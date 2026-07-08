And in the blink of an eye, the three-month window is up and now the real work for The Receipts new chapter begins...BUT, we've still got a good long stint of The Receipts as we know it, and today we're on familiar territory as our girls are on the sofa, chatting about the time Tolly made a very famous film director cry, when Audrey thought MJ really was the OG Michael, and of course both hosts get involved in some of your dilemmas - including one about a boy who thinks he has bars the world needs to hear, but in reality shouldn't give up the day job. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.