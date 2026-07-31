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Le Batard & Friends - Mystery Crate
Roy Bellamy, Chris Cote, Tony Calatayud, Jeremy Tache, Jessica Smetana, Jonathan Zaslow
Latest episode
259 episodes
Episode Three Hundred - Eighty Nine: We Were WHAT in High School?! Rose Falls Asleep Mid-Show07/31/2026 | 54 mins.This week on Mystery Crate, we’re going back to high school—and some of the revelations genuinely shocked us. We break down exactly who we were as teenagers, the cliques we belonged to, and how we’re slowly becoming our parents whether we like it or not.Plus, Rose takes Midol before recording and somehow falls asleep in the middle of the show. Allegedly “under the influence of Midol.”
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Episode Three Hundred - Eighty Eight: Rose Stole Justin Bieber’s PlayStation… Then Lost It?07/24/2026 | 55 mins.Rose stole Justin Bieber’s PlayStation in Guatemala… and then somehow LOST IT. Yes, this story is as chaotic as it sounds.This week on Mystery Crate, Chris tells us about his time in New York, including some unexpected celebrity sightings. We also get into Chris’s eating habits, the Top 100 Movies list and how many of those movies we’ve actually seen. Plus, we remember what the movie theater experience was like back in the day—and how much it has changed.
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Episode Three Hundred - Eighty Seven: The Nolan Movie Draft & The Messi Simulation Theory07/17/2026 | 53 mins.On this week's Mystery Crate, things get weird... fast. We debate our Top 3 Christopher Nolan movies, while Chris somehow becomes our resident Nolan expert... despite only really watching the Batman movies. Then we spiral into one of the internet's wildest rabbit holes: the famous photo of baby Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi and whether it's just an incredible coincidence... or proof we're all living in a simulation. As always, the conversation goes completely off the rails.
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- What do an old ship in New York, the worst months of the year, Chris' legendary "ass story," Zas' old story, a TV show that disappeared out of nowhere, and the FIFA World Cup have in common?
Absolutely nothing... which is exactly why this episode is chaos from start to finish.
We debate the most random topics imaginable, tell embarrassing stories that probably should've stayed off the internet, remember shows that were canceled way too soon, and somehow end up talking about the World Cup.
If you like ridiculous conversations, unexpected tangents, and the kind of nonsense that only this crew can create, you're in the right place.
• What canceled show do you wish would come back?• Have you ever visited the old ship exhibition in New York?• Which month is the absolute worst?
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Episode Three Hundred - Eighty Five: Rose CAN'T Finish These Songs + Our 4th of July Plans07/06/2026 | 53 mins.Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸
This week on Mystery Crate, we're talking all things Independence Day—from our holiday plans to the different types of people you'll find at every 4th of July party.
We also introduce a brand-new game where Rose has to finish the lyrics to some iconic songs... and let's just say things don't exactly go according to plan. 🎤😂
Plus, we check in on our World Cup teams and see how everyone's picks are doing.
In this episode:
🇺🇸 Our 4th of July plans
😂 The different types of "4th of July Guys"
🎵 Can Rose finish the lyrics?
⚽ World Cup team updates
🏎️ 30K views = Go-Kart Race challenge
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About Le Batard & Friends - Mystery Crate
Mystery Crate will serve as a random grab bag of weekly topics curated and created by varying members of the "LeBatard & Friends" universe. You'll never know who or what an episode may bring. It's a mystery some would say.Podcast website
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