Although the Super High Quality Podcast was dormant for much of 2022 as the band toured heavily in support of the album I Don’t Live Here Anymore (which includes the Grammy-Nominated song “Harmonia’s Dream”) The War On Drugs are preparing new episodes of their SHQ Podcast for release in 2023. Presented as a series of audio stories told by the band members and crew, and featuring previously unreleased recordings, this oral history of their 2022 tour cycle goes behind the scenes to tell the story of a most extraordinary year on the road.
Through conversation, on-stage banter, and music, guitar tech Dominic East covers all the production ups and downs, and takes the story backstage, through airports and hotels, and out to the bus to reveal what it was like to put on an evening of LIVE DRUGS again and again, night after night in 2022.