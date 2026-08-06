Andros Townsend, Don Hutchison and The Athletic’s Adam Crafton join Aaron Paul to talk FIFA, Gianni Infantino and transfers.

The BBC's Sports Editor Dan Roan gives the latest on Infantino's future, less than a week after his plans to sell stakes of FIFA competitions to private investors were announced. Are his days numbered or can he fight back to retain power after a humiliating week? Plus, you'll hear from Laura McAllister, a UEFA vice-president.

In the transfer window, what's happening at Newcastle after Eddie Howe's departure? BBC Sport's Ciaran Kelly joins as the panel discuss where the club are at given the departures of key players alongside their manager.

And can Arsenal really buy Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr, and where would that signing rank in Premier League history for superstar transfers?

Timecodes:

00:45 What's the latest on Infantino and FIFA? With Dan Roan

05:20 Laura McAllister on FA Wales' decision to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino

10:00 Is Infantino still courting Trump, and how can he stay in power?

14:55 Why has it taken this to cause opposition to Infantino?

16:15 What was the feeling around Infantino's controversies for those actually at the World Cup?

23:00 What state are Newcastle United in, will Bruno Guimares leave to Arsenal? With Ciaran Kelly

39:45 Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi promises a 'bomba' signing!

42:25 Can Arsenal really sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and how big a move would it be in Premier League history?