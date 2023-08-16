Walk On - A show about Liverpool FC

The Athletic's James Pearce, Simon Hughes, Caoimhe O'Neill and Andy Jones are alongside host Tony Evans to bring you the very best insight into Liverpool Footba...
Big Dom's debut domination, Endo's early impact & who next for the Reds?
James Pearce, Caoimhe O'Neill and Oli Kay join Tony Evans after the Reds secured their first win of the new Premier League season.
The panel look back on Dominik Szoboszlai's impressive Anfield debut in the win over Bournemouth before looking to the transfer market, following the arrival of Wataru Endo.
Plus, ahead of Sunday's visit to St James' Park there a look ahead to what the Reds can expect to face against Newcastle United.
Email: [email protected]
Produced by Guy Clarke
***
8/23/2023
46:05
At The Match: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth reaction
Join James Pearce for the first of a new offering from Walk On as James brings you his reaction from Anfield as the Reds got their first win of the new season.
Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool come from behind while there were contrasting fortunes for two of the home debutants with Alexis Mac Allister shown a straight red and Dominik Szoboszlai putting in a Man of the Match display.
James brings you his analysis from Anfield, along with the best from Jurgen Klopp's post-match press conference as well as Andy Jones also popping in to give his take on the afternoon's action.
Produced by Guy Clarke
Email: [email protected]
8/19/2023
23:35
Caicedo, Lavia & where next for Liverpool's ruinous recruitment?
James Pearce, Simon Hughes and Caoimhe O'Neill are alongside Tony Evans to debate Liverpool's frustrating week in the transfer market.
Having failed to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the panel dissect another week without a midfield addition for the Reds.
Where do the Reds turn next, how did it reach this point and do the Reds hold the pulling power they once did under Jurgen Klopp?
Email: [email protected]
Produced by Guy Clarke
***
8/16/2023
43:53
Diogo Jota | INTERVIEW | Gaming & Goals
Join Caoimhe O'Neill as she sits down with Liverpool's No.20 Diogo Jota to talk through his game in his own words with The Athletic.
The forward looks through a number of his key goals during his time at Anfield as well as discussing the evolution in his game, turning into a provider as well as goalscorer.
Plus, he talks about his enjoyment of gaming and Esports as well as ruling an eye over a number of his teammates including Darwin Nunez.
Produced by Guy Clarke
8/11/2023
36:01
Lowballing for Lavia & how ready are Liverpool?
James Pearce and Simon Hughes are alongside Tony Evans to preview Liverpool's start to the new Premier League season and continued pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia.
With no new midfield recruits having arrived ahead of Sunday's visit to Chelsea, the panel assess how short Liverpool have left themselves as the action returns before debating what is achievable for this season.
Staying on transfers, The Athletic's Jack Lang also drops in with a profile on Fluminense midfielder Andre with the Reds keeping tabs on the Brazilian.
Produced by Guy Clarke
***
