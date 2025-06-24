About The Umphreys "WOW" Show with Rob Turner & Jimmy Knowledge

DATC Media Company Presents: The Umphreys "WOW" Show! A podcast that takes a deep dive into the history of Umphrey's McGee through the history and personalities of their songs. Featuring a "Side A" and "Side B" closer look at the band's songs, with insight from band members themselves, as well as the hosts own wisdom and curiosity, and of course input from umphreaks!