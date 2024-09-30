I have a very special guest on this episode of the podcast, and that guest is none other than Jordan Buckley of Better Lovers & Every Time I Die.
We discuss a TON of things on this episode, and there is some fun gear chat at the end for us tone nerds.
But the bulk of the episode revolves around things like:
Processing massive personal challenges in the public eye
The emotional challenges of the music industry
Every Time I Die's unique approach to hardcore
Creativity as a necessity, not a choice
The transition to Better Lovers and how that occured
The importance of community in music
Of course we get into pizza, Boss pedals, JCM 800s, ESP Guitars, Gibson SGs and a whole lot more as well!
Enjoy it folks!
Check out Better Lovers on their website HERE https://betterloversband.com/
Give Jordan a follow HERE https://www.instagram.com/jordanfrombuffalo
1:23:06
Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto
On this special edition of the podcast, we have one more "Gift Swap" episode with my "other show", The Chasing Tone Podcast!
Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to interview Gabe Dalporto, the current CEO of Guitar Center.
As the head of the worlds largest music retail store he has probably seen more amazing string, valve, and transistor based toys than most of us can dream of. Gabe's story about his musical family roots, his rather excellent first guitar, and his passion for music is a great story you will want to listen to.
Gabe tells us about his music tastes, his writing, and his gigging experiences before he reveals that he is in fact a complete gear nut just like all of us! This turns into a fascinating insight into how Gabe has not just analyzed the business he runs, but has lived and breathed Guitar Center since he joined it, and created a vision for a ground up rejuvenation of this retail behemoth.
We get a very candid and thoughtful appraisal of the business model of Guitar Center to date and then a glimpse of where it is going and how giant pedalboards will play a role. If you are interested in the music instrument business, heck if you are interested in musical instruments full stop, then this episode does not disappoint. Brian and Blake have some good ideas. Richard makes another Gilmour mistake when he mixes up one guitar with another.
All of this and more on this special "gift swap edition" The Tone Mob/ Chasing Tone Podcast!
Check out chasing tone wherever you get your podcasts, or scope it out right HERE https://www.wamplerpedals.com/podcast/
1:11:46
The Legendary Brent Mason
Brent Mason is an absolute legend in the guitar world. Not only for his chameleon like ability to adapt to any song, but also for his technical precision and speed.
He is also one of the most prolific guitarists on the planet having played on basically any 1990s country song that matters, and a whole bunch of songs you never would have expected. On top of all of that, he's a heck of a nice guy and hilarious! You are in for a real treat of an episode!
One quick note:
This episode was pulled from the other guitar podcast I record, The Chasing Tone Podcast. We are doing a "podcast gift exchange" these next couple weeks to celebrate the holiday season, and I thought this episode was perfect for sharing with Tone Mob listeners. Hope you enjoy!
Check out The Chasing Tone Podcast HERE https://www.wamplerpedals.com/podcast/ or wherever you listen to Tone Mob.
Get in touch with Brent Mason on his website HERE https://www.brentmason.com/
1:06:57
What's Up With Warm Audio?
Have you heard of Warm Audio? If you've been around the audio world for the last decade or so then I'm sure that answer is "Yes!"
But what do you know about Warm Audio? Who is behind the company? How did they come to own a piece of the rack real estate inside almost every major studio? And they are making pedals now? What's up with that?
Today I get into the Warm Audio story with the folks behind the brand.
Bryce Young is the founder and CEO of the company. He tells the story of a young engineer who was dead set on sound, but had no resources to acquire those "must have" studio classics. So he built them himself, and then for others... and over time THOUSANDS of others! We get into all of that here.
Matt Desilett (Dez) works on the marketing team, and like Bryce is similarly obsessed with sound. He helps craft the message to get these products out into the world, and has similarly interesting story with how he got involved with the company.
I love it when folks come on the show to share their story, and its especially rewarding when it is a brand that is as ubiquitous as Warm. I think more folks need to hear their story, and this is he perfect place for it!
Check out their stuff https://warmaudio.com/
1:08:16
5 String Fretless Bass? w/ Woodshop Mike
On this episode I am sitting down and chewing the fat with Mike Poorman aka Woodshop Mike.
I met Mike during a dinner with the StewMac folks at NAMM, and he had a different story than many other "guitar youtuber" friends of mine. So I knew I wanted to get him on the show to share his rather unique tale with all of you.
Mike is a content creator who got his start in woodworking by building a neck-through, five-string, fretless bass while in high school. This eventually lead Mike to a career in custom cabinet making which ultimately dovetailed into making woodworking content for YouTube.
Enjoy the episode folks!
Check out Mike's website HERE https://woodshopmike.com/
The year was 2015. Show host Blake Wyland intended to start a podcast where he took a deep dive with his guests from the guitar world to explain their rigs. What happened was that, but also a whole lot more. The show quickly evolved into discussions about people's lives. Guitars, pedals, amps, etc. are the central hub of the show, but it really is more about the PEOPLE behind all of it. Both the musicians who use the gear, and the folks that create these magical tools of expression. You can expect chats about songwriting, favorite bands, family, loss, addiction, conspiracy theories, philosophy, and most of all....... food. This podcast goes all over the place. Come take a ride.