The Quiet Village 142: Midday Mai Tais, pt 1

Jeremy DeHart a/k/a/ Kane Manakoora, Mike Young/Mr. Moai & the Tikiheads, Darren Long of The Tiki Delights and your's truly talk about collaborating on our newest album, "Midday Mai Tais" and how to musically represent a day at the beach, goofing off. Album release: May 1, 2025