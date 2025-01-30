S01 E08 - Karl's Diary

This week The Ricky Gervais Show sees a new feature, Karl’s Diary. Ricky almost bursts as Steve reads extracts from Karl’s experience of his holiday in Gran Canaria, and the lads chat about Guinness World Records, nicknames, and CB radios. Since this episode, Karl’s diary has reportedly been taken to a secure hospital to be reviewed by specialists. 23rd January 2006