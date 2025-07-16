Episode 1 - She’s Soiling the Nest (And Using Our Bathroom to Do It) | The Radke Show

Episode Summary: In their official return to The Radke Show, Melissa and David Radke kick off The Radke Show with exactly what you’d expect: no script, no filter, and zero understanding of how chairs, tables, or microphones actually work. They talk about the chaos of launching the podcast, what led them back to the show (again), and a very real issue happening in their home right now—getting their daughter off to college... and all the emotional sabotage that comes with it. Spoiler: Melissa learns the term “soiling the nest” and uses it a lot. Also in this episode: What it means to share your marriage publicly Whether influencers owe their followers honesty David’s not-so-viral opinions on what “viral” actually means A brand-new segment: Bless It or Block It A tender (and ridiculous) story about college orientation, calling the hogs, and embarrassing Remi If you’re a parent sending a kid off to college, a couple who’s still talking after 30 years, or just someone who likes their laughter with a side of real-life mess—this one’s for you. 🧭 Timestamps: 00:00 – Welcome (and chair complaints) 05:15 – We’re bringing the show back—why now? 09:50 – Soiling the nest: What even is happening to our child? 18:40 – Melissa’s rage about the word “viral” 22:00 – Bless It or Block It: sneakers, Stanley cups, mustaches, and Swig 33:10 – Let’s talk about the Chrisley’s... 40:00 – Orientation stories & calling the hogs 🔗 Links & Mentions Harlan Cohen’s college prep advice → The Naked Roommate Watch the trailer for The Radke Show → https://youtu.be/wZ05-KXFBWw Subscribe to our newsletter → melissaradke.substack.com Follow us on Instagram: @TheRadkeShow Follow us on Facebook: @TheRadkes 📝 Call to Action: Like what you hear? Hit that follow button, leave us a review, and share this episode with someone who’s parenting a teenager that’s suddenly allergic to kindness. New episodes every Tuesday & Thursday. 🔊 Quote of the Episode: “She loves me. I know this. Because she pooped in my room this morning.” —Melissa 🎯 Melissa’s New Book: Chicken Fried Women Do you have your copy of Melissa’s new book Chicken-Fried Women: Friendship, Kinship and The Women Who Made Us This Way?