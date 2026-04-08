The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

On an exceptionally hot day, September 8, 2024, amid record-breaking temperatures, we had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview at a remarkable photo exhibit hosted at *These Days* gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibit featured the acclaimed work of photographer Jim Saah, whose collection, "In My Eyes", captures pivotal moments from the vibrant DC hardcore scene spanning 1982 to 1997.
We were joined by our co-host, Jennifer Finch, bassist of the legendary punk band L7, alongside the entire *Punk Rock Chronicles* podcast crew. Together, we delved into the stories behind Jim’s powerful images, discussing his artistic journey, the significance of documenting underground music culture, and the legacy of a scene that continues to inspire generations.
This conversation offers a unique glimpse into the history of punk through the lens of one of its most talented visual storytellers. Stay tuned as we unpack the history, humor, and raw energy immortalized in Jim’s iconic photography.
Watch the video on our YouTube Channel @ The Punk Rock Chronicles - YouTube