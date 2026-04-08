The Punk Rock Chronicles Podcast

In this episode, we sit down with Mike Roche, one of the founding members of the legendary punk band True Sounds of Liberty (TSOL). We dive deep into Mike’s journey, exploring his childhood, the early days of TSOL, and the creative process behind his book "I Play With Giants". Mike shares intimate stories from his experiences in the punk scene and reflects on what shaped him both musically and personally. He also opens up about his current health issues and how he is navigating life during this challenging time.



Joining us in this insightful conversation are Iris Berry from Punk Hostage Press and Tracy Elizabeth, who played a pivotal role in editing Mike’s book. Together, we discuss the collaborative process of bringing "I Play With Giants" to life and Mike’s evolution as a writer.



This is a special episode not only because of the incredible guests but also because it marks our first-ever Zoom interview release! To watch the interview go to our Youtube Channel @ https://www.youtube.com/@ThePunkRockChronicles/

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy this in-depth conversation with a true punk legend.