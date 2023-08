Walk On - A show about Liverpool FC

At The Match: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth reaction

Join James Pearce for the first of a new offering from Walk On as James brings you his reaction from Anfield as the Reds got their first win of the new season. Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool come from behind while there were contrasting fortunes for two of the home debutants with Alexis Mac Allister shown a straight red and Dominik Szoboszlai putting in a Man of the Match display. James brings you his analysis from Anfield, along with the best from Jurgen Klopp's post-match press conference as well as Andy Jones also popping in to give his take on the afternoon's action. Produced by Guy Clarke