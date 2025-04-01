The discussion continues with the guys as we talk about or musical collaboration about the subject of day drinking. Album release: May 1, 2025
49:12
The Quiet Village 142: Midday Mai Tais, pt 1
Jeremy DeHart a/k/a/ Kane Manakoora, Mike Young/Mr. Moai & the Tikiheads, Darren Long of The Tiki Delights and your's truly talk about collaborating on our newest album, "Midday Mai Tais" and how to musically represent a day at the beach, goofing off. Album release: May 1, 2025
55:32
The Quiet Village 141: Martinis with Mancini
Stephen Sloan visits to talk about the perfect martini as we listen to the swanky sounds of Henry Mancini.
59:48
The Quiet Village 140
New Exotica from Jim Fiegen, VibeXotica, The Voodoo 5, The Tiki Delights, Toasty Pinecone, The Hypnotiques + announcements for a new project I'm working on.
59:59
The Quiet Village 139: Rick Roessler
Rick Roessler of the duo TikiTronic visits to talk about his new album "Live at the Rum Stumbler". Plus, new tunes from projects I've been lucky enough to be a part of.