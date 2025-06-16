Adapt and Respond with RJ Young

Ohio State's breakout stars, five bold predictions and what 5-star official visitors can mean for Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols

In this episode, RJ discusses five bold predictions in the Big Ten, Tennessee hosted a pair of five-star talents (12:23), will Bill Belichick's Year 1 be better than Deion Sanders' Year 1 (18:48), what will it take for Penn State to win a championship (26:16) and RJ's candidates for breakout stars at Ohio State include one defender (36:16).--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.