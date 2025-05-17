August 9, 2014, changed the world. While the world mobilized, Lezley was navigating the deepest grief imaginable. What was it like to grieve in the public eye, while her son’s name became a rallying cry? How did she process the love, the anger, and the weight of a movement born from her loss? This series was created in partnership with Campaign Zero, a nonprofit organization that develops data-driven policy solutions to end police violence in America. Learn more about the series and the work of Campaign Zero and The Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons and Daughters Foundation at www.stillmybaby.org. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our shows and get bonus content. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
44:26
Welcome to the World, Mike Mike
Before Michael Brown became a national symbol, he was simply Mike Mike – Lezley's firstborn son. Her early years of motherhood in St. Louis were full of ups and downs: joy, struggle, sacrifices, and dreams. She navigated pregnancy with the help of her community, survived her darkest moments of early motherhood, raised Mike as a single mother, and went on to find love and help Mike graduate – only to have everything ripped away.
45:36
Introducing: Still My Baby (Official Trailer)
After the police shot and killed her firstborn son, Lezley McSpadden was left trying to hold things together while the world turned her family's private tragedy into a public battleground. This series reveals the untold story behind the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, on August 9, 2014. It’s a family portrait filled with loss, grief, and one mother’s enduring strength. Episode 1 is out May 27, wherever you get your podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2:05
The Untold Story: Providing Access to Housing After Incarceration
Incarceration in the U.S. has profound flaws and consequences, but there are many people doing life-changing work to lessen its harm. In this special episode, Lemonada co-founder Stephanie Wittels Wachs sits down with two individuals whose organizations aim to increase access to housing for people who have been involved in the justice system. Stephanie speaks with Leslie Credle, founder and executive director of Justice 4 Housing in Boston, and Bernadette Butler, director of The Homecoming Project, an initiative out of Impact Justice in Northern California. The three discuss the realities faced by justice-involved individuals in today’s society, and how housing is both a human right and a crucial place to start when trying to improve lives. You can find Justice 4 Housing at justice4housing.org and @justice4housing on Instagram and YouTube. The Homecoming Project can be found through its parent organization at impactjustice.org and @impactjustice on Instagram and Facebook. Thank you to both of these organizations for making this episode possible.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:37
The Untold Story: Why we can’t incarcerate our way to public safety
There has been a lot of media coverage around recent spikes in violent crime. A LOT. Even though overall crime rates are at historic lows, many people are feeling unsafe and want solutions. Most people also want to tackle our country's incarceration crisis while addressing public safety concerns. As it turns out, these things go hand in hand. Join us for this special live event between Lemonada Media and The Just Trust to hear from executive directors of three leading criminal justice reform advocacy organizations – a former Police Lieutenant, a former federal prosecutor, and a social worker focused on drug law reform – about the intersection of safety and criminal justice reform in this moment. We'll ask questions like "what really makes communities safer?" (hint - it's not more prisons), and "what myths do we need to bust about justice reform?" The bottom line is that the criminal justice system impacts all of us, and we all have a role to play in making it better – in every city, in every state, regardless of who is in the White House or the Governors' mansions. Join us as we break down some of the most urgent strategies for change, and how unlikely allies across sectors are leading the way.
Still My Baby is a powerful, intimate limited series that tells the untold story of one of the most pivotal moments in modern American history - the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Told from the perspective of Lezley McSpadden, Mike Brown’s mother, this is not a courtroom drama or a political explainer. It’s a portrait of Mike’s family told by those closest to him. The series traces the years before August 9, 2014, when Lezley was a young mom and Mike was just a funny, big-hearted kid. Then, everything changed. And in the deafening noise that followed - public shaming, national outrage, and a 400+ day uprising - one family was left behind, trying to pick up the pieces in private. We look at what happened to that family in the immediate aftermath of Mike’s killing, how they longed for the ordinary after tragedy hit, and we’ll see how they built themselves back to where they are today.