On this weeks instalment, Karl chooses between Ricky and Steve, more extracts from Karl’s diary, and chats about chucking rocks off cliffs, Karl meeting Suzanne, and a mile high monkey news. If you’ve stuck around this long, we can only assume you’ve got nothing better to do.
30th January 2006
31:08
S01 E08 - Karl's Diary
This week The Ricky Gervais Show sees a new feature, Karl’s Diary. Ricky almost bursts as Steve reads extracts from Karl’s experience of his holiday in Gran Canaria, and the lads chat about Guinness World Records, nicknames, and CB radios. Since this episode, Karl’s diary has reportedly been taken to a secure hospital to be reviewed by specialists.
23rd January 2006
35:08
S01 E07 - Cogito, Ergo Sum
On this episode, the boys chat about opposable thumbs, washing up, more famous quotes, paper rounds, and Karl’s concerns about prostate exams. If anyone knows a psychiatrist, please point them in the direction of Mr. Pilkington. Cheers.
16th January 2006
30:52
S01 E06 - People In Glass Houses
This week, Steve ridicules Karl, Ricky ridicules Karl and Karl ridicules Steve. The boys then discuss the definition of analogy and metaphor, chicken rearing, and a star studded monkey news. Halfway through series 1 now everyone. Don’t give up now you’ve come this far.
9th January 2006
32:30
S01 E05 - The Papa People
In this episode, Ricky, Steve and Karl discuss bum tubes, and Papa New Guinea’s unexplored regions. Paul Parker survives the new year, Ricky and Karl go antique shopping, and Karl warns of dolphins with weapons. I am once again sorry to the entire internet.
2nd January 2006
For years, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, and Karl Pilkington entertained listeners with their nonsense on XFM. In 2005, they launched a podcast with The Guardian, delivering five series of absurdity over three years and over 300 million downloads by 2011. Join the famously ridiculous trio every Thursday as they discuss everything from horses in houses, paper rounds, and fat babies to Karl’s diary, poetry, Aunty Nora, man moths, hairy Chinese kids, and of course, monkey news.