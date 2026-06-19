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The World of Women Create Podcast

Women Create
BusinessCrafts
The World of Women Create Podcast
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • The World of Women Create Podcast

    From Artist to Entrepreneur: Growing a Creative Business with Lori Siebert

    06/19/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this episode, Editor-in-Chief Susan Harold sits down with Lori Siebert—product designer, maker, mixed-media artist, and creative educator—to explore her journey from artist to entrepreneur and how she built a thriving creative business over several decades.

    Lori began her career in 1987 with a graphic design firm and later expanded into art licensing, working with major brands like Target, Bath & Body Works, Universal Studios, and Nickelodeon while continuing to grow her own product and home décor design work. 

    Lori shares how a series of life shifts beginning in 2021 led her to start saying “yes” to long-held bucket list opportunities while also learning to say “no” to things that no longer bring joy, reshaping how she approaches both life and work. She has expanded her impact through teaching and hosting immersive creative retreats across the United States and Europe, helping artists strengthen their creative practice and business skills. As co-founder of ArtBizJam and ArtBizJam Abundance, she continues to support artists with tools, resources, and community to build sustainable creative careers rooted in both passion and intention. 

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    Upcoming Retreats:

    Wearable Art Adventure - October 4th-9th (2026)

    Winter in Oaxaca - January 24th-30th (2027)

    Noticing, Capturing, and Composing a Grecian Journey - April 22nd-29th (2027)

    Journalling the Journey - September 17th-24th (2027)

    Marrakech, Morocco - October 30th - November 6th (2027)
  • The World of Women Create Podcast

    The Power Behind the Camera: Women Makers & Authentic Storytelling with Lisa Foley-Haukom

    05/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    Creative Director, writer, visual storyteller, and award-winning self-portrait photographer Lisa Foley-Haukom joins Editor in Chief Susan Harold for a conversation on how women makers can navigate media to share their work, build meaningful connections, and create opportunities through storytelling and photography.

    As the founder of The Goldenbrand and Photo Club, Lisa has built a global creative community empowering women to step behind the lens and tell their own stories with confidence and authenticity. Lisa shares insights from her 30-day creative experiment, the evolution of Photo Club, and why she believes women are the best people to hold the camera when it comes to documenting their own lives and experiences.

    The conversation also dives into the power we give the camera—and what it means to reclaim that power for ourselves through self-portraiture, creativity, and visibility. From redefining self-image to building creative confidence, this episode is an inspiring look at storytelling, community, and the importance of women documenting women.

    Website - The Golden Brand

    Substack - IWNGTFY

    Instagram - The Golden Brand

    Website - The Photo Club
  • The World of Women Create Podcast

    The Art of Becoming: Unlock Bold Confidence, Creativity & Leadership with Dionne Woods

    04/16/2026 | 56 mins.
    Artist, speaker, and creative visionary Dionne Woods joins Editor in Chief Susan Harold for an inspiring conversation on awakening your creativity and stepping into who you’re meant to become. As the founder of The Turquoise Iris and creator of the Motivatarian Method™, Dionne shares how a journey that began painting furniture in her Oklahoma garage grew into a global brand rooted in bold expression, connection, and purpose.

    We explore breaking through self-doubt and imposter syndrome, what courageous expression looks like in everyday life, and how creativity shapes leadership. Dionne also reflects on the pivotal moments that guided her path, building a deeply connected creative community, and the meaning behind her 2026 word: Embody.

    At its core, this conversation is about unlocking what’s holding you back, trusting your voice, and creating a life and business that feel aligned, expansive, and authentically your own.

    Instagram – The Turquoise Iris

    Website – The Turquoise Iris

    Magazine Website – The Turquoise Iris Journal

    LinkedIn – Dionne Woods

    Facebook – The Turquoise Iris

    YouTube – The Turquoise Iris

    Podcast – The Motivatarian Exchange
  • The World of Women Create Podcast

    From Hobby to Business: Building a Sustainable Art Career with Hayley Price White

    03/20/2026 | 37 mins.
    Artist and creative entrepreneur Hayley Price White  joins Editor in Chief Susan Harold for an inspiring conversation on how to build a sustainable art career without losing your creativity. We talk about the shift from hobby to business, including pricing your work with confidence, selling in a way that feels authentic and creating systems that support long-term growth.

    We also dive into visibility, overcoming the tendency to undervalue your work, and finding consistency in both your creative practice and income—without feeling boxed in. At its core, this conversation is about trusting your voice, balancing strategy with intuition and building a creative career that feels both aligned and sustainable.

    Hayley helps artists build viable businesses without burning out or selling out. She is the founder of The Art Coaching Club, a membership and education platform for artists, and The Scouted Studio, a contemporary online art gallery. Through her own art practice, coaching, podcasting, and writing, Hayley focuses on the intersection of creativity, business, and building out your version of success.

    Instagram - Hayley Price White

    Instagram - The Art Coaching Club 

    Website - The Art Coaching Club

    Substack - The Art Coaching Club

    The Art Coaching Club Podcast
  • The World of Women Create Podcast

    The Creative Journey of a Mixed-Media Artist: Imposter Syndrome, Studio Life & Growth with Denise Shives

    02/20/2026 | 42 mins.
    Mixed-media artist Denise Shives joins Editor in Chief Susan Harold for an inspiring conversation about imposter syndrome, the winding road of the creative journey and the art of building a life rooted in patience and passion.

    Tucked inside a pole barn behind her home in Walla Walla, Washington, Denise’s art studio and occasional shop reflect years of chasing dreams, working hard and trusting the process. A mixed-media artist and creator of The Pocket Lady, Denise shares how she found her voice, embraced her calling and created a space filled with the things she loves—each piece telling a story of resilience and growth.

    In this episode, Denise opens up about overcoming self-doubt as an artist, the evolution of her creative path and the meaningful details that make her studio a true reflection of her heart and work. 

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    Read Denise’s Feature in WHERE Women Create
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About The World of Women Create Podcast
Join the Women Create team on our podcast series The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE. Inspired by the WOMEN CREATE magazines and community, the women featured in these intimate conversations are artists and makers, entrepreneurs, foodies and creators of the unusual and the exceptional. Their personal stories are filled with triumphs, perseverance, inspiration and a love of and commitment to the spirit of creativity. We invite you to join us to get to know these very special women — fellow creators, kindred spirits and friends — through our new podcast series: WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE.
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