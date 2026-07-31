Le Batard & Friends - Mystery Crate

What do an old ship in New York, the worst months of the year, Chris' legendary "ass story," Zas' old story, a TV show that disappeared out of nowhere, and the FIFA World Cup have in common?



Absolutely nothing... which is exactly why this episode is chaos from start to finish.



We debate the most random topics imaginable, tell embarrassing stories that probably should've stayed off the internet, remember shows that were canceled way too soon, and somehow end up talking about the World Cup.



If you like ridiculous conversations, unexpected tangents, and the kind of nonsense that only this crew can create, you're in the right place.



• What canceled show do you wish would come back?• Have you ever visited the old ship exhibition in New York?• Which month is the absolute worst?

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