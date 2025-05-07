Locked On Knicks - Daily Podcast On The New York Knicks

Can the Knicks Pull This Off and Upset the Celtics? | Buy or Sell Game 2 Edition

Alex and Gavin get into some of the themes and trends from the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Celtics, trying to figure out what's real and what's a mirage in a game of Buy or Sell. Do the Knicks have a 35% or better chance of pulling this off? Could OG Anunoby be one of the top four players in the series? Will Karl-Anthony Towns bounce back in Game 2 and beyond? Does Josh Hart need to start making threes? All that and more on today's episode!