creative business over several decades.
Lori began her career in 1987 with a graphic design firm and later expanded into art licensing, working with major brands like Target, Bath & Body Works, Universal Studios, and Nickelodeon while continuing to grow her own product and home décor design work.
Lori shares how a series of life shifts beginning in 2021 led her to start saying “yes” to long-held bucket list opportunities while also learning to say “no” to things that no longer bring joy, reshaping how she approaches both life and work. She has expanded her impact through teaching and hosting immersive creative retreats across the United States and Europe, helping artists strengthen their creative practice and business skills. As co-founder of ArtBizJam and ArtBizJam Abundance, she continues to support artists with tools, resources, and community to build sustainable creative careers rooted in both passion and intention.
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Upcoming Retreats:
Wearable Art Adventure - October 4th-9th (2026)
Winter in Oaxaca - January 24th-30th (2027)
Noticing, Capturing, and Composing a Grecian Journey - April 22nd-29th (2027)
Journalling the Journey - September 17th-24th (2027)
Marrakech, Morocco - October 30th - November 6th (2027)