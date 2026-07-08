Hello and happy Wednesday one and all!

The girls are back in the studio - and not alone, although this presence will only be felt as our hosts attempt a more PG style of show, due to the fact that Tolly's teenage nephew was in the room!

Let's just say that the swear jars don't stay empty for long, as the usual type of convo soon permeates the air, and the poor lad gets more of an education than he ever bargained for!

As well as discussing the most loyal side chick in history, we also hear why the death of Clive Davis might have unearthed some hard truths, and of course, get our teeth into some of your dilemmas.

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