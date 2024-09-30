Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto

On this special edition of the podcast, we have one more "Gift Swap" episode with my "other show", The Chasing Tone Podcast! Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to interview Gabe Dalporto, the current CEO of Guitar Center. As the head of the worlds largest music retail store he has probably seen more amazing string, valve, and transistor based toys than most of us can dream of. Gabe's story about his musical family roots, his rather excellent first guitar, and his passion for music is a great story you will want to listen to. Gabe tells us about his music tastes, his writing, and his gigging experiences before he reveals that he is in fact a complete gear nut just like all of us! This turns into a fascinating insight into how Gabe has not just analyzed the business he runs, but has lived and breathed Guitar Center since he joined it, and created a vision for a ground up rejuvenation of this retail behemoth. We get a very candid and thoughtful appraisal of the business model of Guitar Center to date and then a glimpse of where it is going and how giant pedalboards will play a role. If you are interested in the music instrument business, heck if you are interested in musical instruments full stop, then this episode does not disappoint. Brian and Blake have some good ideas. Richard makes another Gilmour mistake when he mixes up one guitar with another.