Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Quiet Magic (Storge)" was made. Inspired by the Greek love Storge, this song is all about family and the unassuming and foundational love that holds us together.
38:37
"Heal"
Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Heal" was made. A song about healing on the other side of grief and loss.
33:49
"Hurt"
Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Hurt" was made. A song about grief before, during and through loss.
31:32
"Bloom (Eros)"
Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Bloom (Eros)" was made. It's the first of seven songs inspired by the greek definitions of LOVE.
"Bloom (Eros)" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.:

34:56
“April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" & Astronomy, Vol. 2
In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Astronomy song, "April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" was made and overview the newly completed, Astronomy, Vol. 2 album!
"April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" & All of "Astronomy, Vol. 2"
https://fanlink.tv/Astronomy2