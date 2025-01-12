Powered by RND
Sanjay Negi and Eduardo Perez
Water Lobby is co-hosted by Sanjay Negi, a water resources engineer with extensive experience in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, and Eduardo who specializes in urban water management and flood mitigation.
  • Water Opportunities and Economic Activities
    Welcome back to the Water Lobby podcast! In our second episode, we explored the diverse economic activities and opportunities within the water sector. From for-profit ventures to volunteer engagement, we discussed various avenues for individuals passionate about water resources, environmental conservation, and ecological advocacy.Key takeaways from our discussion:* Water professionals can contribute in numerous ways: Starting a for-profit consulting company is one option, but there's also a world of opportunities in public education, non-profits, and government agencies.* Networking is crucial: Building connections with like-minded individuals and organizations is essential for professional growth and impact in the water sector.* The water community is diverse: It encompasses professionals, academics, activists, and volunteers, each with their own motivations and perspectives.* Water resource management is a capitalistic endeavor: Understanding the economic forces at play is crucial for effective advocacy and conservation efforts.* Critical thinking and curiosity are essential: Asking the right questions and actively participating in the community are key to making a difference.Organizations and resources mentioned:* EWRI (Environmental Water Resources Institute): A subsection of the American Society of Civil Engineers.* TFMA (Texas Floodplain Managers Association): A chapter of the American Society of Floodplain Managers.* TSPE (Texas Society of Professional Engineers): A professional organization for licensed engineers in Texas.* Texas Water Association: Formerly known as the Texas Water Conservation Association.* Texas Water Leaders: A leadership development program focused on water issues.* Texas Water Trade: A non-profit organization facilitating water rights trading.We also touched upon important topics such as:* The role of water in corporate finance: Water is a significant cost factor for many industries, particularly agriculture.* Water loss and auditing: New regulations are creating opportunities for professionals with expertise in water loss auditing.* The importance of a competitive water market: Concerns were raised about the concentration of water rights in the hands of a few entities.Our call to action:We encourage everyone interested in water issues to become active and engaged members of the community. By asking questions, networking, and critically evaluating the information, we can collectively work towards a more sustainable water future.Join the conversation!We would love to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed in this episode. What are your experiences in the water sector? What challenges and opportunities do you see? Share your comments below! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit waterlobby.substack.com
    24:53
  • The Water Lobby Podcast: Pilot Episode
    Tuning in to the flow of knowledge.Have you ever wondered about the intricate world of water management, the challenges of conservation, and the impact of new technologies on our understanding of this precious resource? Look no further than "The Water Lobby," a new podcast making waves in the world of water engineering and beyond.In their pilot episode, hosts Eduardo and Sanjay, both experienced civil engineers with diverse backgrounds, delve into the fascinating world of water, exploring its complexities from both a technical and societal perspective. Their conversation touches upon the importance of community engagement, the role of technology in water management, and the increasing need for cross-disciplinary collaboration.A Meeting of Minds:Eduardo, a Mexican-American engineer with a passion for oral history and community engagement, brings a unique cultural perspective to the conversation. His work with the City of Austin focuses on storm drain analysis and protection, highlighting the crucial link between urban development and environmental preservation.Sanjay, a consultant with a strong background in hydraulic modeling, adds his expertise on the software HEC-RAS (Hydrologic Engineering Center's River Analysis System). He shares his journey of learning and applying this powerful tool, emphasizing its importance in flood modeling and water resource management.HEC-RAS 2025: A Game Changer:A key highlight of the episode is the discussion on the latest version of HEC-RAS, version 2025. Eduardo, an early adopter of this beta software, explains the significance of its new features, particularly the enhanced pipe modeling capabilities. This advancement allows for more accurate and detailed modeling of urban water systems, a crucial step towards better water management in cities like Austin.The Ripple Effect:Beyond the technicalities, "The Water Lobby" emphasizes the broader implications of water management decisions. They discuss the impact of urbanization on downstream communities, the role of various stakeholders in water resource allocation, and the potential for conflict as water scarcity becomes a growing concern.Why This Podcast Matters:"The Water Lobby" is more than just a technical discussion; it's a call for greater awareness and participation in water resource management. By bridging the gap between experts and the public, this podcast aims to foster a community of informed individuals who can contribute to the conversation and advocate for sustainable water practices.Where to Listen:The pilot episode of "The Water Lobby" will soon be available on major platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts. Stay tuned for their upcoming blog posts and future episodes, where they'll continue to explore the multifaceted world of water and its impact on our lives. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit waterlobby.substack.com
    28:53

Water Lobby is co-hosted by Sanjay Negi, a water resources engineer with extensive experience in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, and Eduardo who specializes in urban water management and flood mitigation. Together, they bring a dynamic blend of technical expertise, industry insights, and a shared passion for innovative, sustainable water solutions. Sanjay’s background in storm drainage design and resiliency strategies complements Eduardo’s on-the-ground perspective on municipal water challenges, making Water Lobby the perfect platform to explore the cutting-edge ideas shaping the future of water resources. waterlobby.substack.com
