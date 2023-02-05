Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Football Daily

Football Daily

Podcast Football Daily
Podcast Football Daily

Football Daily

BBC Radio 5 live
Your daily dose of football reaction, debate & analysis from the Premier League, EFL, WSL and beyond, plus interviews with the biggest names in the game. More
  • Sports Report: Man City four clear & Chelsea win
    Mark Chapman and 5 Live Sport’s team of reporters take you through the biggest stories from Saturday’s Premier League action as Manchester City beat big Sam’s Leeds and Chelsea get their first win since Lampard’s return. Alan Shearer also joins the pod to give his thoughts on the 3 o’clock results – PLUS you’ll hear reaction from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Sam Allardyce and Frank Lampard.
    5/6/2023
    35:19
  • Allardyce prepares for Leeds debut and Warnock works his magic
    Darren Fletcher is joined by Dion Dublin, Kevin Nolan and David James to look ahead to the weekend's Premier League action, including Sam Allardyce's first game as Leeds manager, away to Manchester City. Kevin tells us what Leeds' players can expect from their new boss in the coming weeks. There's also a look ahead to Nottingham Forest's crucial relegation clash with Southampton and the panel ask if failing to win a trophy would leave Arsenal disappointed this season. We also hear from Neil Warnock after his Huddersfield side avoided relegation from the Championship with a game to spare. 03:00 - Sam Allardyce's first game as Leeds manager; 16:20 - Nottingham Forest v Southampton preview; 24:30 - Neil Warnock keeps Huddersfield in the Championship; 37:20 - How will Arsenal's season be perceived?
    5/5/2023
    49:31
  • Euro Leagues: Messi's next move & Napoli crowned champions
    Steve Crossman, Guillem Balague, Raphael Honigstein & Kristof Terreur discuss Lionel Messi's next move after PSG. Is he still good enough to play in Europe? As Euro Leagues was being recorded, Napoli were crowned Serie A champions for the first time in 33 years and who better to reflect on their victory than James Horncastle? And what did Europe think of Sam Allardyce's comments about being better than Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp? 2’45 – Kristof on Belgium’s snooker mania 4’56 – What is happening with Lionel Messi? 20’38 – Reaction to Napoli winning Serie A 31’00 – What did Europe make of Sam Allardyce’s comments? 32’30 – Roberto De Zerbi to Spurs? 34’10 – Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid?
    5/4/2023
    39:45
  • Historic Haaland puts Man City back on top
    Mark Chapman is joined by Charlie Adam, Kevin Campbell and Statman Dave for reaction to Erling Haaland making history as he scores his 35th goal of the season, putting Man City back on top of the table after beating West Ham at the Etihad. We get the thoughts of Lee Blakeman and Paul Robinson at Anfield after a Mohamed Salah penalty sees off Fulham, and hear from Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Sam Allardyce after his first day in charge of Leeds. Plus, Guillem Balague gives the latest on Lionel Messi’s exit from PSG & Real Madrid’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
    5/3/2023
    41:16
  • Arsenal back on top
    Kelly Cates is joined by former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer and football correspondent John Murray to react to Arsenal going back to the top of the Premier League. Their 3-1 win over Chelsea is their first win in five games, so do Arsenal fans still think they can win the league? Hear from Chelsea fan Chris about what has gone wrong at his club this season, and the panel discuss whether Sam Allardyce is the right appointment for Leeds. 3’20 - Host of the ‘Chronicles of a Gooner podcast’ Harry Symeou joins the pod 14’25 – Chelsea fan Chris Barbour on their season 23’45 – How will Manchester City get on against West Ham? 27’54 – Is Sam Allardyce the right appointment for Leeds? 35’50 – Jurgen Klopp’s outburst
    5/2/2023
    41:35

About Football Daily

Your daily dose of football reaction, debate & analysis from the Premier League, EFL, WSL and beyond, plus interviews with the biggest names in the game.
