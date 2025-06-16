Adapt and Respond with RJ Young

Ohio State's breakout stars, five bold predictions and what 5-star official visitors can mean for Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols
In this episode, RJ discusses five bold predictions in the Big Ten, Tennessee hosted a pair of five-star talents (12:23), will Bill Belichick's Year 1 be better than Deion Sanders' Year 1 (18:48), what will it take for Penn State to win a championship (26:16) and RJ's candidates for breakout stars at Ohio State include one defender (36:16).--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.
--------
42:59
What Deion Sanders had to say about his health + Nebraska's underappreciated QB + Texas must win in 2025
RJ discusses Texas' win-now attitude, Deion Sanders' time away from Boulder (9:10), Nebraska's gem in Dylan Raiola (18:17) and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion as a $2.5 million WR.--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.
--------
32:47
Michigan is predicted to finish fourth in the Big Ten; Oklahoma is predicted to finish behind Auburn in SEC and Deion Sanders is not in Boulder
Oklahoma is predicted to finish behind Auburn; Michigan is predicted to finish fourth in the Big Ten (9:50); Deion Sanders is not in Boulder (18:35); Deloitte's NIL Go will face scrutiny.--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.--What is Adapt & Respond with RJ Young? https://youtu.be/F0jZl9pCcxQ?si=1zskTQ5SaNJXpBSH--Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt-and-respond-with-rj-young/id1346315892
--------
32:49
Michigan's NCAA infraction hearing ends + House v. NCAA settled + Deion Sanders' Colorado anonymously assessed
Monday's edition of A&R begins with a discussion about Michigan and its NCAA infractions hearing, then moves to what Arkansas' 2025 might look like (9:35), the impact of House v. NCAA settled (19:36), Kevin Jennings was snubbed as notable by the Manning Passing Academy (28:53), Oregon WR Evan Stewart's apparent season-ending injury (37:03) and an anonymous assessment of Deion Sanders' Colorado by a Big 12 assistant coach.--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.--What is Adapt & Respond with RJ Young? https://youtu.be/F0jZl9pCcxQ?si=1zskTQ5SaNJXpBSH--Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt-and-respond-with-rj-young/id1346315892
--------
54:01
Is this the year Texas wins its first national title since 2025? + What can we expect from Josh Heupel's Vols?
Steve Sarkisian's Texas is the favorite to win the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship with Arch Manning at QB and (8:34) Josh Heupel's Tennessee is going through a transition year with quarterback Joey Aguilar and running back DeSean Bishop looking to lead the Vols.--This is the official YouTube channel for everything Adapt & Respond. --RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in college football, sports and entertainment every week. --Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. --RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.--What is Adapt & Respond with RJ Young? https://youtu.be/F0jZl9pCcxQ?si=1zskTQ5SaNJXpBSH--Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt-and-respond-with-rj-young/id1346315892
Welcome to Adapt & Respond with RJ Young. RJ gives his strong opinions on the biggest topics in sports and pop culture. Tune in live on College Football Saturday Night, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Tuesday Night College Football Playoff rankings revealed and Thursday Night Football. RJ also performs daily segments taking on the biggest breaking news stories in college football and the NFL.