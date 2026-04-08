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17 episodes
- To commemorate the tenth anniversary of The War On Drugs' Lost In The Dream, we've put together a special long-form episode of The Super High Quality Podcast to tell the behind-the-scenes story of how the record was made. Between sessions in Hoboken and North Carolina, Adam Granduciel worked regularly with engineer Jeff Zeigler in Philly adding "paint" to a collection of songs that would be widely hailed as the band's first masterpiece on its release in March 2014. As the band struggled against the repetition and inevitable distractions of working close to home with local friends and collaborators, as the recordings took shape, Adam was simultaneously struggling with the unpredictability of his own mental health. In candid conversations with the key players, and using previously unheard early mixes and demos, we'll follow the work in progress from the first sessions in early 2013 through the late summer and early fall when the songs took their final form during mixing. We'll also ride shotgun with Adam on his journey home from the mastering studio to the shoulder of I-95 in a fitting conclusion to the making of Lost In The Dream.
"One of 2014's Truly great records. The perfect American road trip" - NME
"The War On Drugs make archetypal road trip music. Shimmering, steady, gritty as pavement and open as the sky." - Rolling Stone
Host: Dominic East
Guests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Dusdin Condren
- To commemorate the 10th Anniversary of The War On Drugs' 2014 album, Lost In The Dream, we've put together a special episode of the SHQ Podcast to tell the behind the scenes story of what it took to make the album. The full episode will be available on March 25th.
- After a handful of North American festival dates in August, The War On Drugs headed out for their final run of shows in September and October 2022. As the band continued to refine their performances, the tour moved east to west, north to south across the US and Canada, and finally back to Austin TX where the tour had started in early January. An extraordinary and unbelievably rewarding year of touring finally concluded with a final show on Mt Tamalpais just north of San Francisco in late October. Having weathered the Covid storm as well as a city-closing blizzard in January and a show-cancelling hurricane in September, and with 23 more shows in the bag, in this final episode, the band and crew take a last look at a year on the road like no other.
Host: Dominic East
Guests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Eliza Hardy-Jones
Cameos: Josh Goldsmith, Ben Silverstein, Matthew Walsh, Jimmy Russo
- After returning to the US in late April 2022, The War On Drugs took a short break berore heading back out on an intense 7-week tour that took the band to Mexico, across the US, and back to Europe. After a massive show with The Strokes in Mexico City, the band returned to the US for a tour that concluded at Bonnaroo in June. They made a quick turnaround, and headed back to Europe for a show opening for The Rolling Stones in London, as well as run of mostly festival dates across Europe. Despite a Covid outbreak that took down 3 members of the tour party simultaneously, the band and crew rallied to support each other once more, and by the time they returned to the States in early July, they'd successfully crushed another 28 shows.
Host: Dominic East
Guests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Eliza Hardy-Jones, Craig McQuiston
- Following their 6-week run of shows across the US in January and February, The War On Drugs headed to Finland in mid-March 2022 to begin 6 weeks of shows across Europe. As one of the first international bands to tour overseas as pandemic-restrictions lifted, the band performed their epic full-production shows to enthusiastic audiences in 11 countries between March and April. The band recorded more Covid cases, but each time a band member went down, as had happened on their US tour earlier in the year, someone else stepped in to keep the show on the road. After 19 shows, the band played 2 final sold-out arena shows in the Netherlands and Belgium to cap-off an amazing and eventful run.
Host: Dominic East
Guests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Eliza Hardy-Jones, Craig McQuiston
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About The Super High Quality Podcast
The Super High Quality Podcast is the official podcast of The War On Drugs and Super High Quality Records. Presented as a series of audio stories told by the band members and crew and featuring previously unreleased recordings, the Super High Quality Podcast is a real-time oral history of the band's evolution in the studio as well as on the road. Through conversation and music, longtime friend and guitar tech, Dominic East, takes the band's story backstage to share candid insights into life behind the scenes with The War On Drugs.Podcast website
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