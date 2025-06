The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge

Episode 6 - DBK (Side A)

Join Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge for side A of the DBK discussion on the newest installment of The Umphreys "WOW" Show. In this episode, Rob & Jimmy dissect one of Umphrey's most iconic songs, put a magnifying glass to its lyrics, and reveal some of its history with insight from Joel, Bayliss & Stasik. Listen closely for a trivia question from Joel about a track on the new album, "Asking for a Friend" to score a vinyl copy and an AFAF t-shirt of the winner's choosing! Dates of DBK versions heard in this episode. Listed in order played. * 02/03/12: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-february-3-2012-first-avenue-minneapolis-mn-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/30tp3R5 UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,7214/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-2-3-2012-First-Avenue-Minneapolis-MN.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/UM2012-02-03 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2012/02/03 * 10/29/99: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-october-29-1999-madison-oyster-bar-warehouse-south-bend-in-usa.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/um1999-10-29.shnf Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/1999/10/29 * 04/03/08: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-april-3-2008-the-orange-peel-asheville-nc-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2nC3EAV UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,2418/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-4-3-2008-The-Orange-Peel-Asheville-NC.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/UM2008-04-03 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2008/04/03 * 02/11/06: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-february-11-2006-the-orpheum-theatre-madison-wi-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2hR0eZy UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,897/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-2-11-2006-Orpheum-Theatre-Madison-WI.html * 08/14/21: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-august-14-2021-first-avenue-minneapolis-mn-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2VXdvaD UMLive: http://www.umlive.net/live-music/0,27057/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-8-14-2021-First-Avenue-Minneapolis-MN.html Archive: https://archive.org/details/um2021-08-14.nak701 Relisten: https://relisten.net/umphreys/2021/08/14 * 11/02/11: Setlist: https://allthings.umphreys.com/setlists/umphreys-mcgee-november-2-2011-northern-lights-clifton-park-ny-usa.html Nugs.net: https://2nu.gs/2heNZXj UMLive: https://umlive.net/live-music/0,6906/Umphreys-McGee-mp3-flac-download-11-2-2011-Northern-Lights-Clifton-Park-NY.html Also heard in this episode: * “Cat in a Hat” - Allan Sherman - https://open.spotify.com/track/2RGb0C1jIOHx4ECNXCoRL4?si=0a9486c061d84f41 * “I’ve Seen All Good People” - Yes - https://open.spotify.com/track/65OkkbojeDsPcwS9J7EiCc?si=0eff424916d449ae * "Mozart Symphony 40 in G Minor" - https://open.spotify.com/track/6OC0v9yU90ME5DW2o1skKr?si=40729170f86546d8 * "Mozart Symphony #40" - Grant Green - https://open.spotify.com/track/7zs0BUgI8GB3UcpjfElYnF?si=1182c211ae0d4be7 Contact the Umphreys "WOW" show: [email protected] of "WOW": https://datcmediacompany.com/wall-of-%22wow%22-wednesdayWhere you can find the hosts on Twitter:The Umphrey's "WOW" show: https://twitter.com/umWOWshowJimmy Knowledge: https://twitter.com/UMfactsRob Turner: https://twitter.com/RsTnerDropped Among This Crowd Podcast Episode 189: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.com/episodes/a-conversation-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge-announcing-the-umphreys-wow-showSupport DATC Media on Patreon: https://tinyurl.com/3ueekmjeDATC Media Company: https://datcmediacompany.comDropped Among This Crowd Podcast: https://droppedamongthiscrowdpod.simplecast.comEmail: [email protected] Media Instagram: DATC Media Company (@datcmediacompany) • Instagram photos and videosDATC Media Facebook: (5) Dropped Among This Crowd Media | FacebookDATC Media: (1) DATCMediaCompany (@DatcMedia) / Twitter