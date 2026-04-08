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The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

Stan Mueller, Chris Tjernagel, and Rob Imlay
MusicMusic Interviews
The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

    PRC Presents: Mike Roche ( TSOL/ I play with Giants)

    10/20/2024 | 1h 17 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Mike Roche, one of the founding members of the legendary punk band True Sounds of Liberty (TSOL). We dive deep into Mike’s journey, exploring his childhood, the early days of TSOL, and the creative process behind his book "I Play With Giants". Mike shares intimate stories from his experiences in the punk scene and reflects on what shaped him both musically and personally. He also opens up about his current health issues and how he is navigating life during this challenging time.

    Joining us in this insightful conversation are Iris Berry from Punk Hostage Press and Tracy Elizabeth, who played a pivotal role in editing Mike’s book. Together, we discuss the collaborative process of bringing "I Play With Giants" to life and Mike’s evolution as a writer. 

    This is a special episode not only because of the incredible guests but also because it marks our first-ever Zoom interview release!  To watch the interview go to our Youtube Channel @ https://www.youtube.com/@ThePunkRockChronicles/
    So, sit back, relax, and enjoy this in-depth conversation with a true punk legend.
  • The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

    PRC Presents: Jim Saah and Jennifer Finch @ The "In My Eyes" Photography Exhibit at These Days in LA

    10/19/2024 | 1h 17 mins.
    On an exceptionally hot day, September 8, 2024, amid record-breaking temperatures, we had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview at a remarkable photo exhibit hosted at *These Days* gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibit featured the acclaimed work of photographer Jim Saah, whose collection, "In My Eyes", captures pivotal moments from the vibrant DC hardcore scene spanning 1982 to 1997. 

    We were joined by our co-host, Jennifer Finch, bassist of the legendary punk band L7, alongside the entire *Punk Rock Chronicles* podcast crew. Together, we delved into the stories behind Jim’s powerful images, discussing his artistic journey, the significance of documenting underground music culture, and the legacy of a scene that continues to inspire generations. 

    This conversation offers a unique glimpse into the history of punk through the lens of one of its most talented visual storytellers. Stay tuned as we unpack the history, humor, and raw energy immortalized in Jim’s iconic photography. 

    Watch the video on our YouTube Channel @ The Punk Rock Chronicles - YouTube
  • The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

    PRC Outings: Alex's Bar with Stalag 13, Final Conflict, YDI, Dissension, and Music for the Lost

    10/19/2024 | 52 mins.
    Join us as we spend the day at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, CA with an epic matinee line up of legendary punk bands.  Listen to interviews from members of Stalag 13, Dissension, Final Conflict, Music for the Lost.  We also got to experience and amazing performance by YDI all the way from Philly, PA. 

    In addition, we were able to speak with photographer Albert Licano IG: @jerryskid1, who shares some insights into band photography. 

    Catch the video on our YouTube Channel @  The Punk Rock Chronicles - YouTube

    All photography and footage by Jeff Lorenz and Christian Tjernagel
    Editing by Christian Tjernagel
  • The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

    Steve Ignorant (Crass, The Steve Ignorant Band, Conflict, and many more...)

    06/12/2024 | 46 mins.
    The Punk Rock Chronicles had the huge honor of sitting down with the legendary Steve Ignorant, co-founder and vocalist of the anarcho-punk band Crass and current vocalist of The Steve Ignorant Band.  In this  interview, Steve shares his journey through the punk rock scene, the formation and impact of Crass, and his thoughts on the evolution of punk music. Join us for an in-depth conversation with one of the most influential figures in punk rock history. Don't miss this chance to hear firsthand stories and insights from Steve Ignorant himself!.  

    Also, stick around to the end to see a montage recap of the night set to a live performance of "Banned from the Roxy" performed just after the interview at the Glass House in Pomona, CA.
  • The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

    An interview with Auxilio - Los Angeles Hardcore

    05/03/2024 | 53 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of the Punk Rock Chronicles...  Today, we're thrilled to feature Auxilio, an all-female punk band from Los Angeles. Join us as we chat with Krisma, Andrea, Cindee. about the history of the band, stories from the road, and upcoming shows/music releases.
    We'll also play a couple songs from their new EP,  Dimension Oscura, so be sure to stick around until the end!

    Songs played on this episode
    Infest - Where is the Unity
    Auxilio - Weather Weapon
    Auxilio -  Temor Controlla

    You can find all things about Auxilio  on their linktree at
    https://linktr.ee/auxilioband

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About The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

Punk rock is more than a genre. It's an attitude, an outlook, and the fastest, loudest form of personal expression possible. In each episode of The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast, hosts Stan Mueller, Rob Imlay AKA Bob the Bastard and Chris Tjernagel discuss all things punk rock with the people that live it: from musicians of the past, present, and future, to others who have influenced the scene in various ways. For those looking to take a deep dive into punk rock's rich history or keep up with what's going on in the current scene, this podcast is for you.
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