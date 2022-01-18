Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to The Super High Quality Podcast in the App
Podcast The Super High Quality Podcast
The War On Drugs
  • LIVE DRUGS AGAIN - Part 1 (Jan/Feb 2022)
    In January 2022, The War On Drugs kicked off a world tour in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore.  At a time when there weren’t a lot of bands on the road as pandemic restrictions eased, TWOD packed multiple road cases with PPE and Covid tests, and headed to Austin TX to begin a six week tour of the US.  After the 4th show, singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel tested positive for Covid, shows were cancelled, and the band and crew found themselves quarantined in North Little Rock AR, uncertain of the tour's fate.  However, with Adam back to full health, the tour resumed, and in spite of additional sicknesses and some very unforgiving winter weather, the band completed the first leg of the tour in Phoenix AZ 28 shows later.Host: Dominic EastGuests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Eliza Hardy-Jones, Craig McQuiston.Cameos: Josh Goldsmith, Jimmy Russo
    6/13/2023
    31:02
  • The Super High Quality Podcast Trailer, Season 3
    The War On Drugs have just announced a series of sold-out “Drugcember” benefit shows to take place on December 19, 20, and 21st at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia.  Proceeds from the shows will benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that coordinates investment into the Philadelphia public schools.  Adam and Dominic talk about the upcoming Drugcember shows, the band’s deep connection to Johnny Brenda’s, and their plans for a new season of the podcast to be released in 2023 chronicling the events of their 2022 tour.
    12/12/2022
    7:16
  • I Don't Live Here Anymore - Part 4
    After 18 months apart, The War On Drugs were finally able to reconvene in person in the summer of 2021 ahead of their first scheduled live performances of the songs from their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore.  How does a band articulate the uniquely abstract collage of a studio album crafted partially in isolation during the pandemic?  How will it feel to finally play music together in the same room?   Who will play the cowbell l at the end of “I Don’t Wanna Wait”?  We look for answers in the final installment of our deep dive inside the making of IDLHA.Host: Dominic EastGuests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez
    1/25/2022
    28:29
  • I Don't Live Here Anymore - Part 3
    No one has been as instrumental in crafting the sound of The War On Drugs’ last two albums as Shawn Everett, the multi-Grammy-winner who has formed a remarkable studio partnership with band leader Adam Granduciel.  Perfectly suited to handle all manner of explorations, detours, and deadline elasticity, Shawn and the band talk about their collective dedication to the process of making records, and the many ways their process informs the decisions and revisions it took to craft the final versions of the songs on I Don’t Live Here Anymore.  Host: Dominic EastGuests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Shawn Everett
    1/18/2022
    28:37
  • I Don't Live Here Anymore - Part 2
    Over the course of recording I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs continued their obsessive exploration of the recording process in sessions at some of NY and LA’s most prestigious studios.  One standout session was the three weeks the band and an extended circle of collaborators and friends, spent at Hollywood’s Electro Vox in the spring of 2019.  A favorite of the band because it provides access to an outrageous palette of gear that playfully challenged the group’s experimental side, the Vox session was the center point of the IDLHA recordings.  In this episode, the band revisits the keeper takes, wrong turns and discoveries that helped inch the songs closer toward completion.  In addition to the 6 band members, guitarist Michael Bloch joins the conversation as the guys re-live the highlights of those memorable weeks at Vox.  Host: Dominic EastGuests: Adam Granduciel, Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca, Jon Natchez, Michael Bloch
    1/11/2022
    26:01

Although the Super High Quality Podcast was dormant for much of 2022 as the band toured heavily in support of the album I Don’t Live Here Anymore (which includes the Grammy-Nominated song “Harmonia’s Dream”) The War On Drugs are preparing new episodes of their SHQ Podcast for release in 2023. Presented as a series of audio stories told by the band members and crew, and featuring previously unreleased recordings, this oral history of their 2022 tour cycle goes behind the scenes to tell the story of a most extraordinary year on the road.


Through conversation, on-stage banter, and music, guitar tech Dominic East covers all the production ups and downs, and takes the story backstage, through airports and hotels, and out to the bus to reveal what it was like to put on an evening of LIVE DRUGS again and again, night after night in 2022.

