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638 episodes
- This week, Soccer AM favourite and broadcaster John Fendley (aka Fenners) submits three stories from his career.
Did Lionel Messi really storm out of a FIFA match after losing to Fenners, cancelling their interview in the process? Did Fenners score the first ever goal at the new Wembley Stadium during a pre-opening test event? Or did Barcelona legend and Ballon d'Or winner Rivaldo disappear moments before filming, only to be found relieving himself in a nearby bush?
Armed with photographs, football knowledge and plenty of scepticism, Karel and Anita examine every detail before Fenners returns to reveal the truth.
Karel Prince: Lie Detector is presented by Karel Prince and Anita Abayomi and is a Sport Social Studios production for BBC Sounds.
Credits
Series Producer: Matt Tasker
Technical Producer: Tom Hinckley
Executive Producer: Jim Salveson
Photography: Tom Barker
Artwork: James Mobbs
Original theme music: WIZZFX
Commissioning Executive for BBC: Stevie Middleton
Assistant Commissioner for the BBC: Steve Trenchard
Commissioning & Digital Support: Jade Burns & Stuart Birch
- Andros Townsend, Don Hutchison and The Athletic’s Adam Crafton join Aaron Paul to talk FIFA, Gianni Infantino and transfers.
The BBC's Sports Editor Dan Roan gives the latest on Infantino's future, less than a week after his plans to sell stakes of FIFA competitions to private investors were announced. Are his days numbered or can he fight back to retain power after a humiliating week? Plus, you'll hear from Laura McAllister, a UEFA vice-president.
In the transfer window, what's happening at Newcastle after Eddie Howe's departure? BBC Sport's Ciaran Kelly joins as the panel discuss where the club are at given the departures of key players alongside their manager.
And can Arsenal really buy Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr, and where would that signing rank in Premier League history for superstar transfers?
Timecodes:
00:45 What's the latest on Infantino and FIFA? With Dan Roan
05:20 Laura McAllister on FA Wales' decision to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino
10:00 Is Infantino still courting Trump, and how can he stay in power?
14:55 Why has it taken this to cause opposition to Infantino?
16:15 What was the feeling around Infantino's controversies for those actually at the World Cup?
23:00 What state are Newcastle United in, will Bruno Guimares leave to Arsenal? With Ciaran Kelly
39:45 Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi promises a 'bomba' signing!
42:25 Can Arsenal really sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and how big a move would it be in Premier League history?
- Eilidh Barbour is joined by former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam, Livingstone's Ryan McGowan and the Guardian's Scottish football correspondent Ewan Murray to look ahead to the new Scottish Premiership season.
After Celtic snatched the title from Hearts on the final day of last season, which way will this season's title race go?
Rangers have raided Hearts for their manager and 2 key players, Hearts have had to rebuild under their new Belgian head coach and Celtic have stuck with the tried and trusted Martin O'Neill along with some eye-catching signings.
The panel also pick their "best of the rest" and who might struggle towards the bottom of the table.
TIMECODES:
01:44 - Can Derek McInnes get Rangers winning trophies?
15:34 - How do Hearts rebuild under Wouter Vrancken?
29:36 - Are Celtic favourites after sticking with Martin O'Neill?
42:16 - Best of the rest?
46:15 - Who's going to struggle?
- Eleanor Oldroyd is joined by BBC Chief Football News Reporter Simon Stone, The Athletic’s Adam Crafton and ESPN’s Julien Laurens as UEFA and its 55 member associations take the extraordinary step of threatening to boycott every FIFA competition if Gianni Infantino proceeds with plans to sell ownership stakes in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors.
We hear UEFA’s powerful statement declaring the World Cup “not for sale”, reaction from home nations and CONCACAF, and speak live to UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister who was in the room for the vote. Plus thoughts from former FA executive director David Davies and discussion of the immediate threat to upcoming tournaments - including the U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland that starts in five weeks, for which England have already qualified.
- John Bennett presents reaction to Eddie Howe's departure from Newcastle United, just three weeks out from the new Premier League campaign.
He's joined by the Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards to discuss why exactly Howe has chosen to leave, and what his legacy at the club will be.
Newcastle fan Samantha Rees tells us of her shock at Howe's departure. And we hear all about the frontrunner to replace Howe, Matthias Jaissle, from German football writer Constantin Eckner.
TIMECODES
01:30 Why Howe decided to leave
05:40 The effect of Newcastle's recruitment
07:45 Newcastle fan Samantha Rees on her reaction to Howe's departure
17:10 Who is Matthias Jaissle? German football journalist Constantin Eckner on Newcastle's prospective new boss
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About Football Daily
The latest news, insight, analysis and big-name guests from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish, International and European football. Plus, fact-checking football stories with Karel Prince: Lie Detector. Get in touch with us @5liveSport on social media and remember to leave us your ratings and reviews.Podcast website
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