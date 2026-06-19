The World of Women Create Podcast

Creative Director, writer, visual storyteller, and award-winning self-portrait photographer Lisa Foley-Haukom joins Editor in Chief Susan Harold for a conversation on how women makers can navigate media to share their work, build meaningful connections, and create opportunities through storytelling and photography.



As the founder of The Goldenbrand and Photo Club, Lisa has built a global creative community empowering women to step behind the lens and tell their own stories with confidence and authenticity. Lisa shares insights from her 30-day creative experiment, the evolution of Photo Club, and why she believes women are the best people to hold the camera when it comes to documenting their own lives and experiences.



The conversation also dives into the power we give the camera—and what it means to reclaim that power for ourselves through self-portraiture, creativity, and visibility. From redefining self-image to building creative confidence, this episode is an inspiring look at storytelling, community, and the importance of women documenting women.



Website - The Golden Brand



Substack - IWNGTFY



Instagram - The Golden Brand



Website - The Photo Club