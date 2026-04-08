To commemorate the tenth anniversary of The War On Drugs' Lost In The Dream, we've put together a special long-form episode of The Super High Quality Podcast to tell the behind-the-scenes story of how the record was made. Between sessions in Hoboken and North Carolina, Adam Granduciel worked regularly with engineer Jeff Zeigler in Philly adding "paint" to a collection of songs that would be widely hailed as the band's first masterpiece on its release in March 2014. As the band struggled against the repetition and inevitable distractions of working close to home with local friends and collaborators, as the recordings took shape, Adam was simultaneously struggling with the unpredictability of his own mental health. In candid conversations with the key players, and using previously unheard early mixes and demos, we'll follow the work in progress from the first sessions in early 2013 through the late summer and early fall when the songs took their final form during mixing. We'll also ride shotgun with Adam on his journey home from the mastering studio to the shoulder of I-95 in a fitting conclusion to the making of Lost In The Dream.



"One of 2014's Truly great records. The perfect American road trip" - NME



"The War On Drugs make archetypal road trip music. Shimmering, steady, gritty as pavement and open as the sky." - Rolling Stone



Host: Dominic East

Guests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Dusdin Condren