Le Batard & Friends - Mystery Crate

Mystery Crate will serve as a random grab bag of weekly content curated and created by varying members of the "LeBatard & Friends" universe. You'll never know w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 136
Episode Two Hundred - Twenty-Six
The shipping container welcomes a special guest on the eve of Mother's Day and discusses the secret to cheap holiday cards, Billy's weird dermatologist hang up, Jess' master plan to rid New York of rats and why Chris Cote doesn't want a young doctor.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/12/2023
51:49
Episode Two Hundred - Twenty-Five
The crew formerly known as the Shipping Container drags themselves to the finish line after a hectic day in the Meadowlark offices. They discuss Tony whacking his funny bone, Mike Fuentes' past media life, Chris and Billy's time calling a Marlins Spring Training game, and they still find time to call and torment a local sports figure.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/5/2023
54:38
Episode Two Hundred - Twenty-Four
In a special two-part Mystery Crate, the Shipping Container (Mission Control?) explores the world of plants, songs becoming public domain, the love of spouses, and Tony's education with special guests Pablo Torre and David Samson.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
52:11
Episode Two Hundred - Twenty-Three
As the Shipping Container gets used to their new studio, they discuss Jessica's goodbye at a wedding, jury duty, Ryan Cortes' 'Vanderpump Rules' obsession, and how Tony can taste different waters while Mike Fuentes wins a pair of Jordans.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/21/2023
51:38
Rule of Two - The Mandalorian FINALE with Pablo Torre
Darth Amin and producer Darth Cornpuzzle are joined by Pablo Torre to discuss... Not the finale, because Pablo didn't watch it yet. However he did unleash some takes on Andor, helmets, largesse, jetpack fuel and the state of the galaxy as a whole.
Then we break down the final episode of this Mandalore-centric third season (after 33:11) including Amin's love for clones, who the spies actually are and Din Grogu's shining moment.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Mystery Crate will serve as a random grab bag of weekly content curated and created by varying members of the "LeBatard & Friends" universe. You'll never know what each individual episode might bring. Hence the name.