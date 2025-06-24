Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicThe Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge

Sara Jachimiak, Rob Turner, Jimmy Knowledge
MusicMusic Commentary
The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 6 - DBK (Side A)
    Join Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge for side A of the DBK discussion on the newest installment of The Umphreys "WOW" Show.  In this episode, Rob & Jimmy dissect one of Umphrey's most iconic songs, put a magnifying glass to its lyrics, and reveal some of its history with insight from Joel, Bayliss & Stasik.   Listen closely for a trivia question from Joel about a track on the new album, "Asking for a Friend" to score a vinyl copy and an AFAF t-shirt of the winner's choosing! Dates of DBK versions heard in this episode. Listed in order played.  * 02/03/12: Setlist:  https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-february-3-2012-first-avenue-minneapolis-mn-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/30tp3R5  UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,7214/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-2-3-2012-First-Avenue-Minneapolis-MN.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/UM2012-02-03 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2012/02/03 * 10/29/99: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-october-29-1999-madison-oyster-bar-warehouse-south-bend-in-usa.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/um1999-10-29.shnf Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/1999/10/29 * 04/03/08: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-april-3-2008-the-orange-peel-asheville-nc-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2nC3EAV   UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,2418/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-4-3-2008-The-Orange-Peel-Asheville-NC.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/UM2008-04-03 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2008/04/03 * 02/11/06: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-february-11-2006-the-orpheum-theatre-madison-wi-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2hR0eZy UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,897/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-2-11-2006-Orpheum-Theatre-Madison-WI.html * 08/14/21: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-august-14-2021-first-avenue-minneapolis-mn-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2VXdvaD   UMLive: http://www.umlive.net/live-music/0,27057/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-8-14-2021-First-Avenue-Minneapolis-MN.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/um2021-08-14.nak701 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2021/08/14 * 11/02/11: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-november-2-2011-northern-lights-clifton-park-ny-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2heNZXj UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,6906/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-11-2-2011-Northern-Lights-Clifton-Park-NY.html Also heard in this episode:   * “Cat in a Hat” - Allan Sherman - https://open.spotify.com/track/2RGb0C1jIOHx4ECNXCoRL4?si=0a9486c061d84f41 * “I’ve Seen All Good People” - Yes - https://open.spotify.com/track/65OkkbojeDsPcwS9J7EiCc?si=0eff424916d449ae * "Mozart Symphony 40 in G Minor" - https://open.spotify.com/track/6OC0v9yU90ME5DW2o1skKr?si=40729170f86546d8 * "Mozart Symphony #40" - Grant Green - https://open.spotify.com/track/7zs0BUgI8GB3UcpjfElYnF?si=1182c211ae0d4be7 Contact the Umphreys "WOW" show:  [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showSupport DATC Media on Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/3ueekmjeDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comEmail: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: (5) Dropped Among This Crowd Media | FacebookDATC Media: (1) DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter
    --------  
    1:23:01
  • Episode 5 - August (Side B - Part 2 - Featuring a conversation with Sara J from DATC Podcast)
    Join us for side B, part two of the August discussion, featuring the medal round where Rob Turner and Jimmy Knowledge share their bronze, silver and gold versions with special guest, Dropped Among This Crowd Podcast host, Sara J.   Dates of medal round versions talked about in this episode:  Sara J:Honorable mention:  04.27.12  Bronze:  04.15.05Silver: 04.15.07Gold:  02.1.13 Jimmy Knowledge:  Bronze:  01.27.11Silver: 07.3.16Gold:  02.10.06 Rob Turner:Bronze:  01.30.15Silver: 08.21.05  Gold:  03.18.08  Post medal round: 08.28.09 Contact the Umphreys "WOW" show:  [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showSupport DATC Media on Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/3ueekmjeDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comCrooked Conversations: https://datcmediacompany.com/some-variations-2Email: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: (5) Dropped Among This Crowd Media | FacebookDATC Media: (1) DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter"Dropped Among This Crowd" Official Store: https://datcmediacompany.com/datc-store
    --------  
    2:00:35
  • Episode 4 - August (Side B - Part 1)
    On this week's episode, join us for part one, side B of the August discussion. Hear what Umphrey's McGee keyboardist, Joel Cummins had to say about August, and his insight on the recent version from SweetWater 420 Festival in Atlanta GA on April 30th, where the band played as a five-piece.  Dates for the Augusts discussed and featured in this episode:  05.22.0304.15.07  12.30.08  03.23.1802.15.19  02.09.22Tune in next week for part 2 of the August side B discussion: featuring the medal round where Rob Turner and Jimmy Knowledge share their bronze, silver and gold versions with special guest, Dropped Among This Crowd Podcast host, Sara J. Contact the Umphreys "WOW" show:  [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showSupport DATC Media on Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/3ueekmjeDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comCrooked Conversations: https://datcmediacompany.com/some-variations-2Email: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: (5) Dropped Among This Crowd Media | FacebookDATC Media: (1) DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter"Dropped Among This Crowd" Official Store: https://datcmediacompany.com/datc-store
    --------  
    1:05:35
  • Episode 3- August (Side A)
    In episode three, "Side A", Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge examine the history, lyrics, and composition of the Umphrey's McGee tune, "August."   The guys look closely at the original album version vs. the reconstructed live evolution and share insightful & hilarious memories from Brendan Bayliss & Ryan Stasik. Brought to you by: DATC Media Jimmy Knowledge's August essay mentioned in this episode: Leveled IdeasContact the Umphreys "WOW" show:  [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comCrooked Conversations: https://datcmediacompany.com/some-variations-2Email: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: Dropped Among This Crowd Media - Home | FacebookDATC Media: DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter"Dropped Among This Crowd" Official Store: https://datcmediacompany.com/datc-store
    --------  
    1:11:41
  • Episode 2 - Hurt Bird Bath (Side B - Featuring a Conversation with Josh Colky from Umphreak's Anonymous)
    Join us for Side B of the Hurt Bird Bath discussion on this week's new episode of The Umphreys "WOW" Show! This time, Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge are joined by Josh Colky from Umphreak's Anonymous. The trio will discuss what versions of this iconic Umphrey's McGee song placed in their bronze, silver and gold medal spots.Josh Colky:   3. 02/19/04 - Theater of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PA2. 12/31/08- The Auditorium Theatre — Chicago, IL1. 03/16/06 - La Boule Noir — Paris, France Jimmy Knowledge:  3. 06/03/05- The Barrymore Theatre — Madison, WI2. 05/22/03- The Vogue Theatre — Indianapolis, IN1. 07/13/07- Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO   Rob Turner:  3. 02/24/06- The Pageant — St. Louis, MO2. 10/29/14- Forum Theatre — Binghamton, NY1. 12/03/04- Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA Listen to Side A: https://the-umphreys-wow-show-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge.simplecast.com/episodes/episode-1-hurt-bird-bath-side-aContact the Umphreys "WOW" show:  [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showWhere you can find this week's guest: Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/3ppkutecInstagram: https://tinyurl.com/2srze4u2Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ye25uwkzDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comCrooked Conversations: https://datcmediacompany.com/some-variations-2Email: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: (5) Dropped Among This Crowd Media | FacebookDATC Media: (1) DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter"Dropped Among This Crowd" Official Store: https://datcmediacompany.com/datc-store
    --------  
    1:56:02

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge

DATC Media Company Presents: The Umphreys "WOW" Show! A podcast that takes a deep dive into the history of Umphrey's McGee through the history and personalities of their songs. Featuring a "Side A" and "Side B" closer look at the band's songs, with insight from band members themselves, as well as the hosts own wisdom and curiosity, and of course input from umphreaks!
Podcast website
MusicMusic CommentaryMusic HistoryMusic Interviews

Listen to The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge, Dolly Parton's America and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/28/2025 - 2:15:04 PM