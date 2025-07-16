Ep. 3 - The Table, The Marriage, and The Meltdown | The Radke Show
36:18
Episode 2 - My Mom Pooped in Our Bathroom (And Other Job-Related Trauma) | The Radke Show
43:06
Episode 1 - She’s Soiling the Nest (And Using Our Bathroom to Do It) | The Radke Show
Episode Summary: In their official return to The Radke Show, Melissa and David Radke kick off The Radke Show with exactly what you’d expect: no script, no filter, and zero understanding of how chairs, tables, or microphones actually work. They talk about the chaos of launching the podcast, what led them back to the show (again), and a very real issue happening in their home right now—getting their daughter off to college... and all the emotional sabotage that comes with it. Spoiler: Melissa learns the term “soiling the nest” and uses it a lot. Also in this episode: What it means to share your marriage publicly Whether influencers owe their followers honesty David’s not-so-viral opinions on what “viral” actually means A brand-new segment: Bless It or Block It A tender (and ridiculous) story about college orientation, calling the hogs, and embarrassing Remi If you’re a parent sending a kid off to college, a couple who’s still talking after 30 years, or just someone who likes their laughter with a side of real-life mess—this one’s for you. 🧭 Timestamps: 00:00 – Welcome (and chair complaints) 05:15 – We’re bringing the show back—why now? 09:50 – Soiling the nest: What even is happening to our child? 18:40 – Melissa’s rage about the word “viral” 22:00 – Bless It or Block It: sneakers, Stanley cups, mustaches, and Swig 33:10 – Let’s talk about the Chrisley’s... 40:00 – Orientation stories & calling the hogs 🔗 Links & Mentions Harlan Cohen’s college prep advice → The Naked Roommate Watch the trailer for The Radke Show → https://youtu.be/wZ05-KXFBWw Subscribe to our newsletter → melissaradke.substack.com Follow us on Instagram: @TheRadkeShow Follow us on Facebook: @TheRadkes 📝 Call to Action: Like what you hear? Hit that follow button, leave us a review, and share this episode with someone who’s parenting a teenager that’s suddenly allergic to kindness. New episodes every Tuesday & Thursday. 🔊 Quote of the Episode: “She loves me. I know this. Because she pooped in my room this morning.” —Melissa 🎯 Melissa’s New Book: Chicken Fried Women Do you have your copy of Melissa’s new book Chicken-Fried Women: Friendship, Kinship and The Women Who Made Us This Way?
45:46
One Marriage. Two Mics. Zero Filter.
Episode Summary: After years of oversharing online and surviving thousands of episodes of a daily live show, Melissa and David Radke are finally doing what exactly seven (maybe eight) people asked them to do: start a podcast. This is your official teaser for The Radke Show—a twice-a-week adventure into marriage, parenting, family dynamics, failed arguments, finger guns, and why it’s probably best that David just “sits still and looks pretty.” In this quick episode, Melissa and David explain why they’re launching a podcast, what you can expect (chaos, mostly), and how often it will drop (every Tuesday and Thursday). There’s no expert advice here—just real talk, occasional yelling, and zero filters. Whether you’ve followed the Radkes for years or just stumbled into this mess, you’re welcome here. Just… don’t do finger guns. Melissa has made that very clear. What to Expect from The Radke Show: Two episodes a week (Tuesdays & Thursdays) Unfiltered convos on marriage, parenting, sex, and real life Sarcasm, storytelling, and unexpected “yep, that’s me” moments Timestamps: 00:00 – Melissa’s musical entrance (off-key, on-brand) 00:17 – “We did it!” (Even though we were advised not to) 01:13 – One marriage. Two mics. Zero filters. 01:40 – What The Radke Show is really about 02:14 – Threats of finger guns 02:30 – Why you should subscribe, and why your friends might need this show 02:47 – David’s bathroom emergency + bees? Follow Melissa & David: 📱 Instagram: @TheRadkeShow 📱 Facebook: @TheRadkes 📬 Newsletter: melissaradke.substack.com
Melissa and David Radke have been oversharing their lives for years—on stage, on screen, and definitely online. So naturally, they started a podcast.
One Marriage. Two Mics. Zero Filters. The Radke Show is what happens when two opinionated people sit down to talk about real life.
They’ll cover the big stuff—marriage, parenting, sex, failure, ambition—and the small stuff, like why he can’t say I’m sorry and why she can’t be spoken to before 10am.
If you’ve ever needed someone to say what you’re thinking (but louder), or remind you that your mess isn’t that weird, this show is for you.
