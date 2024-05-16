Powered by RND
The Sleeping At Last Podcast

Sleeping At Last
Welcome to The Sleeping At Last Podcast, where I get to explain how my music takes shape, one song at a time.
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • "Quiet Magic (Storge)"
    Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Quiet Magic (Storge)" was made. Inspired by the Greek love Storge, this song is all about family and the unassuming and foundational love that holds us together. Subscribe to Atlas: III for free via Letters: www.sleepingatlast.com Listen to "Quiet Magic (Storge)" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.: https://fanlink.tv/AtlasHeal Listen to "September 29, 2024: PT5 - Mini Moon" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.: https://fanlink.tv/MiniMoon Sleeping At Last at Carnegie Hall in New York City! Tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/10/24/an-evening-with-sleeping-at-last-0800pm?mc_cid=59d1969ae9
    --------  
    38:37
  • "Heal"
    Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Heal" was made. A song about healing on the other side of grief and loss. Subscribe to Atlas: III for free via Letters: www.sleepingatlast.com Listen to "Hurt" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.: https://fanlink.tv/AtlasHeal Cody Fry x Sleeping At Last "The Sound of Silence": https://lnkfi.re/tsos Sleeping At Last at Carnegie Hall in New York City! Tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/10/24/an-evening-with-sleeping-at-last-0800pm?mc_cid=59d1969ae9
    --------  
    33:49
  • "Hurt"
    Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Hurt" was made. A song about grief before, during and through loss. Subscribe to Atlas: III for free via Letters: www.sleepingatlast.com Listen to "Hurt" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.: https://fanlink.tv/AtlasHurt "Atlas: Survive": https://fanlink.tv/AtlasSURVIVE "Atom 16": https://fanlink.tv/ATOMS Sleeping At Last at Carnegie Hall in New York City! Tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/10/24/an-evening-with-sleeping-at-last-0800pm?mc_cid=59d1969ae9
    --------  
    31:32
  • "Bloom (Eros)"
    Atlas: III continues! In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Atlas: III song, "Bloom (Eros)" was made. It's the first of seven songs inspired by the greek definitions of LOVE. Subscribe to Atlas: III for free via Letters: www.sleepingatlast.com Listen to "Bloom (Eros)" on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.: https://fanlink.tv/BloomEros
    --------  
    34:56
  • “April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" & Astronomy, Vol. 2
    In this episode, I have the privilege of sharing how my new Astronomy song, "April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" was made and overview the newly completed, Astronomy, Vol. 2 album! www.sleepingatlast.com Listen to "April 8, 2024: The Great North American Eclipse" & All of "Astronomy, Vol. 2" here: https://fanlink.tv/Astronomy2
    --------  
    34:08

About The Sleeping At Last Podcast

Welcome to The Sleeping At Last Podcast, where I get to explain how my music takes shape, one song at a time.
