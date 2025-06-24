Episode 2 - Hurt Bird Bath (Side B - Featuring a Conversation with Josh Colky from Umphreak's Anonymous)
Join us for Side B of the Hurt Bird Bath discussion on this week's new episode of The Umphreys "WOW" Show! This time, Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge are joined by Josh Colky from Umphreak's Anonymous. The trio will discuss what versions of this iconic Umphrey's McGee song placed in their bronze, silver and gold medal spots.Josh Colky: 3. 02/19/04 - Theater of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PA2. 12/31/08- The Auditorium Theatre — Chicago, IL1. 03/16/06 - La Boule Noir — Paris, France Jimmy Knowledge: 3. 06/03/05- The Barrymore Theatre — Madison, WI2. 05/22/03- The Vogue Theatre — Indianapolis, IN1. 07/13/07- Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO Rob Turner: 3. 02/24/06- The Pageant — St. Louis, MO2. 10/29/14- Forum Theatre — Binghamton, NY1. 12/03/04- Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA Listen to Side A: https://the-umphreys-wow-show-with-rob-turner-jimmy-knowledge.simplecast.com/episodes/episode-1-hurt-bird-bath-side-aContact the Umphreys "WOW" show: [email protected]
