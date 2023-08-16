Walk On - A show about Liverpool FC

Lowballing for Lavia & how ready are Liverpool?

James Pearce and Simon Hughes are alongside Tony Evans to preview Liverpool's start to the new Premier League season and continued pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia. With no new midfield recruits having arrived ahead of Sunday's visit to Chelsea, the panel assess how short Liverpool have left themselves as the action returns before debating what is achievable for this season. Staying on transfers, The Athletic's Jack Lang also drops in with a profile on Fluminense midfielder Andre with the Reds keeping tabs on the Brazilian. Produced by Guy Clarke *** • Go to hellofresh.com/50walk and use code 50walk for 50% off plus free shipping Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices